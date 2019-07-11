Despite the S&P 500 cracking 3,000 for the first time ever, premium retailer Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has refrained from participating in the recent successes of the stock market. While still a ways from its 52-week low of $73 per share, the stock's current price of $93 leaves it in middling territory. We are reiterating previous interest in Tiffany & Co. due to what the stock can offer investors in the long term. The company faces some potential headwinds in the form of outside factors that could push shares lower, but long-term investors still stand to benefit from the current valuation offering. We will review both sides of the coin further below.

Perhaps the recent stagnation of Tiffany & Co. partially stems from its strong run last summer when shares soared to as high as $141 per share. At that point in time, the stock was priced at almost 30X 2018 earnings per share of $4.75. Source: YCharts

Now that the stock has cooled, it is more reasonably priced at just 18.55X approximate analyst estimates for the 2019 fiscal year (earnings estimated at approximately $5 per share). This is a notable discount of 17% to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 22.23X.

So what has caused the market to cool on Tiffany & Co.? First, there is a dark cloud hanging over the US and Chinese relations in the form of an ongoing trade war/dispute. The two sides recently started talks again, but each side appears to remain dug into positions of stubbornness.

Furthermore, Tiffany's two largest markets are the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region (which China represents a large share of). Some quick and easy math will point to the fact that a recessionary event impacting these two markets would be very detrimental to Tiffany & Co.

Source: Tiffany & Co. 2018 10-K

More immediately concerning for Tiffany & Co. is that sales comps are being hampered by slowing spending by foreign tourists. This specifically has been cited as negatively impacting the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Japan segments. This slower spending is likely attributed to a global economy that has begun to cool down. These factors attributed to a 5% decline in comparable stores sales in the FY19 first quarter.

While China has continued to show strong growth as of Q1, the continuation of the trade war may eventually begin to impact Tiffany & Co's success in China. Management has calculated that tariffs on US jewelry imported to China are now averaging 25%. This is something that will need to be monitored in upcoming quarters as this situation continues to play out.

While these circumstances are certainly having a measurable impact on the operational performance of Tiffany, the actual business remains very solid fundamentally. This is why we continue to like the business long term.

Management is projecting operating metrics to stabilize and rebound throughout 2019. Operating margin should at minimum hold the prior year levels, and free cash flow is projected at $400 million. Cash from operating activities will rebound to estimated levels of $750 million - returning to the recent year trends.

Source: YCharts

In addition, Tiffany & Co continues to distribute profits to shareholders. The company continually buys back stock and increases its dividend payout. Over the last year, $406 million worth of shares have been retired, and management hiked the dividend by 5.5% - its 17th consecutive year with an increase.

Source: YCharts

The dividend yields approximately 2.5% (exceeding 10-year US Treasuries), and is organically funded by free cash flow (payout ratio is approximately 70% of 2019 FCF projections). With a 10-year average dividend growth rate of 12.6%, Tiffany makes for a nice dividend growth holding.

Circling back to the current share price, we like Tiffany as a potential long-term holding for dividend growth investors. Shares are trading at similar levels going back all the way to 2015.

Source: YCharts

Despite this, Tiffany & Co. has grown immensely since then. In 2015, it earned $3.73 per share. For the full 2019 fiscal year, analysts are pegging EPS at approximately $4.93 per share. Now in early 2015 when shares were at $93 per share, the resulting earnings multiple was much higher at nearly 25X earnings than today's 18.55X.

With the ongoing trade war with China, shares lack a near-term catalyst. Despite the S&P 500 cracking 3,000 for the first time, shares of Tiffany have not followed along. We see potential for further near-term downside as a market-wide leg lower/correction would likely apply pressure to a stock that is already stagnant at market highs. Regardless of the near-term direction, it's important to note how much better a value Tiffany & Co represents today versus four years ago.

