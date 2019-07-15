Omeros: The Commercial Prospects Remain Bright

Investment Thesis Summary

On October 1, 2018, shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) dropped about 40% when the company announced positive phase 2 data for lead pipeline candidate narsoplimab . Investors were scared off by the fact that, following the initial 12-week course of treatment, there was no separation from placebo in terms of proteinuria reduction. However, the intent of the trial was not to show efficacy at week 12. Follow-up data showing proteinuria reduction at weeks 31-54 post-baseline demonstrate a clear separation from placebo. But the stock has yet to recover to its $25/share pre-drop price. This has created a mispricing opportunity.

Along with IgAN, narsoplimab is in phase 3 testing for two other rare indications. Another biopharma company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), has had outstanding commercial success in this area of rare disorders, with its blockbuster drug Soliris raking in $3.6B in global sales in 2018. Given that the indications for which Soliris is approved for have similar patient pools compared with narsoplimab’s target patient pools, we think Soliris serves as a reasonable comparison when estimating market penetration for narsoplimab and ultimately, commercial success (which we define as a very conservative $500M+ in peak sales). This makes OMER an actionable opportunity.

While OMER’s management has not provided a specific date yet on when the respective narsoplimab applications would be submitted, all signs point to an expedited approval and commercialization in both the US and EU. Several rounds of meetings with regulatory authorities have brought back positive feedback regarding the path to approval, and the company plans to meet with the coverage authorities in both markets to ensure patients have immediate access to the drug upon approval. Regulatory announcements over the coming months could serve as major catalysts to drive the share price upwards. Additionally, upcoming earnings announcements could serve as positive catalysts, as investors are anxiously waiting to see what type of sales growth rate to expect from OMER’s commercialized drug, Omidria, which is helping to fund the promising pipeline.

Without Omidria (whose permanent reimbursement status is up in the air after October 2020), we see a price target ("PT") of $31.30/share, representing 113% upside to the closing price on July 5 of $14.69/share. With Omidria obtaining permanent reimbursement past October 2020, we see a PT of $39.10/share, representing 166% upside. Keep in mind that our valuations are solely based on Omidria and the three phase 3 indications of lead pipeline candidate narsoplimab. We have not assigned a value to other narsoplimab indications, nor to any other pipeline candidates.

We feel that OMER represents a compelling biotech investment opportunity. It has remained very mispriced since investors overreacted to phase 2 data back in October of 2018. And the commercial success of ALXN’s Soliris offers a fair guide in terms of what reasonable market share to expect from narsoplimab, making this actionable as well. We think OMER is a strong buy.

Stock Price Movement

The last year and a half have been very volatile for the stock of OMER. After climbing from $10/share to $25/share by September 2018, it then dropped back down near $10/share in December 2018. Once again, it climbed steadily to approach $20/share by May 2019, but has now started to drift back down to the $15/share range.

Through all the ups and downs, however, the commercial prospects of its lead pipeline asset, narsoplimab (OMS721), have remained unchanged. With application submissions fast approaching in both the US and EU, we feel that a thorough look at the commercial opportunity for narsoplimab is in order (and have also included already-commercialized Omidria in our valuation scenarios).

NOTE: OMER’s pipeline is quite extensive and we therefore need to restrict our overview analysis to OMER’s lead candidate, narsoplimab. Further, while this candidate is being tested for some other large-market indications such as lupus nephritis, for valuation purposes we limit our analysis to the three indications currently in phase 3 testing.

Value of Narsoplimab: $1.9B

Narsoplimab: An Overview

OMER’s lead pipeline asset, narsoplimab (previously OMS721), is perhaps one of the most intriguing candidates you will find in the entire biotech space. This antibody is currently in phase 3 trials for “hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy” (HSCT-TMA), “immunoglobulin A nephropathy” (IgAN), and “atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome” (aHUS).

Impressively, narsoplimab has managed to achieve the trifecta of orphan drug designation for all three indications in the US, along with some other designations (see pg 16, 1Q19 10-Q) :

HSCT-TMA: breakthrough therapy designation (US), orphan drug designation (US/EU) IgAN: breakthrough therapy designation (US), orphan drug designation (US/EU) aHUS: fast track designation (US), orphan drug designation (US)

One of the main reasons to be bullish on OMER is the success of Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ALXN) blockbuster drug Soliris (eculizumab), which had global sales of $3.6B in 2018 (see pg 70, 2018 10-K), and the expected success of its less frequent dosing formulation of Soliris, called Ultomiris. Currently, Soliris is approved for patients with aHUS (which overlaps with OMER’s area of investigation), along with “paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria” (PNH), “generalized myasthenia gravis” (gMG) in adult patients who are “antiacetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody positive,” and “neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder” (NMOSD) in adult patients who are “antiaquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive.”

Shown below are the patient and market sizes for the PNH indication in the US and EU. This indication is comparable to (even a bit smaller than) the HSCT-TMA indication that OMER is going after.

On slide 25 of ALXN’s 1Q19 earnings presentation, we can see that as of the end of 2017, only 43 gMG patients were on Soliris in the US, meaning that the overwhelming majority of Soliris’ 2016 US net sales ($1.1B) (see pg F-50, 2017 10-K) were from the PNH and aHUS indications (ALXN investor relations said that they do not break out the sales split between the two indications, but it's likely that the majority are PNH patients given the larger patient pool).

Soliris was just recently approved for NMOSD (with AQP4+) on June 27, and so this indication has not yet contributed materially to net sales. At the end of the report we provide a detailed calculation for the HSCT-TMA market size. But what we simply want to convey here is that the patient pools of the PNH and HSCT-TMA indications are similar, and that like Soliris, narsoplimab can capture a market share under 50% and still realize commercial success.

Soliris (ALXN) vs Narsoplimab (OMER) Patient Pools

Both Soliris and narsoplimab target the complement system, which is a part of the immune system that enhances the ability of antibodies to clear an organism of microbes and damaged cells, promote inflammation, and assist with other immune system functions. It consists of three pathways: classical pathway, alternative pathway, and lectin pathway. Soliris works by inhibiting the activation of the C5a and C5b proteins that occur in the later stages of the complement system. Narsoplimab, on the other hand, works by targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), found in the lectin pathway. This difference is important, as the suppression of MASP-2 does not (thus far) show signs of interfering with the classical complement pathway. It was designed specifically to prevent inflammation triggered by the complement system while at the same time leaving intact the functions of the other pathways.

One of the advantages that narsoplimab has over Soliris is that patients must ensure they are vaccinated with the meningococcal vaccine prior to receiving Soliris, as this has shown itself to be a potentially fatal side effect of the drug. But narsoplimab does not carry the same vaccination requirement.

Narsoplimab: HSCT-TMA

HSCT is the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells that are usually derived from bone marrow or umbilical cord blood (hematopoietic pertains to the formation of blood cells). HSCT-TMA is a well-known complication of HSCT with a very high mortality rate. While it’s considered a multisystem disease, it often affects the kidneys, and manifests itself in the renal system through a reduced glomerular filtration rate, proteinuria (abnormally high amounts of protein in the urine), and hypertension. For mild-to-moderate HSCT-TMA, supportive care may provide a sufficient treatment. This includes precautions such as the elimination of toxic substances such as calcineurin inhibitors, providing adequate antimicrobial treatment, and various forms of renal replacement therapy (such as dialysis or even kidney transplantation). However, for patients with severe versions of the disease, using Soliris off-label offers the best treatment option, though there is yet no formal study to support its therapeutic benefit (ALXN is currently conducting a phase 2 trial with its IV formulation of Soliris that will not be completed until at least December 2022). In the meantime, there are no approved treatments for this condition.

Thus far, OMER only has data from 19 patients (18 that were enrolled in the phase 2 trial and 1 compassionate use case), but the results are compelling:

On February 15, 2018, OMER announced results from the phase 2 trial that demonstrated an almost 17-fold improvement in overall survival ("OS") compared to a matched historical control (347 days vs. 21 days, p < 0.0001). While a matched historical control is not ideal, it’s typically used for comparison in cases where it would be impractical or unethical to include a placebo arm, and the severity of HSCT-TMA would certainly justify its use here. Additionally, OMER reported statistically and clinically significant improvements in certain biomarkers of TMA activity.

On April 3, 2019, OMER announced the recent presentation of a case report highlighting the results of the compassionate use case. After receiving narsoplimab, the patient’s TMA resolved, all transfusions have been discontinued, and the patient continues to do well after ceasing narsoplimab treatment.

With respect to the ongoing phase 3 trial, the FDA has agreed that it does not require a control group (historical or otherwise), no additional patients are needed beyond those already enrolled, and it will consider not only accelerated approval but also full approval. Again, the data thus far is very limited, but the results are compelling, and the structure of the phase 3 trial seems to support a favorable probability of success going forward.

Narsoplimab: IgAN

IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, is a kidney condition characterized by the build-up of the antibody IgA in the kidneys. The resulting inflammation can, over time, impede the ability of the kidneys to filter waste from the blood. Since the condition does not always exhibit symptoms in the early stages, it can exist for years without notice. It’s often diagnosed when routine tests identify protein or red blood cells in the urine that are invisible to the naked eye.

While there is no approved therapy for treating IgAN, several types of medications can help slow disease progression and manage the symptoms, with the ultimate goal being to avoid kidney dialysis or transplant. Unfortunately, up to 40% of patients develop end stage renal disease (ESRD) and require dialysis within 20 years of their diagnosis, demonstrating that the unmet need for a better treatment option is high.

Slides 19-28 of the May 2019 investor presentation contain the results of the two IgAN phase 2 cohorts that we have data for. Overall, the results are very positive, but slide 27 is worth discussing in detail.

On October 1, 2018, OMER announced positive data from the second cohort of the phase 2 IgAN trial. Unlike the first cohort, in which all patients began the study while on corticosteroid treatment, this second cohort did not receive corticosteroid treatment before or during the study. (Recall that corticosteroids, while not specifically approved for IgAN, are a medication used to slow the progression of it. This had casted doubt on the efficacy of narsoplimab in the first cohort, given that the visible treatment benefit might have just been coming from the corticosteroids.)

While the headline stated that the data was positive, and the press release said that the treatment effect was there whether the patients were on corticosteroids or not, in the middle of the text was a paragraph stating: “For the nine evaluable patients, median reductions in proteinuria following the initial 12-week course of treatment were 18.4 percent and 18.0 percent for the OMS721 and placebo groups, respectively . . .”

The stock dropped 40% on the news. The market concluded that there was no separation from placebo given the 18.4% and 18.0% figures, and ignored the fact that the end goal was not the reduction in proteinuria at week 12 or 18, but rather a bit further into the future.

In the slide below, we can see the follow-up data, which shows that of the 8 patients assessed between weeks 31 – 54 post-baseline, the median reduction was 61%, clearly demonstrating a longer-term treatment benefit of narsoplimab.

The finalized clinical plan for the phase 3 trial, announced on January 17, 2019, extended the primary endpoint of assessment of proteinuria from 24 weeks to 36 weeks (at OMER’s request, to allow for additional dosing, if needed). This is a very positive development, as there certainly seems to be a time-dependent component with respect to narsoplimab’s ability to reduce proteinuria, and would also seem to support a fairly high probability of success.

Narsoplimab: aHUS

The final indication we will discuss, aHUS, is an extremely rare and life-threatening disease marked by hemolytic anemia (low levels of circulating red blood cells), thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), and acute kidney failure (the inability of the kidneys to process and excrete waste).

Given how extremely rare aHUS is, we will not go into detail on narsoplimab’s prospects in this indication, as its contribution to our valuation for OMER is not material. Additionally, since OMER is not running a head to head trial comparing narsoplimab and Soliris, it seems unlikely that narsoplimab would replace Soliris as the first line treatment. But it’s worth mentioning that the early results are encouraging, and while Soliris has shown itself to be effective for aHUS, patients that do not respond to the first line treatment would surely benefit from additional and efficacious treatment options.

Across all of the mentioned programs, narsoplimab has been well-tolerated and demonstrated a good safety profile. Because of the efficacy and safety results thus far, we feel confident that it will receive approval first for HSCT-TMA, and then for IgAN and aHUS.

Value of Omidria: $474M (contingent upon permanent reimbursement)

Omidria is approved in both the US and EU for the prevention of miosis (pupil constriction) and the reduction of postoperative pain stemming from cataract surgery. Some of the volatility over the previous 18 months can be attributed to Omidria, which was set to see its pass-through status expire in 2018. Transitional pass-through payments are extra reimbursements made by Medicare to ambulatory surgical centers ("ASCS") for a limited amount of time (generally 2-3 years). When a drug loses its pass-through status, the price of the drug generally decreases, as an ASC can no longer bill Medicare separately for it and instead only receives the pre-determined “bundle” payment for whatever procedure it is performing. But on March 22, 2018, OMER jumped over 30% from the news that it could continue to charge Medicare higher prices for Omidria for another two years (starting October 1, 2018 until October 1, 2020).

While sales dipped a bit during the months prior to the pass-through status re-instatement, they have now recovered to previous levels and continue to grow. As of 1Q19 (which is historically the weakest quarter), Omidria net sales were about $22M, on track to surpass $100M for the year. (This was not given as official guidance, but on the 4Q18 earnings call, they said that the December net sales annualized run-rate was $100M, and that for 2019 they expect net sales to substantially exceed the annualized run-rate seen at year-end 2018. On the 1Q19 earnings call, they again did not give official guidance, but did say that Omidria just keeps growing.)

On July 26, 2018, OMER announced additional good news, saying that Sandoz has agreed to not seek FDA approval for its generic version of Omidria prior to patent expiration, which is set to occur in 2033. This is welcome news, along with the fact that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") have issued a preliminary decision to establish a unique and permanent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) J-code for Omidria (see 1Q19 earnings release). The decision for the permanent J-code is expected to be finalized no later than November 2019. If finalized, the code would become effective on the first day of the following quarter. The granting of a J-code provides for a uniform and widely accepted process that is expected to simplify billing for the drug across Medicare as well as commercial insurance plans. It is a step on the path towards obtaining permanent reimbursement, but is not a guarantee of it. Should permanent reimbursement not be obtained, OMER will be forced to significantly lower the premium pricing it currently charges, and net sales would drop substantially.

Even though Omidria received EU approval on August 3, 2015, commercial availability has been very limited (and did not begin until July 23, 2018). On the 1Q19 earnings call, management was asked about the commercialization plans outside of the US (particularly in the European markets), and if there was any interest being shown by EU distributors. They simply said that they don’t discuss their partnering efforts that may be ongoing, and that their focus remains first and foremost the expansion of Omidria utilization in the US.

While management has certainly left money on the table by not being more aggressive with commercialization plans over 3 years after approval, Omidria sales in the EU are not material to our thesis. We ultimately assume that a partnership will be announced (paying a modest royalty), but even so, the lion’s share of Omidria net sales will continue to come from the US.

While we do calculate and put up a commercialization value on Omidria (assuming permanent reimbursement is obtained), its main value to OMER is that it will provide steady and safe funding (until at least October 2020) to the rest of its much more promising pipeline. In the ideal case, OMER would be able to obtain permanent reimbursement for Omidria, which would guarantee net sales of at least $100M annually until patent expiration in 2033. But as we expect lead pipeline asset narsoplimab to begin commercializing sometime during 2020, the loss of Omidria as a funding source would not be a deal breaker for this investment.

OMER Price Target ("PT"): $31.30/share (113% upside) without Omidria, $39.10/share (166% upside) with Omidria

To calculate our PT, we made the following assumptions:

EU/US drug price discount for both Omidria and narsoplimab: 50%

Narsoplimab annual list price: $250K (while this is well below Soliris’ annual list price of $500K+, we prefer to be conservative)

HSCT-TMA market share range: 15-35%

IgAN and aHUS market share range: 5-25%

Omidria gross-to-net reduction for both the US and EU: 27% (the reduction as of 1Q19 in the US)

Narsoplimab gross-to-net reduction for both the US and EU: 15% (substantially less than Omidria given the smaller nature of the patient base)

EU royalty rate on net sales from yet to be announced partnerships: 15%

Narsoplimab probability of approval for all indications in both the US and EU: 75%

Fully diluted share count: 61M

Fully diluted market cap: $893M (using the closing price on July 5 of $14.69/share)

Commercialization costs for each drug: $25M

Tax rate: 21%

Forward P/E: 5x

Using these assumptions, we calculate a value for Omidria of $474M (assuming permanent reimbursement) and a value for narsoplimab of $1.9B, bringing the total value of OMER’s lead assets to $2.4B. Compared to the fully diluted market cap of $893M, this implies a PT of $39.10/share, representing 166% upside to the closing price of $14.69/share on July 5 (the full model can be seen below and is also attached). Should Omidria not obtain permanent reimbursement, we assign it a value of $0M, which still gives us a PT of $31.30/share (113% upside) based on narsoplimab alone. Keep in mind that we have not included any value for the other indications that OMER’s pipeline is investigating (some of which are quite large markets). Also, should narsoplimab be priced much higher than the $250K/yr that we assume, then the upside would be much more. And we think it’s worth mentioning that the consensus price target (shown below) and the string of bullish articles on Seeking Alpha indicate that the analyst community is generally bullish on OMER.

Risks

What about the cash situation? We see future liquidity concerns as the main risk for this investment. As of 1Q19, OMER had $47M in cash and is finalizing a $50M accounts receivable-based line of credit, which would bring their total liquidity to $97M. While the quarterly cash burn is about $10-$15M, it should continue to improve as sales of Omidria pick up. Therefore, we feel that the probability of dilution from another public offering is less than 50% for at least the next few quarters. As discussed previously, should Omidria not receive permanent reimbursement, the net sales of $100M+ per year that it brings in would take a huge hit. We expect narsoplimab commercialization to begin at some point during 2020 (assuming approval in HSCT-TMA), so this would provide another funding source to step in and fill the void left by Omidria sales. The question is how fast sales of narsoplimab will ramp up should Omidria not receive permanent reimbursement. But even if this is the case, OMER would likely be negotiating financing terms with the first approval for narsoplimab under its belt (assuming this takes place during 1H20). The situation would not be as dire as if narsoplimab were still in early stage clinical trials.

With all biotech investments, there is always the general risk that a pipeline candidate does not obtain regulatory approval or does not realize commercial success once approved. But this type of inherent risk should be managed at the portfolio level by limiting each individual biotech position to no more than 4% - 5% of the overall portfolio. As we have discussed above, we think the agreed upon phase 3 formats for both the HSCT-TMA and IgAN indications justify a fairly high probability of approval, so the risk of regulatory rejection seems low. Additionally, the success of Soliris in indications of similar patient pools lead us to believe that narsoplimab will also see commercial success, and so we think the chances of very lackluster sales upon approval also seem low.

In the short-term, there is the risk that OMER’s stock will continue to drift, as there is likely no major catalyst until 2Q19 earnings are announced around August 8. But a look back at the stock chart de-risks this somewhat: starting around September 2018 and lasting until late-December, the entire market and the biotech sector took a very sizable plunge. Even with this overall biotech sector drop coming right after the 40% drop from the phase 2 IgAN results which we have discussed previously, OMER managed to stay above $10/share, offering some level of price support. This is, admittedly, about 30% lower than the $15/share range that the stock trades at right now. But if you are going to invest in biotechs then you need to be able to stomach some short-term volatility until the thesis plays out. A temporary downside of 30% seems like a favorable trade-off given the upside.

If we could find 20 companies with the same risk-reward profile as OMER, and have them all “independent” – that would make an ideal biotech portfolio.

Conclusion

Shares of OMER seem very undervalued. Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a lot of fluctuation in the price of the stock. But the incredible commercial opportunity, driven by lead pipeline asset narsoplimab, has remained unchanged. With the application submission for narsoplimab’s first indication (HSCT-TMA) fast-approaching (and commercialization expected to follow immediately upon approval), we feel that patient investors will finally be rewarded by a position in this compelling biotech pick. We think OMER is a strong buy.

