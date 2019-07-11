Great Panther: Diluting Shareholder Value

Nevertheless, GPL could be better off if there is a sustained recovery in precious metal prices, which is further supported by strong exploration results at Tucano and Coricancha.

Great Panther Mining (GPL) concluded the acquisition of Beadell Resources (Tucano mine) earlier this year. More recently, it announced its plans to begin production from its 100% owned Peru-based Coricancha mine (expected to restart in H1 2020). On the surface, these strategic decisions imply upside in production-potential, but, in my opinion, there are greater, less evident issues that trouble the mining dynamics of the company. This article is based on a detailed discussion of those issues.

As I will elaborate in the article, GPL's current strategy for meeting its liquidity requirements eventually results in dilution of shareholder value. As such, I don't see the stock moving north from here (rather south) except for the two potential growth catalysts that could steer the share price in the opposing direction. These catalysts include healthy exploration results (from both Tucano and Coricancha mines) and sustained recovery in precious metal prices (and silver in particular).

Figure-1 (Source: July Presentation)

The good thing is, GPL earlier indicated that the results of its BSP (read: Bulk Sample Program) at the CC (read: Coricancha) mine will be announced towards the end of June 2019. I'd give it to the management that despite facing issues with the initial 400-metre ore pass, they promptly designed an alternate plan for ore extraction and announced their final decision on July 8, 2019. This depicts management's understanding of the pressing need to develop the mine and their commitment to do so in time. To quote the CEO of the company:

We are pleased with the results of the BSP and look forward to advancing Coricancha towards commercial production. The actual restart date is expected in the first half of 2020 and will be aligned with our other mining operations to ensure the project has the necessary planning and resources in place to optimize operations and profitability. Coricancha is expected to produce approximately 40,000 gold equivalent ounces annually and will be an important addition to Great Panther's production portfolio going forward.

Before I point out the significance of the CC mine for the company, let me first clarify that GPL is a precious metals producer that largely derives its gold production from the Tucano mine in Brazil, while its silver production is scattered around Mexico and derived mainly from its GMC (read: Guanajuato Mine Complex) and Topia mine. Topia mine's AgEq (read: silver equivalent ounces) production has been on an uptrend since 2016, and GPL expects to ramp up mine production by ~25%. In contrast, the GMC mine is losing its charm with AgEq production declining sharply Y/Y and AISC/oz of AgEq on the rise (Figure-2). This leads to shrinking margins, and with silver prices oscillating within a range of $14.5-15.5/oz, GMC is basically generating negative cash flows. This essentially creates the need to find a better replacement for the GMC.

Figure-2 (Source: July Presentation)

Fortunately, with the addition of the CC mine, these operational issues are likely to be relaxed to some extent. As shown in Figure-3, this mine has the largest proportion of GPL's reserves and resources, and it could conveniently make for the declining production from the GMC mine (including San Ignacio).

Figure-3 (Source: July Presentation)

Obviously, this only takes into account the numbers relating to CC's production potential. It should be kept in mind that the CC mine is based in Peru whereas GPL's other two silver mines are located in Mexico. The geographical dispersion between these mines would prove to be an administrative hassle (through increased corporate travels, hoteling, lunches, etc.) and would build downward pressure on the company's earnings profile which is already one of the lowest among peers (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

Another risk factor here is the inferred resources identified in Figure-3 above. In my view, even though ~28.36 Moz (read: a million ounces) of AgEq production seems like a big number, however, GPL would first need to convert these resources into reserves, through increased exploration expenditure. This would imply the need to mobilize funds. For a junior producer like GPL, cash and liquidity become even more important when we see that the company has an impending ~$55.3 MM loan repayment due in the near term (don't confuse with long-term loans) and the company only had ~$40 MM in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1. Plus, I believe the recently agreed ~$25 MM at-the-market offering would largely go in servicing the debt and the remainder may provide for working capital needs of GPL. Essentially, this means that despite having ~$34 MM in pure cash at Q1 end, GPL is cash strapped (note that GPL generated negative operating cash flows of $8.9 MM during Q1 2019). In my view, the acquisition of Beadell Resources in March 2019 (which added the Tucano gold mine in GPL's portfolio) caused this problem. Through this acquisition, GPL intended to diversify its corporate image from a purely silver miner to a gold-silver producer. Fair enough, but at what cost? Let's evaluate.

It's worth noting that prior to the acquisition of Beadell, GPL was essentially debt-free. Even though the company failed to generate any value for shareholders even at that time, but the fact alone that GPL had a debt-free balance sheet was a relief for the shareholders who were optimistic that their investments would pay off if there's another round of bullish silver run. With Beadell, GPL not only acquired ~$69 MM debt but also diluted shareholder value by issuing ~103.5 MM shares and ~9.7 MM warrants (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: Q1 financials)

The plus side of Beadell acquisition is the increased production potential at Tucano that's likely to result from exploration at the Greenstone belt (on Guyana Shield), and GPL expects the recovery rates from ore bodies to ramp up from ~88% to ~93% (Figure-6). If this happens, GPL will be able to increase annual mine production to ~150 Koz of gold. Given the current strength in gold prices (~$1,400/oz) and the improving silver/gold ratio (currently ~92:1), I believe the Beadell transaction could turn favourable for GPL. In the absence of stronger recoveries (and if gold prices drop significantly from here), I believe Beadell will continue to haunt GPL and prove to be a drain on its liquidity. Then again, the geographical distance between the mines (Tucano mine in Brazil versus other mines in Mexico/Peru) will be a burden on administrative costs, as indicated earlier.

Figure-6 (Source: July Presentation)

Let's analyze the implications of Beadell on the operating outlook of our selected mine, Coricancha. At present, the CC mine is placed on care and maintenance. I'd rephrase it as 'eating cash'. Plus, GPL has taken a production decision without conducting a pre-feasibility study for the mine. The company has its reasons for doing so, but it does admit that the decision carries risks (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: News release)

What I deduce from this risk statement is that the inferred resources of ~23.86 Moz of AgEq production (refer to Figure-3) may not be converted into resources, in its entirety. Plus, cash needed for the exploration activity would cause problems for GPL. The remaining ~24.1 Moz of AgEq production in 'M&I' (read: Measured & Indicated) category is more likely to be produced. GPL expects the CC mine to add ~40,000 gold-equivalent ounces each year. In terms of AgEq ounces, this turns out to be ~3.68 Moz (converted using the silver: gold ratio of 92:1). This means that based on the existing 24.1 Moz in M&I resources, the CC mine could support sustainable production for 9+ years out of which, the first 5 years will see a 15% drain on the mine's FCF (according to the terms of the acquisition agreement). It's also worth noting that based on the 2018 PEA (read: Preliminary Economic Assessment), GPL expects the mine to generate ~$16.6 MM in after-tax NPV. For a company with ~283.6 MM outstanding shares, this would only mean a meagre $0.06/share gain. The only hope for improvement is an accelerated recovery in precious metal prices (both gold and silver) and strong exploration results that would increase the mining potential.

Conclusion

The preceding analysis indicates that GPL's production decision regarding its Coricancha mine would certainly increase shareholder value but only marginally. The upside in share prices could come from sustainable strength in gold and silver prices, and strong exploration results from both Tucano and Coricancha. This would imply the need for cash, and GPL is currently not boasting a healthy cash outlook, especially with the impending debt repayments and negative operating cash flows.

In such situations, GPL has historically opted for further share issuance, and the recent $25 MM at-the-market offering confirms this practice. As a result, GPL ends up diluting shareholder value. If this practice continues (and assuming that GPL simultaneously fails to announce impressive exploration results), then the stock is less likely to witness upside, and, in my view, the shareholders' best bet would be to hope for a sustained increase in metal prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.