Tesla Earnings: Big Loss Likely Despite Record Deliveries

As the market comes to grips with the realization that sustainable profitability is not on the cards in the near term or mid term, Tesla's share price should tumble.

Tesla is likely to post a substantial loss in Q2. With no sign of price improvement going forward, this downtrend is likely to continue.

Yet, while Tesla beat on deliveries, it likely came at the cost of margins - falling ASPs, deteriorating product mix, and leasing all contribute to margin compression.

Tesla (TSLA) shocked bulls and bears alike when it reported its delivery numbers for Q2 2019 on July 2. The company set a new all-time record for a single quarter, delivering 95,200 vehicles in total. Unsurprisingly, the stock bounded upward in the after-hours trading session following the release of the delivery report.

Source: Tesla, TheStreet

Yet, despite its best efforts to keep the market’s attention on the top line delivery number, Tesla failed to maintain full control of the narrative. As Wall Street analysts weighed in on the latest delivery report, their combined focus proved to be more concerned with a different metric: profits.

From a business standpoint (promises of robotaxis notwithstanding), Tesla’s growth narrative hinges on its ability to produce and deliver cars profitably and at scale. But that ability is very much in doubt. Indeed, it appears to be vanishingly unlikely that Tesla will be able to report anything other than a hefty loss for Q2, record deliveries or no.

It's Hard to Break Even

Let us start by asking what it would take for Tesla to break even in Q2. To do this, we turn to TeslaCharts, a Tesla bear and Twitter gadfly whose irreverent yet informative data charts have garnered a substantial online following. In a recent post, TeslaCharts took Tesla’s recent earnings letters and subtracted total reported net income from total reported automotive gross margin. This effectively isolates the number of automotive gross margin dollars that Tesla needs to produce in order to break even:

Source: Tesla, TeslaCharts

We can thus see that Tesla needs to generate $1.453 billion in positive margin - including the regulatory credits that Tesla conventionally includes in its margin calculation - in order to be in the black for the quarter.

Tesla delivered 95,200 vehicles during Q2. Applying basic division gives us a simple estimate of the margin-per-vehicle needed for breakeven: $15,263.

TeslaCharts readily admits that this is a crude calculation, as it ignores significant factors like leasing, but we concur with his view that it offers an effective starting point for thinking about Tesla’s margin needs. Most importantly, it shows us quite clearly that it is virtually impossible for Tesla to make a profit in Q2.

Not So Great Expectations

With the breakeven anchor now in place, let's turn to the question of how much Tesla is likely to lose. This is a very challenging game to play at the best of times, due to such factors as regulatory credit sales and product mix changes. In Q2, things get even harder in light of European Model 3 deliveries and the advent of Model 3 leasing, but that has failed to dissuade many analysts from trying their hands at a bit of financial prognostication.

According to Zacks Investment Research, the Wall Street consensus calls for a loss of $1.55 per share. With more than 173 million shares outstanding as of March 31, this would translate to an aggregate net loss of about $265 million. The Estimize consensus, based on 300 entries, calls for a substantially smaller loss of just $0.40 per share, for a net loss of $69 million.

Andreas Hopf, Seeking Alpha’s inimitable dialectician, has demonstrated some of the bounds of the possible facing Tesla as it heads into earnings. His own earnings model and scenario analyses suggest that Tesla has essentially no hope of turning a profit. Even modeling in highly-generous assumptions, including $220 million in regulatory credit sales, a $51,000 Model 3 average selling price (“ASP”), and 21% automotive gross margin, Hopft finds the veritable best-case scenario to be a loss of slightly more than $200 million. That does not bode terribly well for Tesla when it reports earnings next month.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla seems to want everyone to stay focused on delivery numbers right now. Much like its fixation on production numbers during much of 2018, the automaker would prefer that the market only pay attention to numbers it expects will go up. Yet, for all its efforts to the contrary, investor attention has slowly but surely begun to fix itself on the subject of profitability. That is not a good thing for Tesla.

Price cuts throughout Q1 and Q2, falling demand for higher-priced products like the Model S and Model X, and a generally lower-margin mix of Model 3 sales have all contributed to a considerable sequential decline in ASPs. As a consequence, it seems very unlikely that Tesla will make a profit in Q2, despite its record deliveries.

Going forward, things are likely only to get worse. While Tesla managed to thwart the specter of dwindling demand in Q2 thanks to price cuts, leasing, geographic expansion, and the rollout of the low-margin SR+ Model 3, this victory looks set to be all too fleeting. Tesla already has cut Model 3 lease prices since the end of the quarter, signaling once again that ASPs look likely to fall yet further in Q3 and beyond.

As prices fall and demand softens, hope for the long-promised turn to sustainable profitability is likely to drift into the distance - if not fade away entirely. Tesla is clearly at a crossroads. There's still enough noise and will to believe in the market to keep the stock elevated, but it will not last. As profitability proves to be a pipe dream, we expect a violent downward revaluation in the stock price to ensue.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.