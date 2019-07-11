Most Despised Bull Market In History Rolls On

It's an established principle of financial markets that rising prices typically attract buying interest among individual investors. Whether it's in stocks, commodities, or even real estate, everyone loves a rip-roaring bull market. Every rule has an exception, however, and we're now witnessing what is arguably the grandest exception of them all. Despite the longest bull market in history - and in spite of recent all-time highs in the S&P 500 Index - many retail investors seemingly hate stocks now more than ever. In today's report, I'll show why investors' reticence toward equities is actually helping to extend the length of a bull market, which, under normal circumstances, would likely have ended by now.

There's a commonly held belief that the 10-year-old bull market is very close to its expiration date. Augmenting this belief is an outright defiance of the market's relentless upward bias among bearish participants. It has been observed on several occasions recently that this is the "most hated bull market in history." This is admittedly a cynical view, but it's not far from the mark based on the sheer volume of bearish analytical pieces on the Internet today. When we look at some of the latest evidence, however, it can be shown that the bears are once again premature with their pessimistic projections.

It's not often that I find myself in agreement with a mainstream financial news article, but this week provided one of those rare exceptions. Writing an opinion piece for MarketWatch, Mark Hulbert shared data that supports a continuation of the long-running - and much maligned - bull market. He showed that the sectors which typically lag the market prior to a major top are still holding up well.

According to Hulbert, the three groups which most often lag the market prior to a bull market's reversal are the energy, utilities, and financials. Two of these three sectors are actually performing well right now, which suggests the bull is still in good shape. Only the energy sector is underperforming, which by itself doesn't offer a reliable leading signal. Based on the number of strong performing S&P 500 sectors, Hulbert concludes that a bull market top "is at least three months away."

Source: MarketWatch

Yet there is an abundance of evidence which, taken collectively, points to the bull market having at least a year or more of life left. One sign that the bull market is nowhere near a top is implied by the absence of bullish sentiment itself. Every major turning point in the last several years has been preceded by a major spike in optimistic among individual investors. The weekly sentiment data provided by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) shows that, in the last few years alone, intermediate-term market peaks were preceded by a conspicuous surge in bullish sentiment at least several weeks before the market topped. This was most recently seen in early 2018, when the bull-bear differential hit a multi-year high of 44% (circled). This acted as a very early "heads-up" signal that enthusiasm toward equities among retail investors was getting too high to support additional gains without a meaningful correction to cleanse the market of excesses.

Source: AAII

As of early July, however, there has been no sign in the AAII data that investors are showing anything like enthusiasm toward equities. If anything, investors appear to be as cold to the prospect of owning stocks as they've been in years. Compared to the huge proliferation of bulls in 2018, the most recent AAII bull-bear differential was a meager 1%. In other words, there are just as many bears right now as there are bulls. This has been an ongoing trend for several months now, and it suggests that there's not enough speculative fervor in the market to justify the bull market's ending. Major long-term bull markets always end with virtually everyone fully embracing the bull. That clearly hasn't happened yet, and it means participants can expect the bull to continue.

A major reason behind the lack of ardor for stocks is that last year's terrifying 20% correction in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) gave investors a severe case of shock which they have yet to recover from. The diminished appetite for risk assets, which the October-December 2018 decline engendered, continues even now, and the psychological effects of last year's shake-up will likely persist for some time. However, the visceral fear of another market crash, which is etched in investors' minds, will also serve to bolster the bull market's "wall of worry." This continued fear allows short interest to build up periodically, which in turn is dissipated by a short-covering rally. Then, the short interest cycle begins anew as investors, still smarting from last year's sell-off, can't shake the instinctive feeling that it will soon happen again. The widely respected Wall Street economist Ed Yardeni summed it up best when he observed, "No boom, no bust."

Elsewhere, economic worries abound in the form of the U.S.-China trade war fear. There are also concerns over the economic health of the European Union, not to mention the latest U.S.-EU tariff threat. Tension between the U.S. and Iran is another concern of investors, as is the perpetual worry about whether or not the Fed will lower interest rates this summer. Needless to say, there are still plenty of worries to bolster the bull's "wall of worry" in the months ahead.

From a technical perspective, it should be noted that every major market downturn of past years was preceded by a downward divergence in market breadth. Wall Street's favorite breadth measure is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, shown below.

Source: StockCharts

In the last several stock market corrections, the A-D line always topped before the SPX and other major indices. The more pronounced the negative divergence between market breadth and the SPX, the more likely the coming market decline would be a severe one. At this time, however, the A-D line is showing no signs of a major top in sight. Instead, market breadth continues to expand as the demand for equities among informed investors remains healthy. In order for the bears' scenario of another crash ahead to be even remotely true, we need to first see signs of weakness in the A-D line. Until that happens, the bears will likely continue to be frustrated.

Yet another sign that the bull market is well in hand can be inferred from a glance at the following graph. This is a long-term picture of the yearly percentage change in U.S. GDP. Past bull markets were typically characterized by dramatically higher volatility, both in terms of stock market performance and in terms of economic excesses. But the recovery which began in 2009 has been one of the smoothest in terms of broad market volatility. It has also been characterized by steady, though not stellar, economic growth. Ironically, the steady nature of GDP growth is likely to keep the bull market alive for many years beyond its normal sell-by date. This is because a steady GDP performance doesn't encourage excessive risk taking or other speculative activities.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Another point worth making from the above graph is that, in the past three economic recessions, GDP growth was on the decline heading into the recession. Right now, there is no sign of contraction in the economy, which is another reason why a recession is highly unlikely anytime soon. And as experienced investors are aware, recessions are the leading cause of bear markets. As long as the GDP growth trend remains stable, investors can expect a continuation of the "most hated bull market in history."

Stocks will likely continue to be despised, while memories of last year's turmoil remain fresh in investors' minds. This should serve to encourage the bulls since it implies that there's more life left in the bull market. From a contrarian's perspective, excessive worry and pessimism tend to support rising equity prices due to the constant buildup of short interest. As long as this pessimism can be seen in the investor sentiment polls, participants are justified in remaining bullish and maintaining long positions in equities. Indeed, the evidence we reviewed here suggests the most hated bull market in history has more life ahead of it.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I'm using a level slightly under the $52.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I'm also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund's holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I'm currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.