Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) CEO Brian Shore on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Shore

Thank you, operator. This is Brian. Welcome everybody to our first quarter conference call. With me as usual is Matt Farabaugh, our CFO. There is a presentation. I hope you all have access before we go to that presentation. After we're done with that, we'll be happy answer your questions.

And all I want to point out that these are also a supplemental data, financial data, which is attached to the presentation as Appendix 1. The presentation is smaller and shorter than our last quarter's presentation, because it's only been two months since, less than two months actually, it's the last quarter presentation. So we don't want to just put redundant information in here. Although, there's lot to cover so we're going to try to hustle through it, even though it's only 10 pages, there is a quite a few points for us to hit.

So let me get started on Slide 2, that's our Forward-Looking Disclaimer. And if you have any questions about that, just let us know. Why don't we just move right into Slide 3? And, Matt, can you help us with Slide three, please?

Matt Farabaugh

Sure, Brian. The Slide 3 shows our reconciliation of EPS from GAAP to special items. And there is only one special item in the quarter and it went through our tax operation line, it had one penny impact. So you can see our earnings before special items of $0.14 is a penny greater than our net earnings from continuing operations on a GAAP basis.

The tax item here, the tax impact of canceled stock options relates to options for employees of the electronics business that we sold AGC back in December. The employees had a few months to exercise any stock options that they had outstanding. And at the end of that period, anything that was left unexercised cancelled and that did in fact happen. Some of the options went unexercised and they did cancel. And as a result, Park lost a tax deduction related to those unexercised items that would have otherwise gotten I think have been exercised.

We also show on the slide the top five customers for the quarter. And those top five customers are AAE Aerospace, AAR Corp, TKNAerospace, Middle River Aerostructure Systems, including its subcontractors and NORDAM Group. I should say that those customers are in alphabetical order. And I do want to point out that Middle River Aerostructure Systems was recently sold by GE to ST Engineering Aerospace. So that used to be a GE related company now it's ST Engineering Aerospace.

Brian Shore

Okay, thank you, Matt. So why don't we just keep moving. We'll try to hustle along here. Slide 4 is our results for Q1 with the prior quarter comparisons. I want to point out that we're trying to focus more on sales, gross, margin, EBITDA and EPS in net, because of the interest and taxes really tend to skew the numbers quite a bit.

In Q1, tax rate was higher than Q4. Interest income was lower than Q4. But if you look at the EBITDA numbers and the gross margin numbers, they're more apples-to-apples. So let's talk about Q1 as compared to what we indicated what focus we gave you when we did our fourth quarter call on May 17. We estimated sales of $14.25 million to $15.25 million, and so sales end up being [$14.950 million] that came within the range.

We also estimated EBITDA of $3.4 million to $3.8 million. So the EBITDA for Q1 was $3 million to 3.72 million. Well, that round to $3.4 million. But that doesn't really tell whole story, because when we do -- when we give you these estimates, we have an internal number which is not a range of course. And what we do and we discussed this last time, our internal number is going to be at the middle of that range. So we're not going to give you a lower range so we can beat it. We're telling you what you think is going to happen to the best of our ability.

So really we are looking for $3.6 million in the sense, because you see $3.4 million to $3.8 million up to the midpoint of $3.6 million. So we were about 20,000 to 25,000 short in our EBITDA in Q1 from what we thought we're going to do. And so we have down the pages, Slide 4, factors which affected our Q1 EBITDA by training up 20 the third shift. So we talk about the third shift brining the third shift during our last call, because this is so strong and so demanding. But we were really just training the third shift in Q1 are now working. But during the training period, it's really costs, because they are not working yet and that do not really release the factory lines.

And we do have a pretty extensive training, the skill level for the operators in the factory floor quite high. And so it's really important that the operators are trained effectively and completely. So that we don't have any mishaps, we don't have any issues with quality, or safety, or anything like that. This is not like just going to work in the assembly lines. These three lines are very complicated and it's important that the guys are -- and some gals are trained carefully and completely.

Next item outside testing costs incurred to meet demanding production schedules. What's going on here? See the thing is it's impacting the demanding production schedule. One of our -- these are testing equipment went down in the lab and normally, we would just make things work. We have two or three of these units for a couple of weeks while the unit went down over a period. But our schedules -- and our production schedules are so demanding that we didn't think it will be a good idea, because as we waited a couple of weeks, we will never catch up by the time that that piece of equipment it was mechanical tester gauge came back on the line, we would be behind and we never catch up.

So we decided to use outside services, which are very expensive in order to keep up outside testing services, which we were able to do and that's approved and qualified. But it's a significant expense when we have to do something like that. And again, it relates to demanding production schedule we felt we have no choice. We felt we couldn't just hang in there for a couple of weeks, because we get behind with our customers and then we wouldn't catch up. And that was not -- we didn't think that would be a good idea. That's not how we look at our business when we make a commitment to our customers, we intend to keep it.

So we also had GE9X program manufacturing trials and development expenses, so we're still working on the development for GE9X. And then film adhesives, that's film adhesives manufacturing trials, we've spoken about film adhesives. The film adhesives product was a joint development effort based upon excellent agreement between Middle River and Aerostructure Systems, that's a new name and Park. That product is fully developed in terms of formulation. We're still doing the manufacturing trials and there're expenses involved with the manufacturing trials.

So these expenses just goes right through the P&L, we don't capitalize or anything like that. And all those four items had an impact on our Q1 EBITDA. There are other items which are not necessarily here, but those ones, I thought you might be most interested in.

So let's keep hustling along here. Why don't we move to Slide 5, and this is on the slide. So let's see we can cover it fairly completely. So we have our forecast for Q2 and Q3 here. And we have -- I just want to mention, I forgot to mention this. Can we go back to Slide 4 for a second? Notice that the gross margin numbers also lower than Q4, for Q1, 32.1%. That's probably because the revenues are down, I mean also apart from Q4 but also because of these other factors that I mentioned, which include -- there are other factors here or additional factors rather, which we didn't mention. But these four factors were all going to have impacts upon our gross margins.

So let's go back to Slide 5 and pick up the discussion. So here's a forecast for Q2 and Q3. And we have the comparative of prior four quarters or five quarters, I guess five quarters, just for reference. So let's see. Let's just start with what we indicated about Q4 during our last -- we indicated during our Q4 conference call regarding Q2, which we provided a forecast for Q2 during our Q4 conference call. And we said $15 million to $16 million. So we brought it down to $14.5 million to $15.5 million. So you can see that we've worked the number down a little bit and obviously, you have to ask why.

And also, I want to mention just so you know, because I think you should have the full perspective here that to get to work Q2 number, we need to book and ship another $1 million. Now, that's not alarming amount, it's not that unusual, but it's still something that has to get done. So it's not just book, its book and ship. So we'll book a lot more during the quarter than in second quarter, but these are bookings which we have to turn to shipments before the end of quarter in order for them -- those shipments, those bookings rather turn to revenue so we can hit our number.



So again, what are we doing, I said $14.5 million to $15.5 million. Well, that $1 million gets to $15 million. We need to book and ship another $1 million to get to $15 million and that's right at the midpoint of range. We talked about this last time. We think it's a thing to play these games where we give you the safe number so we can beat it. No, we're telling you what we think is going to happen. And sometimes we're going to be right, sometimes we're going to be wrong. But we're not providing any pushes for ourselves or make it easy for us to be heroes and come in and beat numbers, we don't do that. So we tell you something. We tell you what we believe. Otherwise, we're not going to tell it. And what we believe is that for Q2 we're looking about $15 million. So we give you that range of the bracket of $14.5 million to $15.5 million.

So what do we to this side, the slide is backwards because we're talking top line, let's go on Slide 5, the third arrow item, because that really is the item that deals with the top line and the forecasting in top line. So factors affecting predictability and short-term forecast, pretty important stuff here. Again, we were talking in this case. We reduced our Q2 sales forecast by $0.5 million in terms of the high end -- the low end and the high end of the range.

Two major things to consider and they're pretty important. First, all of our major jet engine company programs, meaning our GE programs, are ramping or in development except the Boeing 777A. That's a smaller program, we love the Boeing 777X, it's my favorite airplane ever. And it's a steady state. So as you go, everything else, every other program is ramping or in development. What does that mean? It means that it makes it very difficult for the customer to do effective inventory and production management, because we're constantly hitting, trying to hit a moving target. And the customer doesn't order through the forecast. Here we have a short-term long-term forecast, so they're going to order based upon your inventory management. So we have these ups and downs that are not exactly predictable at time. So that's going to cause our forecast to be not always as accurate as it likely to be our top line forecast.

The other factor, which is really important and this is something you just read in the news with aerospace or the aerospace industry, it's not just from us. The supply chain is under severe stress right now, because the industry is so strong. But the problem that the flyers are having trouble keeping up. If you know people that are head of supply chain or sourcing people at big aerospace companies, I know some of them. They're really having a very rough time. They are struggling very badly and they spend all their time out their chasing suppliers, because the supplier is not able to keep up. So that's a big factor here. And let me explain why. That's not us, in that part, we don't do that thing. We meet our commitments or dye trying.

In our fourth quarter we explained how we had a very demanding situation, but we met our commitments. I think most of our -- most other companies in the aerospace industry would have said, look, it's just too much, we'll do our best but we're just not going to be able to get there for you. And that's kind of the story. So we're I think maybe a little bit of an exception. But why does it affect the forecasting?

Because here's the thing, whether we can meet the forecast or not and we always will or trying. If the other suppliers to the same OEM, let's say, who are supplying other components are behind and the OEM can't source those components, there's no reason for the OEM to stock up and park material, because it's just going to sit there in a freezer, while they're waiting for the other components to come in. So they can do their production that can produce the parts, or the engine components, or whatever it is the OEM is doing.

So that's an important factor and it's not predictable so well, especially in the short term basis by our customers' OEM, because they're struggling every day to get product from their suppliers. And it's a real battle. If you live in the industry, you'll hear a lot about it. So it's hard for our customers and OEMs to really predict their production levels, because they don't know what they're going to get in terms of component support. They know what they need, they know what their other suppliers have committed to but the commitment and delivery are not necessarily aligned.

So, the result of these two factors which are most important will be that our sales from quarter-to-quarter revenues will be some herky-jerky, not so smooth from quarter-to-quarter. Long-term prospects, that's something else. And I think that's something really to watch for long term prospects. The quarter-to-quarter stuff, my feeling is we need to filter that out a little bit. I think you know that we're very committed to making money every quarter. We take that very seriously. And it's important to us. We know, we hear other company CEOs complaining about the short term focus of the investment community, but we don't complain about that. We think it's a good thing. As long as we don't lose sight of the long-term objectives as well, we think that quarter-to-quarter pressure is good, good for us. It's going to hold us, keeps us honest and it keeps us accountable.

But having said that, the top line is going to be bouncing around a little bit herky-jerky, as I said, because of these factors. So like I said, we did this, we're doing this Slide 5 little bit backwards. Now, let's talk about the EBITDA portion of it, because when we did our Q4 conference call, we gave you the forecast for Q2 EBITDA of $3.5 million to $4 million, so we brought it down to $3.1 million to $3.7 million. And obviously, part of that is because the top line forecast is coming down as well. But there're these other factors. And some of them are similar to the factors that we just enunciated for, enumerated rather for Q1, what other factors that will affect Q2 EBITDA.

Outside testing costs related to that, the new product and that sound familiar. But this is not because there's a problem with a tester or piece of equipment. This is because we've been doing this. We've had a product which is fully developed in terms of form. We have formulation, as we've said. But in order to produce a product, we need to develop data. We need to provide data with a product. And this has gotten brought down, because we just haven't been able to squeeze in development with the production demands. So we decided to do, even if those cost us $80,000 this quarter is to form out the testings for the data development for this product to an outside supplier.

Second one, GE9X program manufactured trials development expenses. Third one, Film Adhesive manufacturing trials and development expenses those continue from Q1 and they'll be a factor for Q2. And then special personnel costs, these are things like like stay bonuses and this is -- we're still somewhat transitioning from legacy company in terms of personnel. We're most of way there but there is still some cost that will be lingering. And there's something called one company reorganization cost. So we'll describe what we mean one company later on in the presentation, but those costs will impact Q2 and maybe Q3 as well.

When we get to the Q2 conference call, we'll give you more information about Q3. This one we really want to focus on Q2. And then the middle arrow item, legacy costs expected to continue through Q3. I think at one point we indicated maybe couple quarters ago that we thought the legacy costs would end by the in the second quarter. Right now, it's something like it's probably going to be pushed through the end of the third quarter. So we're not doing a great job there. We're probably one quarter behind.

Okay, that's Slide 5, like I said, a lot going on Slide 5. Slide 6, okay, let's go to Slide 6. This relates to GE Aviation programs. Now you've seen this slide before. The reason we're including in this presentation though is because there's some changes, which I want to bring to your attention. First of all, on the bottom left, we list the different programs and GE Aviation programs. We had two; one is A321 Neo; the other one is Comac ARJ. Now, both of those programs were already on but why we add them. Because as far as A321 Neo is concerned, we used to in the prior version of this slide, the item was -- we have the A320 Neo. And we intended that the A321 was part of the A320 family, if you will. So it was included. But many investors have asked us about A321 so we spell it out. Yes, the A321 program we're on that too, that's a leap on a engine that's our program.

Comac ARJ, we haven't mentioned that in our slide presentation before but that program is ramping. So we thought we'd mention it. That has a CF34-10A GE engine. As far as these programs are concerned, as I mentioned in the prior page in prior slide. The first one, the program we love, the 727A, that's a steady state as you go program. A320, A321 Neo, those are ramping pretty hard. Comac 919 still in development. Comac ARJ, that's our ramping. And the global 7500 and Passport 20 engine is ramping. So again, quite difficult for production and inventory management with all those programs are ranting and/or in development, because it's a big moving target, lots of them.

Let's go to the top right of this slide and what's new in there. The top right we just want to mention that we explained. This is not the -- this is for the Passport 20 large primary structure and at this point, let me explain what it is. This is not included in the 13-year LTA, which is referenced that's the first arrow item on the top left of the page, this is a GE program. Now, I know this could be a little confusing. But if you look at the bottom left, you see the PAS 420 to Bombardier Global 7500 listed. So the sales, the materials for the sales are under 13-year LTA but this other component, because those in the sales are the MRAS programs that's covered by the 13-year LTA. But there's other component, that's part of GE and that's not covered by the LTA at this time. So I just wanted to explain that and I probably made it more confusing, but I did my best.

The other item that's new, which is the last item on the right side. I think we previously referred to this for the GE9X engine as a critical structure. But MRAS recently announced and went public with the fact that this is something called containment wrap. This is containment for the fan case, which is very critical. Fan case has to have absolute containment of the fan blades. So it's a very critical structure and this is what we've been working on.

This is also a GE program so it's not part of the 13-year LTA with Middle River. The other thing I want to mention, which was announced by MRAS is that's an AFP program. And they also announced that the A320, A321 Neo sales are partly AFP programs. Remember AFP, we talked about this in prior presentations. It's something -- it's a process that we worked on, we developed. We helped GE or MRAS developer process and they help us develop our product. AFP would've made a fiber placement, most people believe it's a very important technology for manufacturing composite structures in the future.

Let's go to Slide 7. Slide 7, this is a new slide and this is done by Ben. So its non-sequitur or doesn't really follow the rest of our presentation. But I just thought since its new, you might like to see it. I think it's very interesting. No surprise with jet engines being such a large component, space and rocket nozzles to the bottom of page. That's mostly rocket nozzles right now. But we're optimistic that we have some good things coming with space. One top of the page, drones and urban air mobility, that's mostly drones. But we're working on some urban and air mobility programs, we feel good about those as well.

So let's just keep moving along here. We have two pages of recent developments. Let's go to Slide 8. Just a couple of little updates here and more of the acquisition program, we talked about this in our fourth quarter conference call. So we won't go into detail except that we're continuing to do reach outs of the target companies. Security analyst coverage for Park. So, still hopeful. We've been talking to analysts. These are Aerospace specialists. But it's not a done deal until it's a done deal. I guess we'll find out if it's a done deal when you will when the report comes out.

One thing that I think helps us a little bit is that with all the consolidation in the Aerospace industry, some of the aerospace analysts have a little bit of bandwidth available and looking for other companies to cover. And I think Park is an ideal company for them to cover. From some perspectives we're small, I get it. But we're an interesting company in terms of whether an aerospace analysts might be interested in, because I think a lot of things that affect the whole industry going to affect us as well, maybe we're almost even and partly a leading indicator, I don't know, maybe that's just an arrogant thing to say it, but it's the way some people look at us.

Let's keep going, major expansion in Newton, Kansas. So, last time we spoke during our fourth quarter call, I think I mentioned that we're waiting for the FAA approval. We hope that'll be the end of this month. We expect and hope for it to be end of the month that's government agency, so whenever can be sure.

The expansion should be complete by June-ish of next year. June-ish, I don't say June, June-ish. We still want to give ourselves a little room. Then there's three to six months of trials and about six to nine months of qualifications with a major customer. We supply two years out from now, or when the plant will be in production that's give or take, plus or minus or approximately two years.

Name change, this is something we talked about during our fourth quarter call. But here we're telling you what we're proposing, as a name. This is in our proxy statements. Jury knows about it. The vote so far is a landslide. This is the changing of our name is subject to shareholder approval. And so far, the shareholders have voted very much in favor of that. So, thank you shareholders who voted so far.

So couple of comments. We probably will keep at least for now our PKE ticker symbol. We could change that, but we probably hold on to that just for the time being and see what happens. The change is the bittersweet thing for me. Park was founded in 1954. I know you've heard these stories many times. The first thing we spot the nameplate though. And then in 1960, before we went public, the name was changed to Park Electrochemical Corp. So we've been Park Electrochemical since 1960, that's a lot a lot, a lot of years. And it's a bittersweet thing for me any way to change the name to Park Aerospace.

And it makes all sense right and it's completely the right thing to do for us, we think. But it's little bit hard to let go of Park Electrochemical. The most important thing for me, though, is that we as a company do not forget and lose touch with the founder's spirit, the people that started the company and did everything they did to create the company that at least to start the process creating the company that we have today, because it's all odds. We covered that before. So I won't go into any more about the history. These you probably heard about enough of that from me.

Next item, Park will be one company. So, this is a little bit of a new thing that we decided is this that after the name change is approved, we hope it will be and it becomes official. We're going to merge the two units, the two entities into one. We have Park Electrochemical, which is the public company, parent company entity. And then we have our operating subsidiary called Park Aerospace Technologies Corp, we call PATC. So PATC will be merged to the Park. At that point, they'll be one company and it'll be called Park Aerospace Corp.

And we think it's a really good idea. The separation doesn't make any sense to us anymore. We really want to look it at as one company. We'll have a small office in New York but the main location obviously is in Kansas. And we want everybody in the company to think of themselves as one company, not thinking themselves as, well in Melbourne or in Kansas, it doesn't really matter. What matters is we all work for the same company and we all need to pulling together.

There also are some cost redundancies of course by having two separate entities. But mostly, I think the reason was the cultural advantage of having one company. So that'll be interesting. Let's see how that works out.

Next item is un-sequitur. But I think I've mentioned before that's a little frustrating for us that we're on programs or getting our programs and we really can't be too specific, because the customer OEM hasn't given us permission to use their names. Well, Kratos gave us permission. Thank you very much, Kratos. So we're going public in writing that we're on Kratos programs for the target and tactical unmanned aerial systems, basically you and I would call drones. And then including the Valkyrie, which is a new tactical drone that they're coming out with now. So we're design SMA [throughput] supplier for those tactical and target drones, target and tactical drones, including the Valkyrie, which is nice.

Now, there's been lot of news. Kratos is a public company. There've been a lot of news about these programs. But I don't think it's appropriate for me to do Kratos' disclosures. So you could look that stuff up yourself. But there's lot of exciting things going on from what I can tell at Kratos and is very much a privilege for Park to be involved.

Next thing, here's an example we're absolutely can't give you any more details. A major private space program, we received our first PO. This could be very exciting but it's still early, we'll see. But receiving the first PO is obviously a big step. And we hope at some point we'll be authorized to give you more information about it. But it's, let's just say, it's a pretty exciting opportunity for Park.

Slide 9, okay, some interesting stuff from the Paris Air Show, very impactful to Park. First of all, CFM is a JV between GE and Safran. CFM is a company that makes the LEAP engines. The LEAP-1A engine, that's a program we're on. We're also in LEAP-1C, which is the Comac 919 program but that's in development, as we said. The LEAP-1A that goes on the Airbus A320/A321 Neo programs. So CFM announced orders and commitments for more than 1,150 LEAP-1A engines that's our program. That's a big deal. That's a lot of orders at the Paris Air Show.

And then there's a company -- next check item, company called IndiGo. They announced that ordered 560 LEAP-1A engines for A320 Neo and A321 Neo aircraft. That's the largest engine order in the history of the world, and that's our program. So again, very nice and good news for Park. And another thing that's good news for Park also at the Paris Air Show, Airbus announced the A321XLR. And there's a picture of it to your right.

This is part of the A320 family, I guess. It's not clear at this point to me anyway about all the design issues. But one thing has been made clear to me by people who are in a position to know and make these commitments, that's a Park program is an incremental, I don't know, could be. In other words, this is just going to be taking away from the A320/A321 and so customers that otherwise would have ordered A320/A321 or the XLR maybe, maybe not, because the XLR has capabilities which are different than the A320/A321. So it may tap into a different customer different in market. So in other words, the XLR could be incremental business for Park. It's early to say. It's really wonderful to be in the program. But it's too early to say I think whether and to what extent this incremental business for us.

It's our impression but also based upon the news coming out of Paris that in terms of the A320 family. Remember the A320 shares the CFM LEAP-1A engine and another private engine that LEAP-1A appeared much better -- got much more of the share of the new A320 orders. Again, very good news for Park.

So just one last thing with the 737 Max impact and how that might impact Park through the A320, these were single aisle, the big single-aisle competitors. When problems first came up with the Max, I was asked by a lot of people that's going to be a benefit for Park. It will help Park. And I guess my reaction and first of all, we don't -- we hope Boeing solves the problem. We don't wish them any ill of course. We wish them best. But I also say that probably not, because I felt that well this problem be solved quickly three months down the road, we won't be talking anymore. Obviously, I was wrong about that. And now it's just my opinion and I have no way to prove it. Just my opinion that A320/A320 family may actually take some share from the 737 Max over long term, because of the continuing problems.

Now, I think some people thought, well, why doesn't Airbus increase their production schedule immediately. And the fact that there might be a market need for this one thing but the other thing is can the airplane be produced. And it goes back to that point about the supply chain. Supply chain is already struggling, keeping up with a ramp of the A320 family. So they increase production, it's not really realistic in the short term maybe long term it might be. One thing I know is that if Airbus does decide to increase production, we'll be there for them. We will not be one of those suppliers that causes to be a problem for them to ramp up.

So that's it, that's the end of our presentation. And the last Slide is our thank you slide. Operator, I think we're ready for questions now.

Christopher Hillary

Actually guys on the call you seem to be optimistic that you were going to able to find some additional business acquisitions to add-on tech-ons. I think you discussed some of it with your business partners pulling you in certain directions so they thought you could be of help to them. Is there any update on that?

Brian Shore

Yes, we do want to go through the whole thing again, because we get redundant. But I guess we mentioned the fact that we're continuing to reach out. Now, that's exactly what is going on, just what you talked about the customers and OEMs. There're a couple of them that we're with that are pointing us in the direction they think we should be focused on. And they've been helping us by giving us names. So that's really the basis for reach out program. It's not just random. As we explained last time, we're not just chasing after bankers that have processes and that thing.

We're focused on certain components, certain products that are provided to aerospace manufacturing companies. And this is based upon input we receive from -- as we spoke about last time, customers OEMs and what are we asking them what were they telling us. First thing, these are areas we'd like help in. We're not happy exactly with the supply chain in these areas as we explained last time. The last thing we want to hear is yes, we have five great suppliers of that product and the question for us is what are we going to bring to the table. So we're looking for areas that's the "Hit 'em Where They Ain't" philosophy or strategy, looking for areas where our key customers and them OEMs are sayings they are not feeling good about supplies in those areas. Although, those components are critical for aircraft manufacturing.

Christopher Hillary

And then just one other question, maybe just you've been able to do a pretty impressive degree of profitability at your revenue run rate. Is there more color or context you might share? And how you've been able to accomplish that at this stage in the company's life cycle as aerospace composite manufacturer?

Brian Shore

Well, thank you for that question. We don't pat ourselves in the back pretty much about how profitable we are, we think we need to be more profitable. I don't know let me think -- let me share a little couple things which even might give you some perspective though. So, we're really focused on being more of what we call a niche company. We're not interested in getting on some large program by being aggressive on pricing. We're always looking for something unique or something different, something special.

We lose business all the time, because we were asked to quote it and our quote just is not where it needs to be, and we'll be told by the customer. These are usually not our real good customers. With MRAS we've relationship, for other customers, well, your 20% too high. And our answer is well, sorry, we did the math and this is what we think is required. So we end up taking business, normally it's because the customer has a need and they realize the value we bring to the table. And it requires a real discipline.

Now, we could grow our top-line a lot faster. But the question for us is how sustainable is that for our future? Because what we have is low price. We're getting a program based on the price. First of all, the margins are not going to be very nice, so you're not going to like them. And secondly, how do we protect that program? There's always somebody out here offering lower price, it doesn't matter how low you go. We learned this stuff with electronics actually, being electronics business for all the years. That's a rough and tumble business no matter how low you go. If you have nothing special to offer, somebody out there is always going to find a way to go lower. And then how do you defend yourself? All you have is your price. So that's one thing.

The other thing is that we are very focused on our bottom-line, very focused on our expenses and our costs. We take everything personally, every cent that's spent. It is something that is we view pretty carefully. We understand but we believe it's our job to deliver profits for our investors. And we don't feel bad about that, we don't complaint about it. Your other CEOs complaint about all the short-term orientation. I think it's good, because it keeps us honest, it keeps us accountable.

Now, it's bad if we don't have any focus in a long-term. That's where the problem is. But I think you'd have to say, well, we certainly have been guilty of that after what we did in last 10 years to reinvent our whole company to transform our company from electronics to aerospace. We certainly have focus in the long-term. But the short-term, the spending, something we spend a lot of time thinking about and we take it very personally. So those are two things you might want to think about to help you with answering that question. Although, I wanted to go back to the first point is that we certainly not pat priding ourselves in the back about how much money we're making, because we think we need to make more.

Christopher Hillary

Is there any idea that by being a somewhat newer Company you've been able to create a more efficient footprint given you're obligated to cost in this market or this footprint?

Brian Shore

Well, that's a good question and I don't know the answer. I hear people that have told me those things like we're not a big company like some of our competitors that have lots of corporate infrastructure. But of course, I'm not purview to their operating numbers and your insights, story about their P&L and their costs. But I guess it's a good point. And we are focused on being lean. And we're not looking to just add costs, so to speak, they also had that thing.

So we're already in cost so we are bringing our R&D operation to setting up R&D operations in Kansas. So that's some costs recurring at this time. But we try to be real careful about how we spend our money. And we need to be focused on is it something that really makes sense for Park. The fact that maybe everybody else does it is not a good enough answer. So there may be truth on that, I just don't know for sure, because I think maybe that would be compared to others. And that's where I'm not sure, I don't make that comparison.

Brad Evans

Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking the question. And thanks again for a very informative presentation and lots of valuable information in it. So, thank you for that. Brian, I could be mistaken there but I just noticed in the list of customers, the large customers you highlighted. I don't recall seeing [R-Corp] in that list before. And I was hoping maybe you could maybe expand on how that relationship has evolved. And exactly what the nature of that relationship as it relates to what you're providing to them?

Brian Shore

So anyhow, it's been a large customer of Park for a long time. And other thing is that some other customers maybe six or seven and they move up and down. I thought that they've been a top five before, but I can't say that for sure. But there's nothing special going on that I can point to with them, they have been a significant customer for many, many years. So, I don't have any special news at this time.

Brad Evans

But that would be supporting an aftermarket application, correct?

Brian Shore

There are couple of different programs that we work with and are on. So I'm not sure it's only aftermarket, I'm not sure about that. And I don't think so actually.

Brad Evans

And then could you just talk -- and I know we've spoken like two months ago. But I'd appreciate perhaps if you could just give us some qualitative description of how the pipeline of new business opportunities has evolved in the last two or three months? Thank you.

Brian Shore

I know it's always -- seems to be a good question, it's asked often. So this is a subjective answer. I think that you're looking for. I think it feels pretty good. We mentioned a couple of new opportunities. And we did mention our recent developments, opportunity private in space. As I said before, it's a little frustrating, because most of these things we're not really at liberty to discuss with any detail at all. But I think it feels pretty good. Just my sense is qualitative. It's not based upon an objective analysis or hard data analysis but it feels pretty good.

Personally, I seen pretty much everything that comes our way in terms of new opportunities, new quotes. And we, just like yesterday, we got something we didn't see coming. And I was glad to see that. I don't know exactly how this works, how the dynamic works. But I think part of it, Brad, is there's little momentum that's built, and you put a lot of work in and maybe you don't see the results. Then two or three years later, things just start to come your way but I sense that thing is happening. But again, that's subjective. As I mentioned, I think I see most everything that comes our way. So again a subjective sense about what customers we're dealing with, what programs, what's new, what's just legacy, what's follow-on.

And, another thing I'll just add and I thought, I'm sure you don't read too much on this is that we are in a way Park is emerging as an aerospace company. We're changing our name. We sold electronics business in December. I noticed that there's a lot of these news items that I guess people do about public companies are somewhat silly. And in many cases, we're still referred to as electronics business when they describe us. So, maybe it'll take a little while for people to figure out that we're an aerospace company. But I think the sale of electronics was a big deal and made a big impact in terms of our perception as being an aerospace company. And I think that only will help and maybe add to the momentum that I feel we are seeing now.

Brad Evans

And then my last question was -- thanks for that new data point as it relates to the commercial space opportunities. Is there any update that you can provide as it relates to the VTOL market, or the air taxi market that you referenced last quarter?

Brian Shore

Yes. So, it's in Ben's pie chart. It's something that we are working on. There's a lot of news about it. And it seems to be the hot topic of the day. But we are working in that area. We're pursuing it. There is a program. It's an important program that I think we're on. And I think I told you, maybe I did it last quarter that was pulled back for redesign. But we feel optimistic that we'll continue to participate in that program. We think it will come out in it's a resigned fashion.

So, it's something we hear a lot about certainly these days. It's in the news everywhere. So like when these new things come out, just my impression is that not every one of them is going to hit. It's like sexy and current and not every one of them will hit, but there's so much going on there, they're actually more than just fluff to it in my opinion.

