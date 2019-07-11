CAB: A Market Timing Indicator Tested From 1913

The Chemical Activity Barometer, hereafter named CAB, is the result of proprietary information and calculation by the American Chemistry Council. It is designed as a leading indicator based on chemical activity rather than an indicator of chemical activity. CAB has been published since 1948, and the data series has been calculated backward to start in 1912. The next chart shows some coincidence (and even anticipation) between downturns in CAB (red) and recessions spotted by the National Bureau of Economic Research (grey). In fact, CAB is arguably one of the best leading economic indicators.

CAB chart by the American Chemistry Council.

CAB is published monthly close to the end of the month. On the first day of every month, we can use the value published a few days before for the previous month. If we are in month “m”, I name it CAB(m-1). However, because revisions are substantial and frequent for the most recent reading, I prefer ignoring it and using the most recent value already revised once, which is for the prior month: CAB(m-2). Subsequent secondary revisions are smaller and much less likely to change the trend.

I will show market timing test results based on monthly decisions. Indicators are observed on the 1st day of every month. Each indicator gives a binary signal “bullish” (0) or “bearish” (1). Every indicator is tested by calculating the performance of an investment in the S&P 500 (VOO, or IVV, SPY) with a market timing strategy going gradually out of the market during the month of a bearish signal. Gradualness is simulated using the average of daily closing prices as monthly price. It means a trade “off” or “on” is smoothed along the month, as if 1/21 of the trade was executed every day on market closing for an average month of 21 trading days. The first advantage is that it is easy to get a free and reliable price data series based on this rationale on a very long period (Robert Shiller’s online data). The second advantage of using smoothed monthly prices is a lower sensitivity to short-term moves. There is no risk to design a model unwillingly curve-fitted to a series of specific daily prices (the first trading days of every month). There is a third advantage: it is more realistic for investors who cannot make a big move on a single day because of capital size or compliance (especially fund managers).

The following tests simulate going to cash on a bearish signal. Obviously, this is rarely the best strategy. Opening or increasing hedging positions is usually a better way to manage riskier periods, incurring lower trading costs when the portfolio is in many positions or when holdings are not very liquid. It also keeps dividends coming when there are some.

After trying several indicators on the data, I found two of them giving interesting results. The first one is bearish when CAB value is below its 1-year average (12-month simple moving average, noted 12mma) and bullish otherwise. The second one is bullish when CAB value went down in a 6-month period, bullish otherwise.

For robustness test purposes, I have also tested data delayed by 1 month. It is a way to check the model is not too time-sensitive, and also how the second revision may affect the result.

In the tables below:

CAGR is the annualized return in percentage points.

Ddmax is the maximum drawdown depth also in percentage.

DLmax is the maximum drawdown duration in months.

MAR ratio is a risk-adjusted performance metric defined as MAR = CAGR/Ddmax.

The first column gives the starting year for each test, the end date is always 1/1/2019.

For all tables, benchmark data are repeated in italic to facilitate comparisons (S&P 500, buy and hold).

In the first series of tests below, the bearish signal is given by CAB(m-2) < 12mma.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.12 0.29 28.04 50 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 6.41 0.23 28.04 78 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 6.45 0.14 46.13 183

The second series is the robustness test for the same condition with data delayed by 1 month. It means the bearish signal is given by CAB(m-3) < 12mma.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.42 0.30 28.07 40 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 5.85 0.21 28.07 97 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 6.15 0.13 48.20 184

For the third series, we change indicators: the bearish signal is given by CAB(m-2) < CAB(m-8), meaning the 6-month momentum is negative (always ignoring the latest value for month “m-1”).

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 7.47 0.29 25.93 23 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 6.00 0.22 26.84 78 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 6.64 0.17 39.04 173

The last series is a robustness test for the same indicator with data delayed by 1 month. It means a bearish signal is sent when CAB(m-3) < CAB(m-9).

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.14 0.34 24.04 40 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 6.15 0.23 26.84 77 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 6.59 0.14 46.90 190

The next chart compares the 2 indicators and the benchmark (S&P 500, noted SPX) since 1993:

Both indicators based on CAB do a good job at improving the MAR ratio and reducing the drawdown on all intervals. They are also very robust to data delay (and hopefully secondary revisions). On the other hand, they lag the benchmark regarding CAGR since 1956. They outperform on shorter and longer intervals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The tests reported in this article could not have been executed as investing strategies at every point in the past due to data availability. Simulations are not a guarantee of future risk and return.