Goldman Sachs Preview: A Tough Challenge Ahead

GS could be a cheap, compelling stock for the long term, should the company be successful at building a robust "Main Street" client base.

It is not much of a secret that investment banking and trading revenues will be under pressure in the second quarter.

The quarter is not looking very promising for investment banks.

Diversified financial services institutions have already sounded the alarm. Over the past couple of months, companies like JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) have called for a sharp drop in M&A and capital market revenues in 2Q19, along with lower trading activity.

It is against this backdrop that Goldman Sachs (GS) will attempt to post better-looking second quarter results than the company was able to deliver earlier this year.

As a quick recap, the bank's 1Q19 numbers were not very well received by investors (the stock was down about 4% on earnings day) as a result of very weak performance by the FICC, lending and investment management businesses - each of these three sub-segments accounting for roughly one-fifth of total company revenues. Only the lumpy and often unpredictable investment banking division, supported by Goldman's strong M&A franchise, looked a bit stronger.

At least, expectations for the quarter seem to be modest, with consensus revenue contraction of -4% looking about as severe as it was in the couple of years leading to 1Q19. Upside to top-line expectations could come in the form of higher advisory fees, as the management team has recently boasted the bank's number one ranking in global M&A and claimed that "client dialogues remained healthy, with increased activity in sectors including financials, TMT, natural resources and healthcare".

It is worth noting that Goldman Sachs has been making investments in the banking division, increasing client coverage into the smaller enterprise market and hiring a number of new bankers to support its footprint expansion. Similarly, it will be interesting to check the status of the company's transformation efforts that include a shift to less lumpy, recurring revenue-based ventures geared towards the individual consumer - including Marcus and the Apple (AAPL) credit card.

Is Goldman Sachs a buy?

Given the short-term headwinds caused by a combination of macro factors, including lingering trade policy concerns and a turbulent Brexit process, it is hard to make a bullish argument on GS ahead of earnings. I find it most likely that the company's quarter will be at least as disappointing as 1Q19 was, although expectations look a bit more de-risked this time.

The better news is that GS remains an inexpensive stock, trading at a current-year P/E of 9.0x despite healthy long-term EPS growth projections of about 10% (see chart above). The more risk-tolerating and patient investor might find the stock enticing at current levels, especially if he or she believes that Goldman Sachs can be successful at building a robust "Main Street" client base that would provide the company with welcome revenue diversification in the longer term.

