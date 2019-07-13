2 S&P 500 High-Dividend Stocks, 6%-8% Yields, Insiders Buying, 4 Tax-Deferred High-Yield Trades - No K-1s

Insiders have recently bought shares in both of these stocks.

These two S&P 500 stocks yield 6% to 8.3%, with no K-1s.

In yesterday's article, we discussed some trades for current Dogs of the Dow. We've broadened our search to the S&P 500, and also found two high-dividend stocks among the dividend yield leaders of that larger index.

Profiles:

CenturyLink (CTL) is a legacy telecom which has been transitioning into data services in order to battle landline attrition. CTL provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the US and internationally.

It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services, Ethernet services, Internet protocol (IP) services, facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services, CDN services, and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables, private line services for transmission of data between sites, wavelength services, and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. (Source: CTL site)

Invesco (IVZ) is a publicly-owned investment manager with $1,197.8 billion in assets under management, as of 6/30/19. You've probably come across some of its many popular ETFs in the market.

The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, closed end and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. (Source: IVR site)

Performance:

CTL has been pounded by the market in 2019 - it's down -21.25% year-to-date, ever since its management slashed the company's quarterly dividend from $.54 to $.25 in early February, in order to deleverage.

Lately however, investors are returning to CTL - it's up 15.49% over the past month, as it received three analyst upgrades in May-June after its Q1 '19 earnings report.

IVZ, on the other hand, has outperformed the market so far in 2019, gaining ~22%. But looking back further, it's still down -24.45% over the past year:

Valuations:

You may want to take CTL's trailing P/E of 10.23 with a barrel o' salt - it's "normalized," and doesn't include the loss of -$5.77/share in Q1 2019, due to a ginormous $6.16B loss from a non-cash good will impairment charge.

This was the result of the difference between the company's market capitalization and carrying value at March 31, 2019. So, if you agree with the idea of adjusting for non-cash charges, which we often do, in order to get to a company's actual dividend sustainability, then CTL's 10.23 adjusted P/E looks pretty cheap, compared to historical and industry average values.

Although it was carried to the umpteenth degree in this case, looking beyond it reveals some value. CTL also looks cheap vs. industry averages, on a price/book and price/sales basis, in addition to having a much more attractive yield:

IVZ also looks cheaper than its industry averages across the board, and it sports a 6.06% dividend yield, much higher than the 2.76% industry average:

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $12.07, CTL has a ~7% spread between its price/share and analysts' average target price of $12.92. They'll probably report Q2 '19 earnings ~8/7/19.

IVZ has a higher spread of 14.60% and is due to report on 7/25/19, before the market opens.

Insiders Are Buying:

CTL insiders have been actively buying shares in 2019, scooping up 142K shares in May, at prices ranging from $9.81 to $10.92, and buying 143K in March, in a higher $11.75 to $11.94 range. Good to see management putting some skin in the game:

3 IVR directors bought a total of 40,000 shares in May-June, at a price range of $19.84 to $20.71:

Financials:

CTL's big Q1 '19 writeoff put its ROE and ROA ratios into negative territory. One bright spot is that its net debt/EBITDA leverage improved in Q1 '19 to 3.91X, vs. 4.10X in Q4 '18. Still, its debt/equity ratio of 2.62 looks much higher than its industry average of .63:

IVZ'S debt/equity ratio of .89 looks much cheaper than its industry average of 1.60. Its ROA ratio is better than average, while its ROE trails a bit:

Both companies should go ex-dividend in August. Even with cutting its dividend, CTL has the higher yield of the two stocks due to its price decline over the past year - it was over $23.00 in August 2018, and above $40.00 in 2014.

Here's some backup data on their respective dividend coverage metrics. Factoring in that negative EPS from Q1 '19's non-cash writeoff makes CTL look like can't afford to pay anything.

But, on a Free cash flow/share basis, CTL's payout ratio is a respectable 51.97%.

IVZ is the opposite - its FCF payout ratio is 75%, while its basic EPS payout ratio is just 60.91%:

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for these trades and more than 40 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

With all of its volatility, CTL has some high option yields. If you're a believer in management's current plans, but you want hedge your bet, CTL's $13.00 January call option strike (which is just above the $12.92 average price target) offers a $.72 premium.

The following table details the 3 basic profitable scenarios for this trade:

A. Static - If CTL doesn't rise to or above $13.00, your potential profit would be $1.22, the combo of the $.50 in dividends, and the $.72 call option premium. Your nominal yield would be 10.11% during this ~6-month trade, or 19.73% annualized.

B. Assigned before first ex-dividend date - Your nominal profit in this scenario would be 13.67%, a total of $1.65, from the $.72 option premium and the $.93 spread between the $13.00 strike price and CTL's $12.07 price/share.

C. Assigned after both ex-dividend dates - Your profit in this scenario would be $2.15, with a nominal 17.81% yield, or 34.77% annualized:

IVZ also has an attractive January call option - the $20.00 strike price pays $.80, a bit more than the $.60 in quarterly dividends during the term of this trade. The static yield is 13.80% annualized:

Cash Secured Puts:

If you're mildly bullish, and want to get a piece of the action on CTL and/or IVZ, maybe you should take a look at selling some cash secured puts. You won't receive any dividends from this strategy, but the put option premiums in these two trades outstrip the next two quarterly dividends fro both stocks, particularly those of IVZ.

CTL's January $11.00 put strike pays $.75, giving you a breakeven of $10.25, which is ~6.5% above CTL's 52-week low of $9.64. The annualized yield is 13.21%:

IVZ's January $19.00 put pays $1.25, just over 2X the $.60 in dividends you'd collect if you owned IVZ shares during this period.

The breakeven is $17.75, which is ~22% below the $22.69 average price target for IVZ.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for this put trade, and over 40 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

The January 2020 trades detailed in this article also have a potential tax deferral advantage: If they aren't closed in 2019, you won't owe taxes on the option money you receive until tax time in April 2021.

All tables by www.DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has focused on combining option-selling with high dividend stocks for over 10 years