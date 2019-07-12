Jefferies Financial Group Continues To Trade Well Below Its Real Value

Summary

Jefferies Financial announced its Q2 earnings and our analysis is that the stock is still selling well below its inherent true value.

We have raised our valuation to $32.08, up from $29.38 in our previous article, including a Sum-of-the-Parts analysis. The stock upside is 50% from today's price.

The company continued its aggressive buyback program, repurchasing another $150 million worth of stock. This is a continued major catalyst to push the stock to its true value.