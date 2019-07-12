Glu Mobile: Highly Likely To Beat Estimates For Q2 2019

Glu Mobile (GLUU) stock took a hit when it guided Q2’19 bookings revenue below expectations. The reason for the lowered guidance was the increased UA spending from some of its competitors, which made Glu Mobile move its UA spending away from some of the key titles such as Design Home. Though Glu Mobile increased its yearly bookings guidance by $10M in the same announcement, it did not help much. We believe with reasonable confidence that Glu Mobile will handily beat the bookings revenue expectations for this quarter. This confidence comes from the unique ability to monitor the revenue progress of their key games during the quarter using publicly available relative ranking information.

Lowered Guidance Hits The Stock

Glu Mobile stock was on a roll since last year till recently. It more than doubled due to YoY strong growth in its growth games Design Home, Tap Sports Baseball, and Covet Fashion. Without any help from new games, Glu was able to guide double-digit growth quarter after quarter. On top of that, there was the tantalizing possibility of new games becoming growth games and providing a stacking effect. Glu was able to push out the release date of the new games on the strength of growing revenue from the growth games without much impact on the stock price.

All that changed when they guided for Q2'19 at $102M, which came below the analyst's expectation of $107M. The Glu Mobile management team went into some length to explain the reason behind the lowered guidance. In the quarterly call, Glu Mobile CEO Nick Earl said "... Starting in early February, we saw a significant uptick in aggressive UA campaigns from two casual game publishers. This had the effect of driving up CPI costs for Design Home, Covet Fashion, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. As a result, we've dialed back our UA spend for our female-centric titles, and this has impacted bookings for these titles in the first half of 2019..."

This unexpected lowering of guidance due to competitive concerns seems to have spooked the market. Also at the same time, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) filed that it sold about a quarter of its investment in Glu Mobile about 7M shares which made it worse. The Glu Mobile stock went down by more than 40% from a high of $11.75 in April to around $7 today.

We believe this is a huge overreaction. Since the Q1 results, Glu Mobile's CEO and CFO have indicated that the competitive UA spending has eased and they are back spending UA dollars on Design Home and Covet fashion. This has not helped settle the concerns of the investors, and it may continue until the point when the actual results for the quarter are announced. As we wait for the quarterly results, there may be another way to get some insight into the revenue bookings for the quarter. This is by looking at the performance of their key games using their relative rankings.

Unique Insight

For regular companies, apart from the earnings call and some in-between conference presentations and occasional press releases, it is very difficult to get any additional information about the company's performance during a quarter. Analysts try to review the performance of the target space the company is in, competition and even supplier metrics where applicable to see how the company is doing. Mobile gaming companies are somewhat different in the sense that their gaming performance is available to the public. Even if the exact dollar amount is not available, the relative ranking provides a good proxy for understanding the revenue from a game.

In the case of Glu Mobile, it is even better since their games are mostly US-centric and also a majority of the revenue comes from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS-based mobile devices. So, looking at the performance of Glu Mobile games on the iOS platform in the US gives a view of how the company might be doing on bookings revenue.

In the following sections, let us look at the performance of two of the key Glu mobile games Design Home and Tap Sports Baseball using daily ranking from AppAnnie. AppAnnie is an online service that publishes the relative rankings of top mobile games. Lower the ranking number, the higher the revenue.

Q2 Performance Of Key Glu Mobile Games

When looking at how well a game has performed in a given quarter, a good reference is the performance of the same game in the same quarter for the previous year.

Source: AppAnnie: Top Charts - iPhone/US/Games

For Design home, as could be seen, it did have some difficulty initially in Q2'19 likely due to the UA spending issue the management talked about. However, it pretty much tracked last year's ranking after the initial hiccup. So the update from management regarding the competitive pressure easing seems to be reflected in the performance.

Source: AppAnnie: Top Charts - iPhone/US/Games

Tap sports baseball, on the other hand, performed at the same level or a little better than last year pretty much through most of the quarter.

Comparing Ranking Graphs

Projecting revenue from the ranking graphs takes some more effort. This is because, even if the ranking from Q2 2019 tracks exactly as in Q2 2018, the revenue in 2019 would be higher since the same rank brings in more revenue due to overall growth in mobile gaming revenue in a year. To accommodate that, we can look at Q1’18 vs. Q1’19 ranking along with the revenue and see if we can extrapolate from there to Q2.

Source: AppAnnie: Top Charts - iPhone/US/Games

It is interesting to see that Design Home in Q1'19 did not do that well at all compared to Q1’18. As you can see, the ranking numbers in Q1'19 stayed much higher compared to Q1’18 (lower the ranking number higher the revenue).

However, in the same period, the bookings for Design Home increased from $34M in Q1'18 to $44M in Q1'19, a 29% growth!

Source: AppAnnie: Top Charts - iPhone/US/Games

Now let us look at Tap Sports Baseball. The ranking in Q1’19 tracked better than Q1'18. In this case, there are other elements involved, such as Q1 is off-season for baseball, and TSB ranked incredibly well in Q1'19.

Glu Mobile Bookings Projection For Q2

There are possible complex analysis that could be done on the Q1 and Q2 ranking data to arrive at the bookings projections for Q2'19. For our purposes, let us try to keep it very simple. We can calculate the mean (average) ranking for each period and compare the change in mean ranking numbers for each of the quarters. We can also visually compare the ranking graphs for the quarters. Based on the comparisons, we could come up with a percentage difference of how closely the rankings are tracking. This, of course, is somewhat subjective.

The following table provides the mean ranking numbers for Design Home in each of the quarters.

Design Home 2018 2019 Change Q1 22.5 31 (38)% Q2 25.1 29 (15)%

The mean ranking number Q2'19 stayed much closer to the Q2'18 number indicating that in 2019, DH performed much better in Q2 compared to Q1 on a YoY basis. Conservatively, we can assign an improvement of 5% in bookings performance for Q2 2019.

For Tap Sports Baseball, Q1 ranking numbers are high as this is off-season. However, the mean ranking for TSB improved in Q1 2019 whereas it stayed the same for Q2 2019.

Tap Sports Baseball 2018 2019 Change Q1 79.9 73.8 8% Q2 24.1 24.1 0%

Glu Mobile improved the game for off-season so the bookings improvement in Q1 2019 was significant. Accommodating these, we can conservatively assign -10% for the booking performance of Q2 2019.

We could project the Q2'19 bookings revenue for each game by applying the Q1 bookings growth percentage to Q2'18 numbers and then applying the mean ranking based comparative performance percentage difference, which we came up earlier in this section.

Game Q1'18 Q1'19 Percentage Growth/Dec Q2'18 Comparative Performance Projected Bookings Q2'19 Design Home $34.2M $44.2M 29% $38.2M 105% $51.8M Tap Sports Baseball 9M 13.4M 49% $24.4M 90% $32.7M

Following the same process, we were able to come up with the following projections for Covet Fashion (CF) and Kim Kardashian (KKH) games. For the other catalog games, since they were declining (similar to KKH), we'll attribute a performance index of 80%.

Game Q1'18 Q1'19 Percentage Growth/Dec Q2'18 Comparative Performance Projected Rev Q2'19 CF 12.2 16.8 38% 13 90% $16.1 KKH 10.5 8.3 -20% 7.8 80% $4.9 Other 19.3 11.9 -20% 16 80% $7.9

The combined total projected bookings for Q2'19 comes out to around $113M, which is higher than the original analyst expectation of $107M for this quarter and significantly higher than the high end of the current guidance of $102M.

Bullish On Glu Mobile

By following and comparing the rankings of the key games, the projected Q2'19 bookings revenue for Glu Mobile comes out much higher than the guided bookings. As we discussed before, there are subjective inferences in the calculations. We also are not including many variables such as the variance of revenue for the relative ranking, Android rankings, and rankings outside the US. However, comparing the rankings of the key games with YoY quarters does give us confidence that the key games did pretty well this quarter alleviating some of the concerns.

To the steady and growing portfolio of games, Glu Mobile recently added Diner Dash Adventures (DDA). If the current ranking trend continues, DDA may add revenue almost at the level of Covet Fashion. It will take some more time to find out how well their new WWE game and the Disney game will do. However, even without any contribution from these games, Glu Mobile is well positioned to give continuing growth just with its current titles.

Many concerns, including competitive pressures related to UA spend, Tencent selling, and new titles not performing up to expectations are keeping the Glu Mobile stock price very low. The insight into the performance of their key titles offers a much more positive picture for the quarter. This offers an attractive opportunity for investors as we expect significant bookings beat for Q2 2019 by Glu Mobile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.