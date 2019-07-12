Dicerna: An RNA Therapy-Based 21st Century Likely Winner

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) is a clinical-stage company with RNAi-based therapies in development for multiple diseases. Its most advanced therapy is DCR-PHX for Primary Hyperoxaluria, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial. To be approved for commercial use by the FDA it would need to pass the Phase 1 trial as well as at least a Phase 2 and possibly a Phase 3 trial.

RNA-based therapies are relatively new. The most advanced RNA therapy company is Ionis (IONS) which now has revenue streams from three therapies and a market capitalization of $9.2 billion. Close behind is Alnylam (ALNY), which has an approved therapy and a market capitalization of $7.8 billion. The recent IPO of Moderna (MRNA) shows a clinical stage (non-commercial) company can have a large market capitalization as well, currently at $4.9 billion. Dicerna, in contrast currently has a market capitalization of $1.0 billion. In earlier articles about Ionis, Alnylam, and Moderna, I promised to write about the smaller RNA companies. This is the first of those articles.

The companies have somewhat different approaches to RNA therapy. RNA is created by DNA and then transmits the sequences used to build proteins to specialized cellular organelles. RNAi stands for RNA interference. It works best when defective genes lead to defective proteins. It effectively silences the genes. Dicerna calls its gene-silencing RNAi technology GalXC.

I believe there are many diseases that will eventually prove to be treatable with RNA therapies. An investment in the leading companies now is likely to lead to great payoffs in the coming decades. That does not mean there will be an absence of volatility or short-term setbacks.

Dicerna's DCR-PHXC For Primary Hyperoxaluria

Primary Hyperoxaluria is a deadly disease that destroys the kidneys. Currently, dialysis and kidney transplants can prolong life, but death is common. PH is due to genetic defects that cause the body to overproduce oxalate, mainly in the liver. There is no approved therapy for the disease. There are three genetic variants of the disease known as PH1, PH2, and PH3, plus some patients who do not seem to have abnormal genes (idiopathic PH).

DCR-PHXC is Dicerna's GalXC, RNAi-based therapy for PH. It blocks an enzyme called LDHA, which potentially enables it to work for both PH1 and PH2, reducing oxalate to near-normal levels. Most recently, Dicerna reported updated DCR-PHXC data on June 21, 2019. This is from the ongoing Phase 1 trial. Both PH1 and PH2 patients showed substantial reductions in urinary oxalate following a single dose of the drug. Two dose levels were tried, six PH1 patients at the lower dose and four at the higher dose. Three PH2 patients were dosed. This trial uses a single dose regimen.

It has not yet tested the highest planned dosage. An earlier test for safety in healthy volunteers already completed. Two additional trials will test multidose regimens. While results so far are very strong, they are on small numbers of patients and are of short duration. It is not inevitable that a larger study or studies will result in data that will enable the FDA to grant commercial approval.

In Dicerna's favor is the nature of PH. Patients typically die in their 20s. The FDA may grant accelerated approval based on good Phase 2 data, especially when the alternative for patients is death. Dicerna plans to initiate a pivotal trial this year, PHYOX2, leading to possible regulatory approval. There will be a longer-term trial that patients can rollover into from PHYOX2. An open-label trial of PH3 patients is also planned, as is a pediatric trial.

Pivotal trial top line data could be available in late 2020 or early 2021. Dicerna estimates peak sales of DCR-PHXC, if approved, could be in the $0.5 to $1.0 billion per year range.

Alnylam Competition In PH

Alnylam also has a potential therapy for PH in its pipeline, Lumasiran. If results are positive from its ongoing Phase 3 trial for PH, which has completed enrollment, it could submit its new drug application for commercialization, or NDA, to the FDA in early 2020.

Clearly, an approval for Lumasiran would cut into the potential revenue from DCR-PHXC. While in many disease indications multiple drugs can earn considerable commercial revenue, the number of patients having PH is relatively small. However, the Alnylam drug only works for PH1 patients while the Dicerna drug apparently works for PH1 and PH2 patients, and possibly for PH3 as well. It will be interesting to see if the data shows one drug or the other gets better results for the PH1 patients. In any case, at present, Dicerna looks like the only choice for PH2 patients and possibly PH3 patients.

GalXC Platform

While early success is best, especially given how much time and money goes into getting a drug approved by regulatory agencies, most of the long-term value of Dicerna is in the platform that generates the individual drugs, GalXC. RNAi exists inside cells (it was discovered in the 1990s), but naked RNAi cannot be given as a pill or even as an injection. With GalXC the desired RNAi is stabilized with a sugar that is recognized by receptors on cell surfaces. Once in the cell, it is turned into its active form by the Dicer enzyme. Dicerna claims this works better than the therapies of competitors. I do not have the technical expertise to evaluate that claim, but I do note at least two competitors have working RNA therapies, and have second-generation platforms they also have confidence in. As long as GalXC works, Dicerna should do fine.

DCR-HBVS Phase 1 Trial

HBV (Hepatitis B) is a widespread disease that is a leading cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is preventable by vaccination, but perhaps 257 million people have chronic infections globally. If Dicerna's RNA-based therapy DCR-HBVS provides a cure it could become a major revenue generator. However, Dicerna only recently started the HBV Phase 1 trial, so no in-human data is available yet.

Partners And Rest Of Pipeline

In addition to its two clinical stage candidates discussed above, Dicerna has an extensive preclinical pipeline, most of it partnered with commercial stage companies. This slide presents an overview:

Because these potential therapies are preclinical, there is little detailed information available. Alexion (ALXN) has complement-mediated rare disease therapies in its commercial portfolio. RNA-based therapies might represent improvements, or they could target different disease pathways. Eli Lilly (LLY) is a large cap pharma company perhaps best known for Prozac, so it should not be surprising that the indications listed in its partnerships include pain, neurodegenerative disease, and cardiometabolic disease. Finally Boehringer Ingelheim, a German company, is looking at possible therapies for NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis), a widespread disease with high unmet need.

Cash And Time To Market

In addition to the risk of trials failing, raising enough cash to get a drug through trials, approved, to market, and generating enough revenue so that no more cash needs to be raised from investors is always a concern. As of the end of Q1 2019 Dicerna had $371 million in cash and equivalents. The net loss for the quarter was $26 million. If that is typical, then Dicerna has cash for over three years of operations. That should be plenty of time to get DCR-PHXC to market, and certainly time to get definitive trial results. It may also receive milestone payments or further investment from partners. But do not be surprised if a dilutive public offering is made after an event that raises the stock price, like positive trial results. Biotech companies like to have cash to grow fast and develop their pipelines.

Conclusion

The usual risks apply, including possible drug trial failures, competition, and market volatility. Pricing for drugs sold in the U.S. may eventually be subject to the same type of regulations we see everywhere else in the world. To the extent that Dicerna is targeting orphan drug indications, these may become financially unviable if Congress revokes the current orphan drug legislation.

I see Dicerna as being in the same position where Alnylam and Ionis were perhaps 3 to 5 years ago. It has a 21st-century drug technology platform that is highly likely to bear fruit. Given that Alnylam has a current market cap of $7.8 billion and Ionis $9.2 billion, I believe it is clear what the long-term (3 to 5 year) trajectory of Dicerna is likely to be, given its current $1.0 billion market cap. On the other hand, the scale of the trajectory will depend on future specific product developments including commercial pricing and acceptance. Stock dilution would also raise the market cap unless the stock price drops to compensate.

