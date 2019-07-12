Off Its Recent Highs, Five Below Deserves Attention

Even if Five Below might not be a bargain, the shares seem affordable enough at current levels to justify an investment in a high-quality retailer.

While the selloff is consistent with an erratic retail sector, I continue to appreciate the fundamentals of this fast-growing company.

I was surprised to see shares of Five Below, one of my favorite retail names, drop 9% in the last week of June.

As I checked the performance of my All-Equities SRG portfolio a couple of weeks ago, one stock in particular caught my attention. A bit surprisingly to me, Five Below (FIVE) lost 9% of its market value in the last week of June alone, ending the month at a price of $120/share that was nearly 20% lower than the 52-week high reached only two months prior.

Without finding any good reason for the selloff, FIVE looked to me like a compelling buy-on-weakness play at that point.

(Image Credit: Philadelphia Inquirer)

To be fair, I made a mildly bearish (but not very contrarian) prediction about the broad retail sector about a month ago, taking into account the risks associated with the U.S.-China trade talks and uncertainty regarding the overall state of the economy - particularly on the consumer side:

For what it's worth, I believe that sectors like retail are likely to undergo plenty of volatility in the foreseeable future, and that well-established companies that are globally diversified on both the demand and supply sides will probably weather the (trade policy and economic deceleration) storm better than most.

This is what seems to be happening to Five Below and its erratic stock in the past several weeks. But setting aside short-term volatility, I continue to appreciate the fundamentals of this fast-growing business, and believe the stock is a good long-term buy-and-hold. Supporting my optimism is a bullish combination of top line growth and projected margin improvement.

Five Below is on track to meet its aggressive footprint expansion plans of 20% YOY growth in store count and three new states to be added to the brick-and-mortar network this year (see chart below). Beyond inorganic growth, the company has also been doing a competent job at increasing comps by low-to-mid single digits, even before it makes more decisive moves towards expanding its product portfolio to the "Ten Below" concept and launching its customer loyalty program.

(Source: March 2019 investor presentation)

On profitability, the retailer has been pressured recently (operating margin was 160 bps lower last quarter) by factors that I believe are supportive of its growth strategy. Higher distribution costs driven by the new Southeast distribution facility, store openings and remodeling are key drivers of higher operating costs. But these headwinds should subside over time, once aggressive top line growth gives way to margin expansion as Five Below reaches scale.

Not dirt-cheap, but affordable

FIVE is a stock that does not please value investors much, given the multiples that are considered high. The chart below depicts the current-year P/E trend over the past 12 months. Few bargain hunters would be willing to accept a 41.2x earnings multiple on the stock of a primarily brick-and-mortar retail store chain.

Data by YCharts

But a superficial valuation analysis fails to recognize that the Philadelphia-based company is still in its aggressive growth stages. For example, EPS is projected to increase 25% over the long run, suggesting that the stock currently trades at a long-term PEG of 1.6x.

For comparison, shares of discount retailers that I also consider to be of high quality, namely Dollar General (DG) and TJX Companies (TJX), trade at richer growth-adjusted multiples of 2.0x and 2.1x, respectively. Also worth mentioning, Five Below is a cash-rich, debt-free company that generated $180 million in cash from operations last year.

While I would not argue that FIVE is a bargain, I believe shares are affordable enough at current levels to justify an investment in a retailer that, unlike many in the sector, appears to be on very good footing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.