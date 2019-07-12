Bed Bath & Beyond: Well, That Escalated Quickly

Management is working on a rebound, which could be challenging as long as economic growth is under pressure.

It's roughly 3 months ago since I wrote my most recent article covering Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). Back in April, I discussed the risks of peaking sales, falling margins and the thread from falling homebuilding indicators. I even said that BBBY had the potential to be one of the most dangerous stocks on the market. The company just released its Q1/2019 earnings, which came in above expectations. Nonetheless, fundamentals continue to deteriorate, and management is feeling the pressure. After the most recent crash, the stock is offering a terrible risk/reward for short positions. However, this stock is still not a Buy, and in this article I will tell you why.

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond

The Trend Matters

I have avoided most retail stocks over the past few years. I mainly avoided apparel stocks in competitive markets but always liked to look at some of the bigger players in, for example, the housing business. Bed Bath & Beyond, being a large player in the home furnishing industry, is on my radar as a way to trade housing sentiment. However, the company started to run into trouble after 2014, when the pressure on retailers started to rise thanks to slowing consumer sentiment, falling margins and a changing business environment.

Without further ado, let's look at Bed Bath & Beyond's results. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.12, which is $0.04 above expectations of $0.08. The company has beaten expectations in three consecutive quarters, which did not matter with regard to the stock price - mainly because the past 9 quarters all showed negative growth. If it were not for 0% growth in Q4 2016, this losing streak would have been longer. Q1 EPS contraction reached 63%, which is one of the highest contraction rates of the current cycle.

Source: Estimize

So, what happened? First of all, sales totaled $2.57 billion, which is slightly below company guidance of $2.6 billion. It is also 6.6% lower compared to the prior-year quarter, when sales came in at $2.75 billion with a growth rate of 0%.

Comparable sales declined by 6.6% as well, which includes a high-single digit decline of store sales that was partially offset by higher digital sales. Retail inventories were reduced by 5%.

Adding to that, adjusted margins continued to decline. Gross margins fell by 0.5 points to 34.5%. SG&A expenses rose by 1.2 points, with operating profit being down 1.7 points at 1.6%.

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The bigger picture can be seen below. Note that the most recent quarter is not included. Nonetheless, the graph shows the long-term trade very well, as data is displayed on a TTM basis. What we see below is causing a lot of trouble in the retail business. Margins have been under pressure since 2014 and are currently meeting falling sales. That's what one can consider to be a worst-case scenario, as it is totally crushing the bottom line as one can see in the first table of this article.

As a result, management is working on a turnaround. One point is the search for a new CEO with leading executive search. Tasks of a new CEO will include overseeing the company's 4 key near-term priorities:

Stabilizing and driving top line growth Resetting the cost structure Reviewing and optimizing the company's asset base, including the retail banner portfolio Refining the organization's structure

Personally, I have to say that it is extremely difficult to predict the success of these measures. One thing that becomes obvious is the need for these measures, for the reasons I pointed out. We are in a situation where falling margins are meeting slower sales. This means that the company needs to find a way to improve sales. In addition to that, the cost structure has to be reviewed.

One of the factors that makes this hard is the fact that housing sentiment has been flat since last year. Building permits have gone nowhere, and NAHB housing market sentiment, which tracks single-family housing, is indicating that we are not yet getting a recovery.

As a result of the devastating downtrend, the company is trading at 5.2 times next year's earnings and just 0.12 times its sales. The short float is at 46%. At this point, everyone who has a negative view on retail is probably short Bed Bath & Beyond, and a lot has been priced in. The only thing that bothers me is that I did not short this stock. At this point, we have entered a dangerous area for short-sellers. The risk/reward is terrible, as this stock can show dangerous short squeezes. The same goes for bottom buyers. I would not want to buy this stock with my enemy's money.

Source: Finviz

I think this stock is an interesting short after a short-squeeze. For now, I am staying on the sidelines to see if we get more details regarding the company's potential turnaround, as well as the trend of the general economy.

