Church & Dwight Looks Expensive Given Its Growth Outlook

Investment Thesis

Church & Dwight (CHD) delivered a solid Q1 2019 with strong top and bottom lines growth. The company’s FLAWLESS acquisition should help boost its top and bottom lines in 2019 and beyond. However, we expect gross margin pressure to continue in H2 2019 and beyond due to expected increase in commodity and transportation costs. In addition, competition from its peers will limit price increases in 2019. Church & Dwight pays a growing dividend. However, its shares are trading at a premium valuation already. We think investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Church & Dwight posted a solid Q1 2019 with organic sales growth of 4.5%. This sales growth was driven by its domestic sales (represents over 80% of its total revenue). As can be seen from the table below, its domestic sales grew by 4.5% year over year. (organic growth). The company was able to expand its gross margin by 20 basis points to 45.1%.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Release

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Higher commodity and transportation costs may continue to be its headwinds

Thanks to its ability to increase prices, Church & Dwight saw its gross margin expanded by 20 basis points year over year to 45.1% in Q1 2019. This margin expansion was partially offset by higher commodity and manufacturing cost. In its latest conference call, management indicated that commodity costs (e.g. resin, oil diesel, surfactants, etc.) are not abating any time soon and it is up year over year. In fact, management believes that they are still a long way from a commodity down cycle as the oil price remains pretty steady.

Management thinks that the rising commodity price will continue to negatively impact its gross margin. In addition, rising transportation cost is another big factor that will impact Church & Dwight’s gross margin. The record low unemployment rate in the U.S. will make it difficult to contain its transportation cost in 2019 and perhaps even into 2020. In fact, management believes that transportation cost will continue to grow by mid-single digits in 2019.

Competition will limit its ability to raise prices

In order for the company to combat the rising commodity and transportation costs, Church & Dwight will have to selectively increase prices for its products in order to defend its gross margin. However, there is only so much they can do to raise prices. If they are too aggressive, they may risk losing market shares to its competitors. For example, management commented in the conference call that they are not raising prices in its laundry category due to competition. We think competition will not dissipate anytime soon, as Church & Dwight’s competitor Clorox (CLX) has ramped up its marketing campaign. Therefore, there is only so much Church & Dwight can do to raise prices to protect its gross margin.

FLAWLESS acquisition should drive long-term growth

Church & Dwight closed its acquisition of FLAWLESS in early May. We like this acquisition as it helps the company to enter new product categories. For reader's information, FLAWLESS is the #1 women’s electric hair removal brand in the U.S. focusing on brows and face. The acquisition will also help to boost Church & Dwight’s top and bottom lines as FLAWLESS has net sales of $180 million and EBITDA of $55 million in 2018. This should help boost Church & Dwight’s revenue and EBITDA by 4.3% and 5.3% respectively. We also expect synergies from this acquisition as well.

Risks And Challenges

Foreign Exchange risk

Church & Dwight’s international segment accounts for about 17.9% of its total business in Q1 2019. While the company can benefit from above-average sales growth in many of its international markets, it is also exposed to foreign exchange risk. Volatility in currency rates can cause fluctuations in its quarterly results.

Private label offering

Besides competition from other known brands, Church & Dwight also faces competitions from private labels or store brands. These private labels often compete with Church & Dwight by offering similar products but at lower costs. Since it is quite easy for consumers to switch between brands, Church & Dwight must also continuously invest in product innovation in order to keep its products competitive. In addition, the company will have to spend heavily on marketing expenses in order to maintain its market share.

Valuation Analysis

Church & Dwight currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of nearly 30x. This is significantly higher than its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, Clorox and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) trade at forward P/E ratios of 23.5x and 25.9x respectively. Church & Dwight’s forward P/E ratio of nearly 30x is also significantly higher than its 5-year forward P/E ratio of 24.6x. Therefore, we believe Church & Dwight is trading at a premium valuation already.

Data by YCharts

A growing 1.2%-yielding dividend

Church & Dwight currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.228 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.2%. The company has increased its dividend consistently in the past. Clorox’s dividend is safe as dividend payment only represents about 31.6% of its free cash flow in the past 12-months. Since this dividend payout ratio is low, we think Church & Dwight should be able to continue to deliver dividend increases in the next few years. Over the past 10 years, Clorox’s dividend yield has been in the range of 1.2% and 1.9%. Its current yield of 1.2% is towards the low end of this range.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We think Church & Dwight’s gross margin may continue to be pressured in H2 2019. Given the fact that its shares are already trading at a premium valuation to its historical average and its peers, we think investors should continue to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.