VHDYX: A Fund That Provides Better Downside Protection Than The S&P 500 Index

ETF Overview

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VHDYX) focuses on large-cap, high-yield dividend stocks in the U.S. It tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The fund constructs its portfolio based on dividend yield and market capitalization. Although the fund is still exposed to risk of dividend cuts, its market-cap weighted approach minimizes this risk considerably. VHDYX’s portfolio is tilted towards value than growth. Therefore, its performance generally lags the S&P 500 Index and other funds that are tilted towards growth. However, VHDYX offers better downside protection in a bear market than those funds that tilt towards growth. It also provides higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 Index. Since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, it may be wise to have some exposure to this fund.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Construction of the fund’s portfolio based on dividend yield and market capitalization

VHDYX selects funds based only on the stocks’ past performance. The fund’s portfolio is constructed using the following two criteria: dividend yield and market capitalization. The fund first ranks U.S. dividend-paying stocks from the FTSE All-World Index (excluding REITs). Its dividend yield is ranked based on I/B/E/S forecasts. For more information about I/B/E/S forecasts, please read here. Next, the fund assigns weightings to these stocks based on their market capitalizations. There are pros and cons to this approach. First, there is too much emphasis on dividend yield. As we know, companies that have higher dividend yields tend to be those that have higher payout ratios. This means that these companies do not have high margins of safety, especially when they experience some headwinds (e.g., in an economic recession). In fact, there have been dividend cuts in the past that impacted VHDYX’s fund performance. For example, ConocoPhillips (COP) cut its dividend back in 2016.

While dividend cuts may be inevitable, the fund's market-cap weighted approach will help reduce some of this risk. This is because a stock’s dividend yield has an inverse correlation with the stock price. When a company is about to cut its dividend, there are often signs, such as higher-than-usual payout ratio or a deteriorating balance sheet that will likely trigger a selloff. As a result, the company’s stock price will drop and result in a reduction in its market cap. VHDYX’s market cap-weighted approach to construct its portfolio will automatically reduce its exposure to this stock. Therefore, this approach helps to mitigate the impact of a dividend cut.

VHDYX has a tilt towards value rather than growth

Below is a table that compares the valuation of VHDYX to its peer, the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW), and to the S&P 500 Index. For reader’s information, DGRW includes stocks that are tilted towards dividend growth. On the other hand, VHDYX’s focus on dividend yield means it has a tilt towards value rather than growth.

VHDYX DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 13.1x 15.7x 17.8x Dividend Yield (%) 3.65% 2.73% 2.01% Sales Growth (%) 4.63% 7.02% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 9.06% 14.40% 13.37%

(Source: Morningstar, Created by author)

As the table shows, VHDYX’s emphasis on value and yield allows it to deliver higher dividend yield of 3.65% than DGRW’s 2.73% and the S&P 500 Index’s 2.01%. However, VHDYX lagged behind DGRW in terms of sales growth and cash flow growth. As can be seen from the table above, its sales growth of 4.63% is significantly lower than DGRW’s 7.02% and the S&P 500 Index’s 7.12%. Similarly, VHDYX’s cash flow growth of 9.06% is also behind DGRW’s 14.40% and the S&P 500 Index’s 13.37%. VHDYX’s lower-growth portfolio of stocks is also reflected in the fund's past performance. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund only generated a total return of about 87.5% since 2013. This is behind DGRW’s 102.3% and the S&P 500 Index’s 106.9%.

Data by YCharts

Although VHDYX's growth outlook is inferior to DGRW and the S&P 500 Index, we think it may actually perform better in a bear market. This is because VHDYX’s average forward P/E ratio of 13.1x is significantly lower than DGRW’s 15.7x and the S&P 500 Index's 17.8x. In last year’s equity market correction, VHDYX only declined by 14.6%. This was much better than DGRW’s 18.9% and the S&P 500 Index’s 18.0%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

VHDYX may not be the best place to invest your capital in a bull market. However, it may be a better place in a bear market than the S&P 500 Index, as it offers better downside protection. In addition, it also has higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 Index. Since we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, having some exposure to dividend funds such as VHDYX may be the right strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.