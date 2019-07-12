Host Hotels: Fear Overdone For This Industry Stalwart

Last year, REITs in the lodging/resorts subsector were one of the worst performers, significantly trailing the returns of both equity REITs as a whole and standout property types like residential, self storage, and infrastructure. While there has been a rebound this year in REITs, this has been broad-based. In fact, hotels and lodging are, once again, underperforming the FTSE NAREIT All Equity Index yet again this year. This has not been the place to be.

While lodging and resorts have often carried some of the higher cap rates in the commercial property sector, the spread has widened a good bit since the Great Recession. Late cycle fears are the primary concern here. No matter the reason – business travel or leisure – hotel occupancy tends to get hit when the economy turns south. It’s a discretionary expense and unlike the triple net lease players lodging REITs have direct exposure to underlying property performance. Why be exposed?

That encompasses the opportunity. Unlike in 2007-2009, the publicly-traded REIT industry has taken on a stance of conservatism. Companies have been net disposers of assets and development pipelines have shrunk to near nothing in the hotel and lodging industry. Pretty clear that there is some hunkering down going on and Host Hotels (HST), the largest REIT in this space, is no different. With an industry-leading balance sheet, strong asset base, and a very healthy case of undervaluation versus private market liquidation values, Host Hotels looks like a compelling large cap buy at a time when most REITs are looking expensive. I’m a big fan at today’s levels and have recently started a position after being bullish on the industry for some time.

Host Hotels At A Glance, REIT Market Observations

When you think about the dynamics of the hotel and lodging industry, its important to make the distinction between the brands (Hilton (HLT), Marriott (MAR)) and the REITs that are often involved. Because the REITs own the land and the building, they are more levered to any economic shifts: positive or negative. With revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) currently comping flat to negative for Host Hotels in recent quarters and most hoteliers seeing similar numbers, the perception is that we are in the late innings of the economic cycle. It isn’t a surprise to see Host Hotels actually down 20% from the beginning of 2015, a 35% spread versus the returns of REITs as whole. This relative performance is something I will stress, particularly given that management forecasts a return to incremental RevPAR growth later on this year (2019 guidance of 0-2% comps).

As the largest hotel and lodging REIT, Host Hotels is pretty much the bellwether of this industry. In fact, it is the only one of its type that is a constituent of the S&P 500, a testament to its largesse: 93 owned hotels with more than 52,000 rooms. A large portion of these assets are luxury and “upper upscale” resorts and because of this, the company tends to be more exposed to the business and higher end resort traveler. Just as luxury goodsmakers tend to be viewed as the most levered to the economic cycle, higher end hotel operators that cater to those classes tend to be viewed that way as well. On the flip side, business transient travel tends to be the highest margin clientele out there.

Getting granular in their property base, Host Hotels has begun breaking out forty of its core assets from the rest of its portfolio. We see this all the time now; Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust (PEI) is another example. These forty assets have a RevPAR of $232, firmly positioning them as top tier properties on the RevPAR metric. For Host Hotels, these properties contributed $991mm of EBITDA last year; nearly two thirds of overall EBITDA generation. This is important. Dynamically, there has been an overwhelming shift in public investor interest in REITs towards owning companies with high quality, trophy-like assets and selling those that do not. For perspective, think about the dichotomy in the mall space (CBL & Associates (CBL) versus Taubman (TCO)) or in office (Kilroy Realty (KRC) versus Piedmont Office (PDM)). Money continues to flow into REITs with great assets and great balance sheets. “Flight to quality” is a phrase I’ve used often to characterize this space.

That has not really happened in hotels - yet. Many of the low-end operators (Apple Hospitality (APLE), Summit Hotel Properties (INN)) have fared just as well as the premiere players. As we inevitably enter into a period of slower growth, the differences in portfolio quality and the ability to drive RevPAR growth in a tougher market environment will shine through. This is an area where I believe Host Hotels will have a lot of success – and that comes back to those core properties. These are assets that Host Hotels describes as “iconic and irreplaceable”, predominantly made up of luxury hotels in top MSAs across the country. As a Hyatt (H) loyalist, the Andaz Maui Wailea Resort is an example property that Host Hotels owns. I’ve stayed there, trust me – you just can’t build another. It’s the newest hotel asset in Maui, there is no other land availability, and the several hundred feet of private beach space they have in that area is intensely valuable. Average daily RevPAR at this hotel is near $500. Host Hotels bought this property, alongside the Grand Hyatt San Francisco and the Hyatt Regency in Coconut Point, for a billion dollars back in 2018. The Andaz was likely $450mm or so of that valuation.

*Source: Andaz Maui Wailea Resort aerial shot

This is just one of many impressive properties that are spread across the United States - though they do tend to be located in coastal markets. As of today, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Maui, Washington DC, Boston, and Phoenix MSAs combine to contribute more than 50% of earnings. Care does have to be taken here as these are gateway cities. Because of that, there does tend to be exposure to foreign visitation (strong dollar impact, global discretionary travel). While Host Hotels lauds its exposure to resort and convention properties – nearly 50% of room count – I do think it is worth noting that while this is an alternative source of revenue, the convention and/or resort business does not necessarily stand up well to economic shocks: Las Vegas is a testament to that. With that said, the supply outlook is favorable as management alludes – most properties being built do not focus on that convention/resort focus today. Those two factors (weaker foreign visitation, tightening business travel climate) are both significant risk factors to the bull thesis.

Capital Recycling, Balance Sheet

That does not mean there has not been some capital recycling going on. As mentioned earlier, publicly-traded REITs have been net sellers of assets in recent years in many cases; Host Hotels is no different. Since 2017, the company has sold $2,800mm in assets (primarily International and locations in New York) while acquiring $2,00mm in higher end properties including the Andaz Maui referenced above. Capital is being moved out of low RevPAR hotels in low growth markets and into stronger ones (high grading the asset pool) alongside debt reduction. Noteworthy here is that asset dispositions were done at a blended cap rate of 4.9% while acquisitions were done at 5.8%. While the hotel and lodging subsector is traditionally valued on EBITDA and Host Hotels does not report net operating income (“NOI”) there is a great case to be made that there is a large disconnect versus liquidation value embedded here (see the Relative Valuation segment).

*Source: Host Hotels, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 24

I find the relative weakness in the share price striking given the leverage profile. Host Hotels is one of the least levered REITs out there and even its targeted leverage profile of 3x debt/EBITDA would still be markedly below REIT averages. The company is sitting on a bucketload of cash ($1,082mm) and has another billion of Revolver capacity. Interest coverage is outstanding (guided above 9x in 2019) and 100% of properties consolidated on balance sheet are unencumbered which also opens up the path to secured mortgages down the line if push came to shove. There is quite a bit of balance sheet capacity to provide flexibility to opportunistically acquire robust assets when valuations are temporarily depressed or even to buy back shares while maintaining an investment grade credit rating. If the market truly has concerns over high levels of occupancy and new supply in certain submarkets, companies like Host Hotels should be outperformers.

Relative Valuation

*Source: Author Calculations.

Based on mid-cycle EV/EBITDA multiples, Host Hotels trades at the greatest disparity to its five-year average versus the peer group. These companies tend to trade at the high end of their range when RevPAR is growing and at the lower end when RevPAR is decelerating. Most peers are looking a bit lofty right now compared to averages; Host Hotels is the only one under material pressure. While RevPAR growth guidance is below peers (most are around 2-3% versus Host at 1%), this is one of the more conservative management teams. They tend to underpromise and overdeliver.

Those familiar with the subsector are also aware that late in 2018, Pebblebrook (PEB) outbid Blackstone in a $5,200mm offer for LaSalle (LHO). This was a 48% premium to LaSalle before the bidding war began, indicative of the steep valuation discount that was present in shares. At the time, LaSalle was forecast to generate $304mm in EBITDAre, putting the EV/EBITDA multiple on the bid at 17.1x prior to synergies, 15.4x with. With Pebblebrook falling in price since the close, the company still trades at a 13.8x multiple today: nearly 3x higher than Host.

The new Pebblebrook makes for a great base comp for Host Hotels – particularly within the Top 40 assets. Like Host Hotels, Pebblebrook operates in coastal gateway city focus in key MSAs but does so with higher consolidated RevPAR (low $300s, in-line with Host Hotels Top 40) and stronger hotel EBITDA margin (27.6% EBITDA margin for Host Hotels, 30.2% for Pebblebrook). While Pebblebrook is arguably the better operator and doesn’t have this asset blend issue, it’s also very expensive.

This brings us to net asset value (“NAV”). Host Hotels, in recent transactions, has proven its ability to both divest and acquire in the 4.5-6.0% cap rate range. Pebblebrook, in its most recent Investor Presentation, has put out a base case for a discount to NAV with a cap rate valuation average of 5.7% at the midpoint. Note the strong overlap between Host Hotels and Pebblebrook in its core MSA:

*Source: Pebblebrook, March 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 23

As of Q1 2019, Host Properties was on a $1,700mm NOI run rate given the expected improvement in operating results in the back half, likely a bit better than that given management’s propensity to guide low. Using that as a base assumption, it’s very difficult to justify the current share price even under bearish assumptions. While investors are likely right to bake in a little bit of cap rate pessimism despite the transaction data that continues to come in within the 5.5-6.0% range, it appears to be too steep today.

Bear Case: 7.5% cap rate on Top 40, 9.0% on the rest of the portfolio

Base Case: 6.5% cap rate on Top 40, 8.5% on the rest of the portfolio

Bull Case: 5.75% cap rate on Top 40, 8.0% on the rest of the portfolio

Even under extreme pessimism, asset valuations seem too steeply discounted. This isn't unique to Host Hotels - Pebblebrook believes it is discounted by 33% on NAV for instance - but it is a great reason to be interested.

For the current price to make sense, investors have to be baking in a roughly 20% collapse in NOI and a downturn in the blended cap rate to around 8%. That is essentially baking in a repeat of the Great Recession (40% NOI fall peak to trough) when the average property was of much lower overall quality. Remember that at the time, RevPAR was around $140, more than 50% lower than what it is today due to suburban/airport hotel exposure. Many of those hotels have since been divested and I don’t believe we’d see a fall of that nature all else equal. 25% peak to trough? Sure. But that’s baked in and unless one thinks the next recession is right around the corner, the firm makes for a great value proposition.

Takeaways

Either way you look at it, Host Hotels looks like true deep value. It is priced for a downturn but unlike some other plays I’ve advocated for, it’s doing so with an extremely clean balance sheet. One could almost argue that a recession would be a compelling opportunity to pick up trophy assets on the cheap from those more levered. With FFO guidance of $1.80 at the mid-point, Host Hotels trades at just 10x FFO (based on current guidance); the 4.5% dividend represents just 45% of FFO which leaves plenty of cushion. It’s remarkably well-covered and with free cash flow guidance implying $500mm in free cash after the dividend the company can pick up top tier assets without borrowing a single dollar. I don’t dabble in large caps that often but this one is tough to ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.