TD Ameritrade Is Still An Attractive Investment

The company benefits from scale and could eventually make another acquisition to become an industry behemoth.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) competes in the online investment brokerage space. TD Ameritrade offers attractive fundamentals and business prospects that we will review. The shares are only 10% off their 52-week lows and offer an enterprising long-term opportunity. As the Millennial generation matures and they enter their prospective careers, they will start to invest and look to place their funds with online brokers. The first place they turn to is online and that should help spur growth for years to come. The space should continue to benefit from growing assets and the hunger for a return on capital. While interest rates being lowered will be a headwind for the company, investors should remember that creates more demand for stocks and thus more trading and commissions.

Performance

TD Ameritrade reported second quarter earnings that showed a beat on the bottom line and a slight miss on the top.

The company reported $0.89 in GAAP earnings per share, up 85% year over year. The company recognized net income of $499 million, which is quite impressive considering revenue was only $1.45 billion. I like that margins are so high as it means the company can continue to drive any revenue gain into decent profits. The company also saw new client assets of approximately $20 billion, which represents an annualized growth rate of 7%. Impressive considering the intense competition from other brokers.

Ultimately the company could have seen better results, but coming out of the December sell-off, many investors were wary and did less trading. Average client trades per day of approximately 860,000 was down 9% year over year but was against a record quarter for comparison. Moving forward the company should continue to see an increase in trade volume as assets increase.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see where the company stands financially. Source: 10-Q

Cash stands at a respectable $2.674 billion at the end of the quarter, which is close to where it stood 6 months earlier. The company has been using cash to repurchase shares which is nice as the shares seem to trade at reasonable levels. In the second quarter, the company reduced shares outstanding by 6.5 million and has the ability to reduce shares by another 12 million. This means at the current rate, we could see a new authorization before the year is over. The company has increased its long-term debt, but it should be noted it did so with rates at lows and once accounting for cash stands with a net debt position of only $900 million. This is quite safe considering the cash flow the company has.

Here we see an increase in shares outstanding. Most likely due to shares issued for the Scottrade acquisition in the amount of $1.7 billion. More information regarding the recent acquisition can be found here.

Before the acquisition, AMTD was reducing its shares outstanding. Once the acquisition is integrated and synergies are realized, we should see the share repurchases resume.

Below we can see the debt schedule and see that $500 million of this debt is due this year.

Should this be eliminated and not refinanced, the company will stand with a net debt position of $400 million. The newly issued debt is the variable rate debt due in two years and the 2024 notes at 3.75%. The company issued this debt for general corporate purposes according to the 10-Q.

A big worry and reason the shares have seen a pullback of late is due to the fears of an interest rate cut.

This should be a concern for investors as we can see the net interest revenue accounted for $362 million in the quarter.

However, a quarter point decrease in the federal funds rate should take the company back to the same point it was at in September of 2018.

This means presuming deposits don't grow, which I would fully expect to grow, the net interest margin should still produce over $300 million for the quarter in income. This is not a significant drop and can be made up for with an increase in deposits.

Operational Difference

While there are many companies competing in the same space, however, the percentage of revenue they drive from different segments differs. This can have quite the difference in future profitability, especially as interest rates rise.

A quick look at the 10-K and we find the following information for TD Ameritrade.

These numbers can be expected to change greatly with the integration of Scottrade. We also see a continuing rise in investment product fees. The continued growth in offerings will allow AMTD to diversify its revenue away from being solely commission based.

This is important as the revenue produced off of transactions is not always stable. It depends on growing customer accounts, having attractive trading fees, and being able to count on trades being made. We see that since 2015, TD Ameritrade has been able to reduce this portion of its revenues by 5%, and with Scottrade I believe it may continue the trend.

The company continues to reduce interest rate sensitive assets and increase fee-based assets which as we discussed earlier is an important trend.

The company has highlighted all the reasons combining with Scottrade should lead it to become a more attractive place to use as a broker.

Furthermore, we see the attractive fundamentals of the Scottrade acquisition. This will help to continue to grow the platform. Brokerages are generally a sticky product. I was a Scottrade customer for 11 years; I never wanted to switch brokers due to being comfortable with the platform. Plus the hassle of transferring assets was just one more thing holding me back. However, because of the acquisition, I became a TD Ameritrade customer, and I can say I do enjoy the platform. The point is, the acquisition gave them access to customers they may otherwise not have been able to gain organically. This also may be a reason why the company could use cheap asset prices to make another acquisition soon.

In summary, TD Ameritrade is a more diversified brokerage. Its revenue is driven from a few categories and not overly dependent on one source. This likely will mean more stabilized revenues and profitability in the future. We also have seen an outperformance of a few key categories such as account growth and DARTs since their Scottrade acquisition. All positives moving forward.

DCF Valuation

Let's take a look at their DCF valuation based on current estimated future growth.

For TD Ameritrade:

We use an estimated earnings growth rate of 7% for the next 5 years. This is probably a bit low but gives us safe room for upside. For the trailing 12 months, we saw earnings of $3.85. I also lowered the discount rate from a typical 11% to 10%, as I believe we may face a recession in the next few years; I do not expect the returns to be as great as we have experienced the last 5. With only 5% earnings growth in the following years, the DCF valuation is pegged at $88.14. This implies quite the upside from the current $50 per share.

Currently, we see that TD Ameritrade is trading at an attractive discount to its DCF valuation. So let's look at the historical valuation. Here we can get an idea if the shares are under or overvalued compared to their own history.

From what we can see, the shares currently trade below their average P/S, P/E, P/B and forward P/E for the last 5 years. This once again implies the shares are undervalued.

Customer Preference

One more thing we look at is customer reviews. This can have a strong effect when customers are choosing to switch brokers or open a new account.

TD Ameritrade took note of its ratings in a variety of sources as seen below.

However, Barron's does an annual review and found the following.

What is interesting is that while TD Ameritrade fell behind in the survey to 3rd place, it is very evident that it beats in every category except one, costs. This means that if TD Ameritrade decided to reduce costs in the future, we could see it become the #1 rated broker across the board, and see a pickup in new account growth. We will continue to watch future reviews closely.

The low cost model attracts more active traders as we can see below.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) generates its revenue off of more trades. It is not exactly what you would call a competitive advantage and is more or less a discounted service. It should again be noted that if trading activity were to decline, we would see a significant decline in revenue.

For this reason, it shouldn't be hard for AMTD to improve its ratings, overtaking Interactive Brokers within the industry and become #1.

Peer Valuations

Quickly taking a look at peers to see if TD Ameritrade offers more value we can see the following.

TD Ameritrade offers one of the lowest forward P/Es as well as the highest yield. This makes it quite compelling over peers.

Conclusion

TD Ameritrade offers a compelling value when looking at its diversified revenue stream, PEG ratio, forward P/E, and its strong customer base. TD has a very strong balance sheet as well. I believe we will continue to see TD Ameritrade looking to diversify its offerings and bringing on small acquisitions. I also believe its parent company TD Bank (TD), will help cross-sell its customers to the broker, offering one more source of organic growth.

The likelihood of rising rates will also further help TD Ameritrade as it gains interest on its huge cash base from customers. Due to the recent pullback in shares, I will be looking to start a position in AMTD in the coming weeks. I believe it will progress to close the value we found in the DCF, around $88 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMTD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.