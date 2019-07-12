3 Reasons Why You Should Remain Bullish On PepsiCo After Its Earnings Report

Thesis

PepsiCo (PEP) finished on negative territory after better than expected results on Tuesday, but I feel that investors should not panic due to 3 key reasons related to the long-term performance of the company and the stock.

Introduction

PepsiCo reported its Q2 2019 results on July 9 before the market open. Just before the earnings date, both analysts and investors were a bit skeptical about this quarter’s results as fears about declining soft drink consumption in the US, combined with trade war fears and an unusually strong start of the year for PEP all pointed out that it’s time for a correction.

Most of those fears and skepticism have been muted, at least for some time, after PepsiCo managed to beat EPS and provided in-line revenues in pre-market trading. Strangely the shares did not pop up immediately (only +0.48% in premarket) and they even finished on a negative zone after the bell on Tuesday. Not the reaction I was hoping for considering the better than expected results and PepsiCo’s strong position in the food and beverage market worldwide.

Below I will list 3 reasons why I strongly feel that any skepticism about PepsiCo’s performance is exaggerated and why investors need to remain bullish despite growing negative sentiment.

1. Q2 2019 report was a strong one

After its strong Q1, PEP once again posted impressive results in Q2 2019. Although the EPS declined 4.3% Y/Y to $1.53, PepsiCo still managed to beat consensus estimate of $1.50. On its earnings call, the management pointed that the main reason for the EPS decline was due to increased advertising expenses as well as continued investment in plant and warehouse capacity, routes, sales technology and customer analytics. I view all those costs as necessary and growth-generating in the long run as management invests in the business to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

On the other hand, I feel that investors should be encouraged by the strong +4.5% organic growth that the company managed to achieve this quarter due to its strong segment performance.

Source: PepsiCo’s quarterly report

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay business (FLNA, 25% of total revenues in 2018) proved its strength yet again growing by 4.5% on the back of higher volumes and lower pricing.

PepsiCo’s Beverages NA (PBNA, 33% of total revenues in 2018) is the largest segment for the group and posted its fourth consecutive quarter of organic growth (2%) despite falling volumes. The falling volume problem seems to be here to stay for some time.

PepsiCo’s Quaker Foods NA (QFNA, 4% of total revenues) achieved a 3% organic growth marking its strongest revenue increase in 3 years.

In terms of international revenues, PepsiCo also did well with strong organic growth among all regions. Management also maintained their outlook that the international business will grow at 2x to 3x times faster than the US business for the foreseeable future. International expansion is a key element if the company wants to maintain or even boost its growth.

PepsiCo’s Latin America (LatAm, 11% of revenues) achieved the highest organic growth of 10% compared to other segments due to increased volumes in both snacks and beverages. Also, the 4% volume growth was the strongest seen in five years.

PepsiCo’s Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA, 18% of total revenues) grew 0.5% driven by increased pricing and SodaStream acquisition.

PepsiCo’s Asia, Middle East, and North Africa (AMENA, 9% of total revenues) was the only segment on the decline due to currency effects and re-franchising a portion of the company’s beverages in India. I personally don’t think that this is too much of a concern as this is the second smallest segment in the group and investors might want to focus on the 5% organic growth.

All segments combined resulted in an organic growth for the group of 4.5% which is more than enough for a mature dividend company like PepsiCo. Also, once PepsiCo is done with its cost restructuring, the bottom line should also benefit from higher margins.

2. Strong operating metrics and reasonable valuation

PepsiCo has a history of high and stable margins which are also close to the industry average rates as well as peers median.

Company Name Gross Margin (TTM) Net Margin (TTM) ROE (TTM) Debt to Equity (MRQ) PepsiCo Inc 54.89 11.05 8.71 294.61 Coca-Cola Co (KO) 61.15 10.69 17.06 225.62 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) 53.33 8.06 5.75 68.54 Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) 58.81 26.66 27.47 0.02 Kellogg Co (K) 32.89 7.17 45.87 367 Median 56.07 9.38 22.27 147.08

Source: Reutrers.com

At the same time, the company seems to be significantly undervalued compared to its peers

Company Name P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) PepsiCo Inc 22.81 2.47 11.68 16.75 Coca-Cola Co 47.59 4.99 8.82 34.24 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc 61.15 4.68 1.86 32.5 Monster Beverage Corp 34.73 9.02 9.52 32.14 Kellogg Co 16.36 1.37 7.36 12.47 Median 41.16 4.84 8.09 32.32

Source: Reuters.com

The lower ROE of PEP might somewhat explain why the group trades so far below its peers but I feel that the market is underestimating the group’s high margins, brand strength and industry position at those multiples and there is further room for price appreciation

Looking at this group one should note that PepsiCo is well-diversified into both beverage and snacks industries and direct comparison to the median value may be slightly misleading. Also, MNST is a growth stock that grows its top and bottom line at a double-digit rate.

3. Dividend, dividend, dividend

A 4.5% organic growth may not seem exciting for a growth investor looking for a rapid price appreciation, but I am sure that a close to 3% yield with a 10% 5-year growth rate and 47 years of consecutive dividend increases is mouth watering for every dividend investor.

Source: SA

All that comes with a relatively safe 68% payout ratio which points out there may be room for further dividend increases in the future that I am betting on.

If I do the investor’s math, it will look something like this: blue chip company + strong quarter + operational efficiency + low multiples + attractive dividend = BUY rating

For our “math” to be complete and error-free, we must also take the risks into consideration.

Risks

Guidance unchanged (High probability, Low impact) – despite the strong H1, PepsiCo did not raise its full year 2019 guidance. For 2019, PEP forecasts a 4% organic sales growth and an EPS decline to $5.5 from $5.66 in 2018. I view this guidance as conservative and very much achievable taking into account the strong start of the year. Also, the EPS decline can be attributed to high investments in efficiency and cost improvement which I view as a good thing.

Brexit and sugar tax (High probability, High impact) – I expect PepsiCo’s Beverage business to continue to struggle especially in Europe due to weather, health trends and lower consumer sentiment. Those trends may significantly slow down international expansion which may weigh on future growth but it's unlikely that they will hurt the dividend.

Conclusion

PepsiCo is a great company that is able to maintain its growth despite some weakness in its beverage business. Q2 2019 was a strong quarter and I am confident that investors will realize the buying opportunity sooner rather than later. Dividend investors have every reason to remain bullish considering the good yield and the relatively safe dividend. Also, I see the shares as undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.