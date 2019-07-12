Canadian Apartment REIT: Growth Will Likely Moderate

Investment Thesis

Canadian Apartment REIT (OTC:CDPYF, TSX:CAR.UN) delivered strong Q1 2019 earnings thanks to strong demand. We believe the REIT will continue to perform well in 2019 thanks to strong market fundamentals. Canadian Apartment REIT currently trades at a premium to its peers due to its excellent track record of growth. It has also consistently increased its dividend in the past and has a safe payout ratio. However, the REIT's strong growth rate may moderate due to expected lower turnover rates in its portfolio. We believe investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Canadian Apartment REIT delivered another solid quarter with strong top and bottom lines growth in Q1 2019. Its revenue grew by about 8% to $181.5 million. Thanks to strong average monthly rent growth of 4.4% year over year, its net operating margin expanded to 62.7% in Q1 2019 from 61.2% in Q1 2018. The strong result has boosted its funds from operations per unit to C$0.485 per share in Q1 2019. This represented a growth rate of 6.1% year over year. The REIT's FFO payout ratio has also improved to 69.8% in Q1 2019 from 71.2% a year ago.

(Source: Q1 2019 Financial Report)

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong market fundamentals in Ontario

Canadian Apartment REIT should continue to enjoy strong rental demand in Ontario (48% of its suites are in Ontario). As can be seen from the chart below, Ontario’s population growth rate of 1.8% in 2017/2018 is well ahead of the national average of 1.4%. In addition, its population growth rate is also much higher than the Atlantic provinces (except P.E.I.). As can be seen from the chart below, Atlantic provinces such as Nova Scotia (N.S.), Newfoundland (N.L.), and New Brunswick (N.B.) have lower population growth rates than the national average and Ontario. This strong growth rate in Ontario should result in higher residential rental demand.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

According to a report by Rentals.ca, the province of Ontario had net population growth of 250 thousand in 2018. This number is significantly higher than the long-run average of 150 thousand. On the other hand, new housing units completed annually in Ontario have been relatively stable at only about 70 thousand units. Many of these units are not purpose-built rentals. Therefore, we expect rental demand to continue to outpace supply in the next few years in Ontario. Canadian Apartment REIT should continue to benefit from this favorable trend.

Favorable leasing spread continues

Strong demand for residential properties in the REIT’s key markets have resulted in a 5.7% increase in its overall net average monthly rent (now at about C$1,103 per suite). This is helped by record growth in average monthly rent for suite turnovers. As can be seen from the chart below, its growth in AMR for suite turnover reached 14.1% in Q4 2018 and remained at this level in Q1 2019 (it was only 9.6% in Q1 2018). We expect this favorable leasing spread to continue as supply remains very tight in its key market, Ontario.

(Source: Created by author)

However, turnover rate is declining

This favorable leasing spread has helped Canadian Apartment REIT to deliver a monthly average rent growth of 4.4% (year over year) in Q1 2019. However, we think the current declining turnover rate trend will reduce its ability to grow its AMR at a rapid pace. As can be seen from the chart below, the REIT’s turnover rate has been on a declining trend in the past few years. This turnover rate in Q1 2019 was actually the lowest we have seen in the past decade. Its Q1 2019 turnover rate of 3.5% was lower than Q1 2018’s turnover rate of 4.2%.

(Source: Created by author)

A declining turnover rate means that Canadian Apartment REIT’s AMR growth rate will likely moderate in the next few quarters. Its AMR for lease renewals in Q1 2019 was only 2.4%. This was much lower than the AMR growth rate for suite turnovers (14.1% in Q1 2019). As can be seen from the chart below, we are now seeing some signs of moderation for its average AMR growth rate. Unless we see an improvement in the turnover rate, it will be difficult for the REIT to grow its average AMR significantly higher than the current level.

(Source: Created by author)

Solid balance sheet with a strong liquidity position

Canadian Apartment REIT has a solid balance sheet with an available liquidity of $142 million that should support its development projects and M&A activities. As can be seen from the chart below, the total debt-to-gross book value of 37.7% is one of the lowest among its peers. It also has an interest coverage ratio of 3.46x. This is much better than Q1 2018’s 3.22x.

(Source: Q1 2019 Presentation)

Valuation at a Premium

Shares of Canadian Apartment REIT have surged by 12.7% and 51.0% in the past one year and three years respectively. As a result, its valuation has been inflated. The company currently trades at a price-to-2019 estimate adjusted funds from operations of 26.9x. Its valuation of 26.9x is significantly higher than Killam Apartment REIT’s (OTC:KMPPF) 24.2x and Northview Apartment REIT’s (OTC:NPRUF) 15.1x.

2.8%-Yielding dividend

Canadian Apartment REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.115 per unit. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 2.8%. This dividend yield is low compared to that of its peers. Northview Apartment REIT and Killam Apartment REIT have dividend yields of 6.2% and 3.4% respectively. Nevertheless, Canadian Apartment REIT frequently increases its dividend in the past (see chart below). Its dividend is also safe, with a payout ratio of 69.8% in Q1 2019.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Supply risk

Although demand continues to exceed supply in many of Canadian Apartment REIT’s markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This may cause a decline in occupancy ratio and result in lower rental rate increases than anticipated.

Regulatory risk

Canadian Apartment REIT faces the risk of regulations imposed by local and provincial governments. For example, certain jurisdictions have rules and guidelines for rental rate increases. This may limit the REIT's ability to grow its rent at a faster pace.

Interest rate risk

Like other REITs, Canadian Apartment REIT faces the risk of higher interest rates, as it uses debt to leverage its business.

Investor Takeaway

Canadian Apartment REIT should be able to grow its top and bottom lines in the foreseeable future, thanks to strong market fundamentals. Although the shares are trading at a premium to peers, we believe it is justified with the REIT's portfolio quality (over half of its portfolios are located in Ontario). However, we think Canadian Apartment REIT’s strong growth will likely moderate due to the low turnover rates. For investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth, it remains a good choice. However, we think a pullback will provide better value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.