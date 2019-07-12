Electronic Arts: Don't Flip Out

Despite some big expectations for Apex Legends, Electronic Arts (EA) is back trading towards the recent lows near $90. The initial success of the video game isn't leading to a material change in the direction of the financials for the video-game developer. The stock is a buy at the lows based on my investment thesis, as catalysts are on the way.

Missing Mobile

While the free-to-play model has a ton of potential, EA has generally missed the boat with Apex Legends by not having the game available on mobile. Not only is this payment model tailored to the mobile consumer, but also the big upside potential is via grabbing this customer base that doesn't have access to PC/console platforms.

On the FQ4 earnings call taking place in early May, EA only forecast bookings in the $300 to $400 million range this year for Apex Legends as user growth has stalled:

Apex Legends is easily the fastest-growing franchise we've ever had, and we hope to build a live service that entertains players for years to come. Given the exceptional nature of the game, it is appropriate to take a cautious approach to financial modeling. Thus we are forecasting net bookings in the range of $300 million to $400 million. Note that this assumes no contributions this year from any future mobile version, or a game in the Chinese market.

The multiplayer battle royale shooter contributed to growth in net digital bookings in the last quarter via growth in live services, but the opportunity to capture more bookings and growth is in mobile. All of the mobile revenue is additive as opposed to shifting console game downloads to live services.

From the net bookings total, EA clearly has a general mobile issue. The company saw FQ4 mobile revenues dip 23% from the peak levels going back at least a couple of years. In addition, mobile bookings are less than 10% of net digital bookings in the quarter.

In comparison, Fortnite was estimated to generate $350 million in iOS revenues alone from the first six months on the mobile platform. While recent revenue stats are lacking, EA is clearly missing out on a substantial revenue boost from building a mobile version of Apex Legends.

Remember that mobile is where all of the game sector revenue growth is occurring. The perceived disappointment with the launch of Season 2 due to low Twitch viewership is hurting the stock. The game still remains a catalyst to long-term growth.

Meager Growth

When a company forecasts net booking growth of only 3% for the year and the amount doesn't even match peak FY18 numbers, the stock market is going to yawn. EA is only looking at $5.1 billion in net bookings for FY20, up about $156 million from last year, suggesting that Apex Legends is only offsetting booking declines over the last two years that include weakness in games like Anthem.

For this reason, investors shouldn't be surprised the stock is back to the lows just above $93. The forward P/E ratio tends to bottom near the current levels of around 18x forward EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that several catalysts exist with the introduction of more mobile games and e-sports competitions. While the stock is down nearly $60 from the 52-week high and EA offers a reasonable value in comparison to historical valuation multiples, the stock has a clear risk to retest the $74 lows. Investors building a position in the low $90s definitely want to hold some capital in reserve to take advantage of any further selloff in EA based on potentially disappointing Apex Legends revenue until a mobile version is released.

