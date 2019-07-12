Luckin Coffee: Can't Make Profit With Coffee, Won't Do It With Tea

LK’s operating loss kept increasing with no sign of profitability in the near future.

The tea market in China is very competitive now and LK has no advantage in it.

Luckin Coffee Launched 10+ Tea Products

On July 8th, Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) announced it has launched the Xiaolu, or "deer" in Chinese, tea series, targeting the young generation. More than 10 tea products in major categories including cheese foam tea, fresh tea and milk tea, among others, will be offered starting July 10.

The launching of the tea products is to leverage the fact that tea is another important type of drink in China, maybe more popular than coffee. LK mentioned that tea and coffee are “not contradictory to each other,” but are in fact complementary in workplace environments.

The tea products LK is offering are priced around RMB 24-27 yuan ($3.5-$4). This price is relatively high given the Master Coffee series they are offering are priced around the same range. But with the aggressive marketing promotions (buy 10 get 10 more as shown in the following screenshot), the effective price is much lower:

Source: LK App Screenshot

Will the tea series be a savior?

While the new tea products may sound very promising, we don’t think it will be a savior for LK’s situation:

I. The tea market is already VERY crowded

If LK’s success in coffee is the good leverage of the gap on the market, then they are definitely late for the tea game. Luckin’s rival Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a long history in trying to expand into China’s tea market. The fact that SBUX had to close all its 379 Teavana (a brand acquired in 2012) stores back in 2017 marked the failure of their first attempt in this market.

SBUX’s ambition in the tea market didn’t end there. In mid-April, Starbucks launched eight such drinks, including the triple circus and peach shrub, ahead of the summer season.

Source: Starbucks' Team Drinks

Other than Starbucks, the true competitor in China’s tea market for LK is probably the other tea drink brands, such as HeyTea, a Chinese beverage start-up known for its cheese topped tea drinks that people wait in line for hours to buy.

Source: A Customer's photo showing queues at Hey Tea

In fact, HeyTea became so popular in China when it first came out that people were just queuing crazily in order to buy a cup. And people were sharing on different kinds of SNS (like Wechat, Weibo, etc.) which helped HeyTea to save millions in marketing expenses.

II. We don’t see how LK will differentiate itself in the tea market

Based on the prices (ignore the initial incentives), LK is branding its tea products as middle to high end tea drinks. However, based on their description of the products, we don’t see there is anything special that will make customers addictive to it. In fact, there are customers complaining about the mediocre taste about the tea:

The tea tastes really bad... I don't think this promotion is well-designed. Tea is not like coffee, where the taste might not make a big difference for Chinese customers. Otherwise, people won't spend that long to queue for HeyTea.

I think it's the taste that matters eventually. When people really like the drink, their price sensitivity won't be that high. So everything matters is just how good it tastes.

Source: Zhihu (Chinese version of Quora)

Its competitor though, HeyTea focused itself primarily on tea drinks since its inception. So much of the Luckin vs. Starbucks story has been about Starbucks’ strength in real estate vs. Luckin’s digital-first business model, HeyTea, has the advantage in making teas that consumers love. This can be easily proved by the queuing time for almost every HeyTea store.

As a result, we don't expect the tea products to help LK a lot:

In the short term, the aggressive promotion doesn't leave too much room for profitability from it.

In the long run, the product itself just doesn't show its competitiveness as discussed above.

Quick expansion, rising loss

Together with the new tea products, LK also announced that the company is operating more than 3,000 stores, 25% up from the 2,370 stores at the end of March.

However, LK is still far from being profitable. It incurred net losses of RMB 1.6 billion (USD 241.3 million) in 2018, then RMB 551.8 million in the first three months of this year, mainly due to high marketing spending, including steep discounts.

The philosophy behind the quick expansion is that, once they achieved a large enough customer base and store coverage, it will have the capability in improving profitability by better controlling the price. But this is all based on customer loyalty, which depends highly on addiction to the products (think about Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) products instead). Based on the current products that LK offered (coffee or tea), we don’t see how this will work out.

Valuation

LK is now trading at around $19-$20, valuing the company at around $4.5 Billion. With no guidance on how fast the business can turn into profitability (not any time soon), we feel the valuation of LK is unjustifiable. After all, LK is no Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and at the end of the day, its valuation has to go back to a consumption/retail company.

Conclusion

LK is very successful in terms of expanding and fundraising. But we are not quite convinced for its long-term profitability. After all, a consumption goods company will only survive if they can deliver products that customers would like to buy.

