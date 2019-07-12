Premier Financial Bancorp's High P/B Multiple Undermines Attractive Dividend Yield

Unfortunately, PFBI is currently trading at a P/B multiple that is higher than its historical average.

The company is looking to acquire Jackson Bank. The size of this acquisition is too small for us to worry about it constraining dividends.

The company also has a low payout ratio, so even if earnings declined PFBI would have cushion to maintain the dollar level of its payout.

PFBI is expected to continue to give usual quarterly dividend as earnings are expected to rise in 2019.

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) is a multi-bank holding company providing community banking services. The stock has a high dividend yield of 3.7% with a history of consistent dividend payout. For 2019 we believe that the company can easily continue to pay its usual dividend because of the prospects of a rise in income. However, the bank is currently trading at a high leading price-to-book multiple of 1.0x, which is higher than the past five year average of 0.8x. Details of our analysis follow.

High Dividend Yield and Secure Dividends Make PFBI Attractive

PFBI offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.7%. The company has consistently given a dividend of USD 0.15 every quarter since the second half of 2015.

We believe that PFBI's dividends are very secure because the company has a low payout ratio that means that if earnings were to dip it could still maintain the dollar value of its dividends. The company's payout ratio was only 40.5% in 2018, and it averaged 51.3% in the past five years.

Another reason why we think PFBI's dividends are secure for the next year at least is that we believe PFBI will be able to increase its earnings in 2019. Following are some of the assumptions behind our earnings estimate.

PFBI's provisions charge for loan losses is high but on a downward trend. Consequently, we expect provisions charge to be slightly lower than that booked in 2018.

We have assumed that growth trend of non-interest based income will continue in 2019

PFBI has been able to control its high non-interest based expenses over the past two years. For 2019 we are expecting a small growth in these expenses.

In the past the company's net interest margin has remained very stable and independent of the interest rate movement in the economy (see table below). This is the reason why we expect possible interest rate cut in USA this year to not affect the company's net interest margin.

2015 2016 2017 2018 Change in Fed Fund's rate 1bps 25bps 59bps 81bps Change in Net Interest Margin 1bps 4bps -7bps -9bps

The table below gives the historical as well as our forecast of PFBI's financials.

Acquisition of First National Bank of Jackson to not have any Material Impact on Dividends

According to a press release, PFBI is going to acquire a small local bank called First National Bank of Jackson (Jackson Bank). Jackson Bank is too small for its acquisition to have any negative impact on PFBI's ability to pay dividends. According to the bank's press release, Jackson's purchase price will be approximately USD 14.8m. To put the cost of purchasing Jackson Bank in perspective, PFBI's cash as of December 2018 was USD 23m.

Expensive Valuation Undermines Attractive Dividend Yield

While PFBI's dividends are attractive, its price appears less so. PFBI has traded at an average price-to-book multiple of 0.8 in the past five years. As the July 10, 2019 market price and our forecast book value give a multiple of 1.0, this means that the stock is currently overvalued. The table below summarizes the price to book multiples. (Please note that PFBI's shares outstanding have increased, which is why book value per share, BVPS, is expected to decline in 2019. Please refer to our detailed financials table above). The sensitivity table below shows what PFBI's target price could be at different multiples.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

As the overvaluation of PFBI undermines the company's dividend yield, we have decided to adopt a neutral stance on the stock.

We advise investors to enter into a position into the stock only if the stock's market price falls to below USD 14.2, which is our target price for PFBI at a multiple of 0.9 (see table above). As the stock's 52-week low is USD 14.07, our recommended entry level is not very difficult to achieve.

Risks to Our Thesis

PFBI enjoys an unusually low cost of funds with very high yields on earning assets. If these two metrics became closer to that of PFBI's peers, then it's possible that earnings could decline more than we have anticipated.

Further, PFBI's non-interest based expense (particularly salary expense) is too high compared with its income. The company seems to have controlled this expenditure in the past two years. We have assumed that non-interest expense will rise slightly in 2019. If it does not rise by as much as we are anticipating, and if the management is able to control expenses again in 2019, then earnings will rise more than we have anticipated.

About the Company

PFBI is a bank holding company that provides community banking services. It has two banking subsidiaries, Citizens Deposit Bank and Premier Bank. Citizens Deposit Bank operates branch locations in 14 communities and towns along the Ohio River. Premier Bank operates branch location in 30 communities and towns in Virginia and Metro Washington DC area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.