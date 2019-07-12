Singapore Exchange: Growing Derivatives Business Thriving On Volatility, But Competition Risk Looms

SGX's derivatives business has been the bright spot in recent quarters, due to increased volatility in financial markets and the increased weighting of China A-shares in MSCI indices.

Singapore-listed Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX, has seen its stock price (+9.3% excluding dividends) outperform the benchmark Straits Times Index (+4.7% excluding dividends) in the past six months, thanks to its derivatives business benefiting from volatility in the markets and China's weighting increase in MSCI (MSCI) indices. But not all is rosy with a potential new MSCI China A Index futures in the pipeline competing with its FTSE A50 index futures.

SGX's new dividend policy based on an absolute minimum amount starting FY2019 suggests earnings stability going forward attributable to the success of the company's multi-asset strategy focusing on derivatives, equities and fixed income products.

Based on SGX's share price of S$7.97 as of July 11, 2019, it is trading at 21.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 3.8% dividend yield. My suggested entry price is S$7.47 based on 20.5 times forward FY2019 P/E, which provides a wider margin of safety to account for competition risks relating to China A50 Index futures.

Singapore Exchange Limited, as its name suggests, is the operator of equity, fixed income and derivatives markets in Singapore offering listing, trading, clearing, settlement, depository and data services.

SGX derived 40%, 48% and 12% of its FY2018 (YE June) revenue from the 1) Derivatives, 2) Equities & Fixed Income and 3) Market Data & Connectivity business segments respectively.

The Derivatives business segment is involved in the creation and trading of equity index futures, foreign exchange futures and commodity futures among others. The Equities & Fixed Income business segment earns money from services such as the listing of debt and equity instruments, securities clearing, collateral management, securities settlement and depository management, etc. The Market Data & Connectivity business segment sells market data and provides connectivity solutions to market participants.

For 9MFY2019, the Derivatives business accounted for an even larger 50% of revenue, while the Equities & Fixed Income business contributed a slightly lower 38% of revenue. In contrast, the Derivatives business represented a mere 21% of SGX's revenue in FY2010, while the Equities & Fixed Income business (referred to as the Securities business then) accounted for 46% of the company's top line.

The significant change in the revenue composition between the Derivatives business and Equities & Fixed Income business over the past decade to a more balanced mix is a reflection of the success of SGX's multi-asset strategy and also the growth in the Derivatives business, which I talk about in the next section.

I will also focus primarily on the Derivatives business for the purpose of this article, as the Derivatives business is the one driving both near-term and long-term growth. In contrast, its Equities business faces near-term challenges in terms of cautious issuers (i.e. fewer IPOs) and investors (i.e. lower equity trading volumes) staying on the sidelines in the current volatile market environment, and long-term challenges in terms of the attractiveness of SGX as a listing venue in competition with other Asian and global stock exchanges.

Derivatives Business Growth Driven By Both Cyclical And Structural Factors

SGX's Derivatives business comprises equity index futures (e.g. SGX FTSE China A50 Index futures, Japan Nikkei 225 Index futures, SGX Nifty 50 Index futures, MSCI Taiwan Index futures and MSCI Taiwan Index futures, etc.), foreign exchange futures (e.g. INR/USD and USD/CNH currency pairs, etc.) and commodity futures (iron ore and other metal and dry bulk contracts, SICOM and energy contracts, etc.), which accounted for approximately 70%, 10% and 7% of total derivatives volumes for FY2018 respectively.

With respect to derivatives products that are major contributors, the equity index derivatives, the China A50 Index futures, Japan Nikkei 225 Index futures, SGX Nifty 50 Index futures, and MSCI Taiwan Index futures, contributed 38%, 12%, 11% and 10% of SGX's derivatives volumes for FY2018 respectively.

SGX's Derivatives business has been the star for the company in past quarters. For FY2018, the Derivatives business segment revenue grew by 12% YoY to S$304 million driven by a 20% increase in derivatives volumes from 165 million to 198 million contracts versus more moderate revenue growth rates of 5% and 1% for the Market Data & Connectivity and Equities & Fixed Income business respectively. SGX also achieved its highest revenue (S$845 million, +5% YoY) since its listing in 2000 and the highest net profit (S$363 million, +7%) for the past five years.

The Derivatives business continued to lead SGX's growth for 9MFY2019, with segment revenue increasing by 30% YoY to S$330 million. 3QFY2019 Derivatives revenue of S$119 million was also the third consecutive quarter that the business has recorded a new high in terms of quarterly segment revenue. In contrast, the Market Data & Connectivity business saw a smaller growth of 6% in revenue to S$77 million; while the Equities & Fixed Income business' top line recorded a YoY decline of -16% to S$256 million.

In the near-term, increased volatility in financial markets driven by trade tensions (e.g. U.S.-China) and geopolitical issues (e.g. U.S.-Iran) has led to a rise in demand for risk management and market participants using more hedging tools and derivatives.

The strong Derivatives business segment performance was led by the SGX FTSE China A50 Index futures, which accounted for 38% and 46% of FY2018 and 3QFY2019 total derivatives volumes respectively. The China A50 Index futures, SGX's largest derivatives products, saw volume grow 32% YoY from 20.9 million contracts in 3QFY2018 to 27.6 million contracts in 3QFY2019. Escalating U.S.-China trade tensions could have played a part in the increased usage of the China A50 Index futures for hedging purposes.

In addition, MSCI issued an announcement in February 2019 that the weighting of China A-shares in MSCI indices will be increased by raising the inclusion factor of Chinese large-cap stocks from 5% to 20% by November 2019 (three 5% increments in May, August and November 2019 respectively). Goldman Sachs (GS) and UBS Group (UBS) have estimated inflows from the MSCI increased weighting to be between $59 billion and $80 billion. Depending on how portfolio managers choose to structure their portfolio to track the indices, the actual inflows can be either smaller or larger. Nevertheless, it is clear that SGX's China A50 Index futures have benefited as a result.

The increased volatility and the growth in demand for hedging were not confined to the equity markets. SGX's derivatives volumes for foreign exchange futures and commodity futures grew 48% and 30% YoY respectively in 3QFY2019.

No one can be certain if volatility will either persist for a longer period or revert to normalcy in due course. But in the longer term, there are several factors underpinning the growth of the derivatives business.

Firstly, passive investing is on the rise globally (mostly U.S. and Europe), but it is only a small part of Asia's assets under management, or AUM. PricewaterhouseCoopers forecasts passive AUM to grow from 12.1% of total $15.1 trillion Asia Pacific AUM in 2017 to 14.3% and 17.1% in 2020 and 2025 respectively.

SGX's MSCI net total return derivatives product suite is a good proxy for how the rise in passive investing could impact the company's derivative volumes growth for the long term. SGX commented on its MSCI net total return (NTR) derivatives product suite launched in mid-2017 at the company's 3QFY2019 results briefing and highlighted that this product suite "really represents passive investing flows" and added that it will "expand the NTR suite further as we see the trend of passive investing continuing." In 3QFY2019, MSCI Net Total Return derivatives grew an impressive 572% YoY from a small base of 0.2 million contracts in 3QFY2018 to 1.6 million contracts in 3QFY2019 representing 3% of total derivatives volumes for that quarter.

Secondly, an increasing number of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives are cleared via central counter-parties, as markets recognize the risk management benefits associated with central clearing. According to a December 2018 Bank for International Settlements report, close to two-thirds of OTC interest rate derivative contracts are now cleared via central counterparties versus 20% in 2009.

Going forward, centralized clearing of OTC derivatives should continue to grow and SGX should be a beneficiary. SGX elaborated more on this using foreign exchange derivatives as an example at its FY2018 results briefing:

And in the FX space, you have seen our earlier announcement. We will also be launching what we call the SGX FlexC FX Futures across five currency pairs. What does this really bring? This futures contract enables OTC bilateral trades that are privately negotiated, and it has very bespoke maturity expiration dates. And they can now be registered and cleared by a standard SGX FX contract. Why is it important? SGX Derivatives Clearing is one of the most robust clearing houses globally. SGX contributes 25% of the total clearing fund. And with the world of greater capital efficiency demand, clearing products will be demanded by the marketplace, and we see a solution offering this to the marketplace as another way to entrench our FX franchise.

Lastly, there is a growing trend that financial markets are becoming more internationalized, U.S. or developed markets might not dominate in the future like they did in the past.

One notable example is the increased weighting of China A shares in MSCI indices that I made reference to earlier. BNP Paribas' (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCPK:BNPZY) Greater China senior strategist, Chi Lo expects $360-400 billion of inflows are expected over the next 5 to 10 years as China A-shares gain full inclusion in MSCI indices in due course. SGX, with its history and track record of offering offshore equity derivatives products, could benefit as more investors focus on Asia and utilize its equity index futures for investment or hedging purposes.

But it is not entirely a bed of roses for SGX's Derivatives business; I explore recent issues with SGX's China A50 Index futures and Nifty 50 Index futures in the next section.

Potential Competition from HKEX Is The Biggest Risk Factor

On March 11, 2019, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCF) (OTCPK:HKXCY) [388:HK], or HKEX, announced that it signed a license agreement with MSCI to introduce futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index comprising over 400 large- and mid-cap A-shares, which is subject to regulatory approvals (which means timeline of launch is uncertain at this point in time). SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures is currently the only offshore futures tracking the China A-share market. This sent SGX's share price declining by close to 4% from S$7.68 on March 8, 2019, to S$7.39 on March 11, 2019. SGX's share price continued to languish during this period as it reached a low of S$7.19 on March 13, 2019. SGX's share price remained depressed until it reported 3QFY2019 results on April 25, 2019, after market close, and the strong Derivatives business performance outlined above drove SGX's share price to rise to S$7.33 on April 26, 2019, from S$7.19 the prior day close.

One advantage of the new MSCI China A Index futures over SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures is that the former has a wider coverage of stocks (400-plus versus 50). The share price movements suggested that the market was truly concerned that the new MSCI China A Index futures could take market share and trading volumes away from SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures. Such concerns could be overblown due to a few factors.

The key factor is that the overall growth in the China A-share market over the long run could offset any decline in market share. In other words, A-share derivatives volumes could grow so much that a lower market share for SGX could still mean significantly larger A-share derivatives volumes for SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures. As mentioned above (BNP estimate), an estimated $360-400 billion of inflows into China A-shares are expected over the next five to 10 years, which should increase China A-share derivatives volumes manifold, that both SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures and HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures could be big winners in terms of volumes.

Another minor factor is that the users of SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures could be stickier than perceived. Institutional investors who trade the FTSE China A50 Index futures are very likely to be trading SGX's USD/CNH currency pair and its China iron ore futures. SGX's comprehensive suite of China derivatives products could potentially deter investors from switching to HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures later on.

Nevertheless, there are still lingering concerns that HKEX could compete aggressively, at least at the beginning, with SGX to garner interest and build liquidity for its new MSCI China A Index Futures. This could potentially take the form of lower contract pricing, rebates or discounts offered to the current users of the FTSE China A50 Index futures. In other words, there could be short-term earnings downside risk in FY2020 and FY2021, if SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures volumes decline in a significant way.

New Dividend Policy Starting FY2019 Validates Earnings Stability Derived From Multi-Asset Strategy

SGX announced its new dividend policy alongside the release of its FY2018 results on July 27, 2018. Starting from FY2019, SGX changed its dividend policy from one based on payout ratio to the current one based on an absolute amount. Prior to FY2019, SGX's dividend policy was to pay the higher of 80% of earnings or S$0.20 in dividends per share per year. The new dividend policy involves SGX committing to a minimum absolute payout of S$0.30 in dividends per share for the full year of S$0.075 per quarter.

I am positive on this change in dividend policy. A minimum S$0.30 per share annual dividend amounts to approximately S$321 million (net income has been at or above that amount for the past six fiscal years). This indicates that SGX has the confidence that its multi-asset focus (derivatives, equities and fixed income) and diversification across various derivatives products will allow it to generate stable earnings to adequately cover the dividend payments. SGX emphasized at its FY2018 results briefing that "barring any unforeseen circumstances we intend to maintain the dividend."

Valuation

I assess SGX's valuation using its dividend yield and P/E multiple.

SGX offers a 3.8% dividend yield, based on its share price of S$7.97 as of July 11, 2019. SGX has traded at an implied dividend yield of between 3% and 5% in the past five years. The current 3.8% dividend yield suggests that SGX is rather fairly valued on a historical basis given that it is trading to a five-year historical average yield of 4%.

SGX is also trading at 21.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, based on its S$7.97 share price, which is at parity with its five-year average forward P/E of around 22 times.

A better entry price, in my opinion, will be S$7.47 based on 20.5 times forward FY2019 P/E, closer to -1 standard deviation from the five-year mean forward P/E. This is to account for the uncertain downside (it is difficult to predict the actual market share loss or trading volumes decline for SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures in FY2020 and FY2021) relating to competition risks with respect to HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures.

Variant View

In the near-term (six months to a year), SGX's derivatives volumes could come down if volatility in the financial markets declines or is lower than expected. In the mid-term (three-year view), the timeline for the launch of HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures and its actual impact on SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures remains the biggest risk factor for the company.

