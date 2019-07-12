Levi Strauss & Co: Weak Q2 Margins Exposes Holes In The Bullish Case

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) has a 166 year history known for their iconic jeans which pioneered the use of rivets back in the 1870s. The company has undergone something of a growth renaissance and popularity over the past decade. Levi Strauss was privately held for a long period before its recent IPO this past March. Levi just release its Q2 earnings on July 9 and while revenues and EPS beat estimates, the market focused on weaker margins sending shares 12% lower on the result. Management also warned to expect a softer second half of the year. Our take is that Levi's is simply the latest casualty from the ongoing "retail apocalypse" particularly among clothing apparel brands pressured by weak trends in brick and mortar store sales. The brand has momentum but signs show its likely peaking at least in the United States. This article recaps the latest earnings and our views on the stock price outlook going forward.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Reported revenues of $1.31 billion climbed 4.8% year over year and beat estimates of $1.294 billion. GAAP EPS of $0.07 was below estimates of $0.08 while net income of $28 million for the quarter was impacted by a $25 million charge related to IPO costs. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.17 was above the consensus number of $0.13 per share. Expenses on the quarter were higher compared to last year related to a shift in an advertising campaign into the quarter.

The big story here was weaker margins including a gross at 53.35%, 122bps below Q1. Management blamed weak wholesale down 2%, essentially the big department stores that sell the product, saying in the conference call that business in the U.S. has been pressured by weak trends in retail. The direct to consumer business including e-commerce was stronger up 7% y/y. There was also an unfavorable currency impact from global operations. Growth has been stronger outside the Americas region.

LEVI Income Statement Q2. source: Company IR

Looking at revenues by region from the table below, we can see that the operating margins (income over revenue) is higher in the Americas region at 14.7% compared to 7.7% in the Asian market during the quarter. This implies that weaker growth in the Americas region has a more negative impact compared to a corresponding growth in Asia. The 3% revenue growth in Americas is overall uninspiring to the long term outlook.

LEVI results by region. source: Company IR

A few questions are raised following the results:

Is the trend of slowing growth persistent? Are the weak margins during the quarter a sign of deeper pricing issues?

The possibility of a continued decline in wholesale with the potential that those end customers don't migrate to the direct to consumer channels poses a challenge for future growth. Department stores that close, for example, is clearly a loss in sales. Indeed, the company is guiding for revenue growth of "high end of the mid-single digit range" and EBIT margin essentially flat at up 10bps. What investors should hope to see is more upside for margins. We feel the results here exposes some holes in the LEVI growth story. The expectation is for a slowdown compared to what the company achieved in recent years.

Limits To The Marketing Strategy

Leading up to the recent IPO, the story for Levi's has been how the company "became cool again". CEO Chip Berg was featured in an article in the Harvard Business Review back in 2018 describing the changes to the marketing strategy of the 166 year old company on his watch since 2011 in an effort to revive growth. One of the big changes was an investment in an "innovation lab" to create new modern styles and expand the women's line. The results led to a change in the image of Levi's from its historical "cowboy and working-man" roots to a new company that has been more fashion oriented with a big marketing operation. Highlighting the growth effort, the company made a large investment in advertising by buying the naming rights to Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, in a $220 million 20 year deal.

Levi’s lost a generation of consumers in the early 2000s, but today our customers are younger than ever—and we’re gaining momentum as we bring them back.

The genius of Chip Berg was to take a century old company with a core product that hasn't changed much over the period and use effective marketing to make Levi's hip and cool again. The result was not only a revival in growth but the ability to charge more for the same pair of jeans. The problem is that we see limits to this strategy and Levi's may have already reached that point as it relates to margins. Slowing sales now and falling margins this quarter show customers are pushing back against high prices in competitive product segments.

Visit any department store or even a discount retailer and Levi's is simply one more brand among countless options. The marketing strategy that worked in the past decade to now faces a reality that the company may need to better compete on price. If true, this would be bearish for the stock and undermine much of the share premium priced into the stock. Expect weaker growth in otherwise saturated markets and continued margin pressures going forward.

Conclusion and Forward Looking Commentary

LEVI is down more than 15% from its highs back in April following the IPO. Expect revenue and earnings estimates to trend lower in the following weeks which will have the effect of making share appear more expensive. The stock currently trades at approximately 20x forward earnings and depending on how the market digests these results a forward P/E of 18x is in range of feasible. We officially rate LEVI as a "sell" or "under-perform" with the expectation that margins have more downside compared to current expectations as the company may need to lower prices to support growth. The stock may retest its June lows around $19 and still remain above the industry average P/E of 17.5x. We believe the latest earnings release was poor enough and the outlook materially altered that shares should remain under pressure going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.