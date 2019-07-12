Dow: A Somewhat Sentimental Analysis

Now that Dow trades again under the same ticker, he wants to know if it is a good investment for him.

My father worked his whole life for Dow, but he sold his shares when it announced it plans to merge with DuPont, the 'enemy'.

Introduction

On April 2, Dow Inc. (DOW) started trading on the NYSE, as if it were a new company. And actually, it is, somehow. At the same time, it is a century old. Dow was immediately taken into the Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) from the moment it started trading. What did it replace? DowDuPont, the conglomerate that it was split off from. I hope you can follow so far.

While I focus mainly on growth stocks here on Seeking Alpha, my moniker still is From Growth To Value, so I am not afraid to look if the new Dow is a value proposition. And actually, this one was on special request. My father was a life-long employee for the former Dow Chemical. He sold all of his shares, which he had held even throughout the Big Recession when Dow's stock price fell by 80% and a dividend cut from $0.42 to $0.15 in 2009, for the first time in its 97-year history. But when the merger with DuPont was announced, which had always been seen as the big competitor, the enemy almost, my father decided to sell all of his shares.

Now that Dow trades on the stock market again, he asked me if it was the same (it isn't) and if it would be interesting to buy shares again. That is what I will try to uncover in this article. Because it is an analysis for my father and he is sentimental about his former employer, it is a somewhat sentimental analysis.

Some history

In December 2015, my father contacted me to say he wanted to sell all his Dow Chemical shares. My father is the example of the buy-and-hold investor, albeit only for his Dow shares, where he had been an employee for his whole life before he retired in 2009. That was the moment that Dow Chemical and DuPont announced that they would merge. Both were chemical giants and the two biggest players in the industry. They had been competitors for a very long time.

Dow Chemical was founded in 1897 in Midland, Michigan by Herbert Henry Dow, a chemist who invented a new method of extracting bromine. The company grew over the course of the years by expanding its product line, its geographical presence and by acquisitions, of which, Union Carbide was the most controversial one.

DuPont has even a longer history than Dow. It was established in 1802 in Wilmington, Delaware, as a gunpowder mill by the American Frenchman Éleuthère Irénée du Pont. What a name!

The merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont was completed in September 2017, and from the beginning, it was announced that there would be a split into three companies after some synergies were created. The reason for the merger? The usual suspects: activist investors, with Dan Loeb of Third Point Capital and Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners as the most famous 'corporate raiders'. Agreed, both companies had so many different divisions that operating them efficiently had become difficult. And, of course, the bad divisions were a drag for the good ones.

In comes Ed Breen. He had built himself a strong reputation for what he had done at Tyco International. In 2002, theft was discovered in Tycho for as much as $600M by CEO and chairman Dennis Kozlowski and CFO Mark Swartz. Both men were later sentenced to jail.

Ed Breen was appointed to clean out the pigsty that Tyco International had become. And he did a good job by creating billions of dollars for Tyco investors by spinning off several business units. Breen is the architect of the merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont de Nemours. He wants to create synergies by combining similar activities, cutting costs in that way. Even before the merger, he already has the plan to later split DowDuPont into three different streamlined companies within two years after the merger. And Breen has kept his promise.

(Ed Breen, source)

Dow was split off and we go deeper into that later in this article. But I want to give the whole picture. There is also Corteva (CTVA), the agriscience arm of both Dow Chemical and DuPont. It started trading on May 24. That is both the seeds and the chemicals, fertilizers, etc. Corteva could be a very volatile stock since it depends on several factors, such as the weather and tariffs.

And then there is the new DuPont De Nemours (DD). This part of the company is the collection of specialty products and will be led by Ed Breen. DuPont gets $1B for R&D from the mothership that was split up. The company is very diversified: food supplements, electronics, transportation, imaging, infrastructure, personal care, and much more. Since Ed Breen is CEO here, I wouldn't be surprised to see him split off more companies since DuPont is still such a diversified company. After all, at Tyco International, Breen kept splitting off for a full decade. Activist investor Dan Loeb asked for split-off of six different companies of DowDuPont, after all, and it is not impossible that he will get what he wants.

The New Dow

(The Dow logo, source)

The new Dow is the largest of the three branches of DowDuPont that were split off. The company is pretty similar to the old Dow Chemical, which means it is a company that is focused on chemicals that Dow Chemical already was focused on: raw materials, coatings, plastics, industrial products, packaging, silicones... That is both good and bad. The good part is that the company won't need much R&D to generate huge revenue. Dow is expected to have sales of $46B for FY 2019. The bad news is that, just like the old Dow, the new Dow will be a cyclical company.

The new Dow has made a commitment to investors to unlock shareholder value. CEO Jim Fitterling:

We successfully separated from DowDuPont on April 1, and are moving forward as the new Dow - a materials science leader well positioned to operate more productively, invest more prudently, grow more profitably and deliver higher returns to shareholders.

That means: big dividends and buying back shares. The company has promised to return 65% of its income to shareholders, divided between 45% dividend and 20% buybacks.

Furthermore, the company has already cut costs by $1.365B in synergies and expects to save $400M more.

Is the new Dow a good investment?

I never invest in IPOs. The reason is that I want to see how a company does in the public spotlight. For Dow, it is actually the same. Therefore, I would wait at least a few quarters to invest. But suppose you are interested now, as my father is.

If you want to invest in Dow now, this is a very important graph:

(Source)

So, the expectations are that, while revenue will stay relatively unchanged, the EPS will go up substantially. That is also to be expected by the synergy cost cuts. On this graph, the dividend line is flat, but if Dow keeps its word, and why wouldn't it, then the dividend should rise from the present quarterly dividend of $0.70 to a quarterly dividend of $0.81. That would mean, at the current price of $47.55, a yield-on-cost of 6.81% at the end of 2021. Nothing to sneeze at, especially for someone like my father, who is retired.

But caution is warranted. The petrochemical industry as a whole is not loved. Dow's P/E stands at 9.60, which is low. But that of LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), which is a competitor of the new Dow, stands at only 7.5 and it also has a dividend of 5%, with a payout ratio of just 36%, lower than the 45% of Dow. But even at 45%, there is some room for calamity. The company can easily pause the buybacks, saving 20% of its income immediately if it would be necessary.

Lower oil prices are also problematic for Dow. The prices of its products are correlated with oil, and if oil falls, Dow's top line will be impacted and, therefore, its bottom line too.

Besides that, there is a general inventory problem, or, simply put, there is too much supply, which is never good for prices, of course.

A global recession could also have heavy consequences for Dow. If consumption falls, the demand for chemicals falls too.

Conclusion

The new Dow has got some attractive elements. Its focus on shareholder value is very attractive for dividend investors. The fact that it will be able to cut $400M in extra costs from synergies is also very positive. Add to that the fact that the company doesn't have to invest all too much in R&D and Dow could be a great dividend holding. On the other hand, it can be volatile and vulnerable during a recession.

As for my father, Dow could be a good investment for him: a stable company that vows to return a lot of money to its shareholders. But I will try to convince him that it's better that he waits a few quarters to see how the company performs.

If you have enjoyed this article, feel free to hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime: Keep growing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.