HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe

Nevertheless, investors will probably have to wait a little longer before the advertising efforts also pay off in Europe. Until then, investors will be rewarded with a juicy dividend.

This means that the company will also be operating in a steadily growing and relatively conservative market in Europe. This can be documented with various statistics.

AT&T is also stretching its focus from America to Europe. Xandr hired around 60 people in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy to strengthen the company's position in digital.

The advertising business will be AT&T's big second source of revenue next to telecommunication. Therefore, AT&T launched the new Xandr brand in the advertising business.

Introduction

The advertising business will be AT&T's future. The acquisition of Warner has allowed the company to grow vertically as well as increasing the number of users and data. Given that, this week, WarnerMedia revealed that its upcoming streaming service will be called HBO Max.

(Source: WarnerMedia revealed its upcoming streaming service)

HBO Max, scheduled to launch commercially in spring of 2020, is anticipated to premiere with 10,000 hours of premium content. HBO Max will play a major role in the further growth of the company, especially in Europe.

AT&T's path of advertising

Given that, let's look at AT&T "path of making money in the future. AT&T initially wanted to grow vertically and is now planning a horizontal explosion. Therefore, AT&T bought already existing users through vertical growth and plans to use this potential to create new sources of income.

(Source: Vertical integration of Warner)

The catalyst for sales growth through these masses of users will be advertising. In September 2018, AT&T (T) launched the new Xandr brand in the advertising business. The other key acquisition of Appnexus by AT&T is now eight months ago. After these acquisition, AT&T first looked at where the synergies between AT&T and Appnexus lie and how they can merge them into products. The result is a totally new sales platform. While AT&T's WarnerMedia is making significant job cuts in its ad sales department, the company is eliminating redundancies resulting from the merger of Time Warner's HBO and Turner's businesses with WarnerMedia.

With its subsidiaries Xandr and Appnexus (which AT&T has rebranded as Xandr Invest), AT&T provides marketers with advanced advertising solutions using valuable customer insights from AT&T's TV, mobile and broadband services, combined with the extensive ad inventory of WarnerMedia's cable networks and AT&T's pay-TV services. Xandr is making AT&T data available to buyers across all media types through AppNexus's demand-side platform (DSP).

AT&T Goes To Europe

Hardly noticed by investors, AT&T is also stretching its focus from America to Europe. Xandr hired around 60 people in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy to strengthen the company's position in digital advertising. In the USA, AT&T, with its 170 million customers and data based on them, naturally has a clear incentive for advertisers. However, this applies only to the USA for the time being. Therefore, the company is looking for partnerships in Europe and want to expand them.

But that doesn't last forever. While WarnerMedia's streaming service will initially only be available in the USA, it is foreseeable that it will also be introduced in Europe. In this respect, it is clever that Xandr has already positioned itself in Europe. With the launch of the streaming service in Europe, AT&T will be able to offer a lot of user data. This means that the company will also be operating in a steadily growing and relatively conservative market in Europe.

This can be documented with various statistics. One point is that the advertising market is not as cyclical as other industries.

(Source: Development of the advertising market 2008 to 2018)

In fact, companies are more likely to save elsewhere than to cut spending on marketing. Hence, I consider the advertising market to be resistant to recessions. For me, who invests predominantly defensively, the advertising market is, therefore, still a good way to diversify my own portfolio a little bit more. Another point is that consumers spend more time on advertising media and that overall media time is increasing. And indeed, ad-supported media consumption accounts for a remarkably large proportion of total media consumption.

(Source: Business Insider)

(Source: Rising average time spent per day with digital video in the US)

The Valuation

This focus on the advertising business is already paying off. Advertising revenues across AT&T are more than USD 7 billion on an annualized basis. In Q1 2019, revenues of Xandr were up 26 percent. The EBITDA margin was 62 percent. Accordingly, AT&T's advertising business is highly profitable.

A disadvantage of this path is the high debts. Many investors say AT&T buys growth with debt. But they forget that Amazon has bought itself decades of growth with no profit. So it makes no difference. Investors of both companies are only at different points along the same path. One advantage for AT&T investors, however, is that AT&T has been generating massive cashlow and profits from the very beginning due to the telecommunications business, while Amazon was only able to generate profits through exorbitant sales growth.

Furthermore, AT&T is making rapid and ambitious progress with its debt reduction plan.

(Source: 1Q 2019)

AT&T has a forward P/E ratio of 9.64. Historically, the company is therefore extremely cheap.

(Source: Zacks)

While investors can wait for AT&T's strategy to pay off, their patience will be rewarded with a dividend of almost 6 percent. Given the actual antitrust surroundings, one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat. But in such a situation you have to perform very thorough due diligence. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation. And with respect to this problem, AT&T is legally protected by the court ruling regarding the Warner merger. Hence, there is no sword of Damocles anymore.

Another question is the time frame until the plan actually pays off. Many investors are rightly impatient in view of the poor price performance compared to the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones. However, it should be borne in mind that AT&T has only been active in the advertising market for a short time and is beginning to monetize data and the number of users. Accordingly, investors will probably have to wait a little longer before the advertising efforts also pay off in Europe. Until then, however, investors will be rewarded for their patience with a dividend yield of almost 6 percent. In the existing market environment, a company with such growth potential and such a low valuation is rarely to be found.

Investors Takeaway

The investor's key takeaway is that they should not be bothered by the background noise as it regards AT&T debts and the Warner merger. The company has a simple plan, namely to make money with the mass of its users. For this it operates in a relatively conservative and constantly growing market. Investors should therefore look forward to the future and enjoy the juicy dividends.

I look forward to discussing AT&T's path to success with you in more depth in the commentary section.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.