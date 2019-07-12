Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround

How to Think about Insider Buying

Wise Wall Street investors have an old saying about how to interpret insider buying: while there are many possible reasons for insiders to sell a stock, there is only one reason to buy - you believe the stock is cheap and heading much higher. Many corporate board members and executives are content taking stock options as "skin in the game." When an insider goes out into the open market and pays huge sums buying stock, it matters much more. To me, smart insiders buying their own stock is the strongest signal of confidence the stock is going to do very well.

Investors who follow insider buys and sells are rewarded. Academic studies have shown that insider purchases tend to be quite profitable. Insider buys tend to outperform the market by 11.2% annually, according to "Estimating the Returns to Insider Trading: A Performance-Evaluation Perspective" by Jeng, Metrick, and Zeckhauser (p.6). Follow the smart money.

How To View Coty Insider Buys

In the case of Coty, we have an extreme version of insider purchases that signals high conviction. Here's a few of the key data points that make it exceptional:

1. Investor Mentality: Mr. Harf is chairman and managing partner of JAB Holdings, a highly successful family office that manages the $17.6 billion fortune of the Germany's Reimann family. Unlike most corporate executives, he thinks like an investor and has a broad range of investment opportunities available to him. While many CEOs or executives tend to have limited knowledge outside their business or sector, he chose Coty as the most attractive among a wide range of businesses he knows well.

2. Big Money Bet: Some insiders buy small amounts of stock to try to influence market perception. Not here. Mr. Harf bought $76 million worth of Coty shares in recent months, bringing his total holding to $115 million. That's a huge bet for any investor and signals both his commitment and expectation that the company and its stock will perform in the coming years.

3. Timing of Purchase: Mr. Harf's share purchases have ranged in price from $11 to $13 per share, roughly where the shares trade today. His average cost on the $76 million of purchases is $11.94, compared to recent market price of $11.30. That means that while shares have recovered significantly from when shares hit a low of $5.91 in December, he's betting on further gains from today's prices. That's a great signal for investors evaluating the stock today.

4. CEO, Senior Executives Buying Too: Another good sign is that Mr. Harf isn't alone in his confidence in the business. Five senior $COTY executives including CEO Pierre Laubies bought stock on the open market. Mr. Laubies bought $7.5 million worth of shares at $11.64 a piece and Chief Global Supply Officer bought over $5 million worth of shares.

Turnaround Plan

These well-informed insider clearly have a lot at stake in making Coty's turnaround plan work. The company released its plan July 1 to reinvigorate Coty's operations and set targets for the next four years. They are working to refocus on their high-end fragrance brands like Gucci, Calvin Klein, and Burberry. While they expect some short-term charges, Coty set its financial targets for fiscal year 2023:

1. Operating Margins of 14-16%

2. Free Cash Flow of $1 Billion

3. Net Debt to EBITDA of Less Than 4x

While having patience for the company to reach those goals may be a turn-off for some investors, insiders are clearly in the game for the long-haul given their biggest shareholder is a family office with a long time horizon. During a major turnaround, it's usually wise for executives to not make short-term promises when major fixes are needed to reward long-term owners of the business.

Takeaway for Investors

Investors can have different views of the current state of the $COTY business and make their own evaluation of the merits of the turnaround plan. However, the huge insider buying and clear strategy for improving the business are, in my opinion, a screaming buy signal for $COTY and indicate the confidence its leadership have in their ability to execute the turnaround plan. They've put over $80 million of their own money at risk and smart investors would be wise to place their bets alongside the smart money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article and associated research do not constitute investment advice. You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.