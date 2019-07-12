Borr Drilling: Coming Soon On NYSE

Despite the challenging state of the market for drillers, Borr desires to gain a foothold on the biggest market of the world.

Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) has just announced that it plans to have an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (form F-1 which contains the detailed prospectus can be found here). The company intends to raise $10 million - $50 million from the offering. At this point, the number of shares offered is not determined and the price of the offering is also unknown. The shares are expected to trade under the ticker BORR. On Oslo Bors, Borr Drilling will continue to be listed as BDRILL.

This is very material news for the whole industry. Offshore drilling stocks have taken a major beating in the last few months. While they are recovering right now, they have not yet reached the levels seen in April 2019 (frankly, most of them are far from those levels). In this environment, Borr’s decision to list its shares on the NYSE is looking like a breakthrough for offshore drillers in general.

I have discussed the potential Borr’s listing in the comments sections of Borr-related articles here on SA many times. Those of you who are interested in the company and followed my articles know that I have always thought that the listing on the big US exchange was the ultimate plan of Borr’s management, but I believed that the recent sell-off and change of market mood killed the prospects for such listing in 2019. Apparently, Borr’s management had their own ideas on the topic and believed that the skepticism towards offshore drillers won’t hurt their plans.

The proposed $10 million - $50 million range for the offering leaves no chance to have a reasonable guess about the likely amount of dilution. Following the reverse stock split, Borr has roughly 106.5 million shares outstanding. At current market prices, the company will have to sell roughly 1 million – 5 million shares, which is not a critical dilution in any case.

In my opinion, Borr simply tries to allow itself a wide range of possibilities so that it can organize the offering under various market conditions. The company has recently obtained financing that will be used to take the delivery of newbuilds and is in decent financial shape.

From a financial point of view, Borr Drilling does not need to raise any additional money via an equity offering, especially at depressed stock levels. It looks like the plan is to simply initiate a presence at the most liquid market of the world so that investors get to know Borr, with bigger offering coming at times when the market conditions are much more favorable for offshore drillers. Assuming Borr follows this logic, Borr’s upcoming equity raise will come at the lower end of the $10 million - $50 million range.

However, there’s another option – Borr may want to make its shares at NYSE more liquid right from the start, leading to an offering at the higher end of the range. In any case, the size of the offering won’t make Borr a very liquid stock on NYSE, but I expect that the ultimate plan is to have bigger offerings in due time and that this first move is just the beginning.

As for the stock perspectives, I remain bullish on Borr in the long-term. The stock is cheap, the jack-up market situation continues to improve, and the access to NYSE is likely to provide Borr with higher valuation with time as the company will get access to the biggest pool of potential investors in the world. Short-term, everything is in the hands of oil prices and general market sentiment on drillers, as always.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.