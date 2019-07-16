SemGroup: High Conviction Buy In Energy Midstream

Outside of obviously distressed and likely future capital restructuring candidate Sanchez Midstream (SNMP), SemGroup (SEMG) now has the highest dividend yield of the entire midstream universe. Since I first covered the firm in April of last year, the equity value has been cut in half due to a variety of issues, both external and internal to the company. I've built a solid chunk of my reputation on Seeking Alpha off exposing the problems within high yield companies, particularly midstream. American Midstream (AMID), Summit Midstream (SMLP), Hi-Crush (HCR), and others have all seen highly profitable short recommendations from me in the past. SemGroup looks like another high yield landmine to many, and I think many would expect me to hold a negative view on this one as well.

Instead, I think this is one of the most deeply discounted midstream companies out there today. While the market has some issues with the company, some of which are deserved, I think the asset base is fundamentally misunderstood. Further, I think the company being over penalized for a somewhat complex structure (joint ventures) and its balance sheet framework (non-recourse) means the company can get away with a bit more risk-taking than peers. I see substantial upside in this name, assuming a stable oil and gas midstream environment.

Outlining Market Concerns

The market has some pretty clear problems with SemGroup. Material underperformance just does not come out of nowhere - it has catalysts. Having spoken to a couple of midstream institutional investors on the company, I think there are five major themes that keep investors from going in big on this name despite the deep value:

A complicated asset ownership structure where it is not easy to understand the strategic vision.

Somewhat lackluster execution - but not poor - execution on hitting guidance and targets.

High leverage, inclusive of a large balance of outstanding Preferred stock that gives bad optics.

A dividend with adjusted coverage that is razor thin, making it a prime candidate for a cut.

Long-term viability of the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal ("HFOTCO"), the crown jewel asset.

At a high level, earnings have come in weaker than expected - but not materially. I think a lot of confusion has come about from the transformation of the asset base that began in 2016. Since then, the company has rolled up Rose Rock Midstream, sold non-core assets internationally and in Mexico ("SemLogistics" and "SemMaterials Mexico"), and ramped leverage to move from a second tier asset owner into high-quality holdings in Canada and the Gulf Coast. However, expansion comes at a cost, and leverage is materially higher than it once was, now in the mid 5s, including the Preferreds. HFOTCO, in particular, a more than $2,000mm acquisition, drove a lot of leverage expansion. Concerns now revolve around that asset and whether competition from new project FIDs elsewhere in Texas and Louisiana will harm its competitive position. While management has hit its numbers on this asset, it was nonetheless a very expensive one to acquire. While stated dividend coverage is currently reported as healthy on the 16% yield (1.4x in 2018), coverage would have been thinner had those dividends been settled in cash and not more preferred stock: payment-in-kind or "PIK". Given the current guidance, what I would call 2019 adjusted coverage (inclusive of noise from the Meritage Midstream structure and assuming no PIK on the preferred) likely will fall somewhere in the 1.0-1.15x range.

This all makes the company a prime candidate for the "MLP 2.0 Model". That is characterized by lower payouts, higher coverage, and self-funding. The market is continuing to reward firms that adopt this strategy as well as buying into the large cap giants like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD). SemGroup just doesn't check the boxes that many investors want - and it likely will not until the leverage comes down, projects are completed, and the asset base continues to get streamlined. Addressing leverage has fallen mostly on growing the denominator of the equation: higher earnings. There is not much cash flow left to delever, especially as the company still has growth plans ($260mm in projected growth capital spending in 2019). Why not cut the dividend since the market is clearly not rewarding the equity? It's a material risk, and investors have learned to not buy in materially ahead of it.

I get those fears. I really do. But unlike the past midstream failures that have come before it, I see SemGroup as having a path towards long-term viability. The capital structure - which I think is unique anyway - can get addressed and cleaned up. Buying a good company with good assets in balance sheet cleanup mode can lead to success; buying a bad company with a decent balance sheet does not generate alpha. SemGroup has a great story in my view, and regardless of some near-term oscillations, I believe there will be little doubt if looked back on in a few years this will have ended up being a great buying opportunity. To explain, I've recapped the business model a bit (including a bit of backstory), and I will go through those five bullet points above to explain why this firm is so special.

SemGroup At A Glance

SemGroup has an incredibly diversified asset base - too diversified for a company of this size in my opinion. While there has been some streamlining taking place of late, my view is that some targeted divestitures would go a long way towards improving visibility and understanding of this firm within the market. Until that (hopefully) takes place, the company has ownership interests in gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing assets for both natural gas and crude oil.

That is how I described the firm more than a year ago on Seeking Alpha. Optically, it was challenging to see how a smaller firm could have its hands in so many different pots while earning compelling returns. The thesis at the time was that the sum of the parts was worth more than what the whole was being valued at - not necessarily that SemGroup was an outstanding or superb operator. That has changed a bit. SemGroup operates a much more cohesive business platform today. After some asset divestitures and streamlining efforts, segment count has been cut from six to three: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada.

*Source: SemGroup, May 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 4

I tend to think of this business as holding two broad themes.

The United States Gulf Business. The Wattenberg Oil Trunkline connects Noble Energy (NBL) production in the DJ Basin to White Cliffs Pipeline, a 51% owned asset that SemGroup owns alongside Noble Energy and Western Gas Partners. There is also a related trucking business at White Cliffs which ties into the Platteville, Colorado storage hub. The White Cliffs Pipeline, which will be beginning an NGL conversion project this year, ships product from the DJ Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma where SemGroup owns 7.6mm barrels of storage. Unlike other Cushing operators, storage utilization never fell below 94% even during the steep period of backwardation late last year. SemGroup also owns the Kansas/Oklahoma system (Anadarko) which also ties into the Cushing asset. Most production ends up in the Gulf of Mexico for refining on third party lines; the proposed Gladiator Pipeline failed to meet open season, but SemGroup continues to look for opportunities to have ownership in a Rockies to Gulf Coast pipeline. HFOTCO, a 330-acre facility on the exclusive Houston Ship Channel, is the crown jewel asset. Various projects that SemGroup is finishing in the Gulf (Moore Road Pipeline) or existing assets (Maurepas) tie into this asset.

The Wattenberg Oil Trunkline connects Noble Energy (NBL) production in the DJ Basin to White Cliffs Pipeline, a 51% owned asset that SemGroup owns alongside Noble Energy and Western Gas Partners. There is also a related trucking business at White Cliffs which ties into the Platteville, Colorado storage hub. The White Cliffs Pipeline, which will be beginning an NGL conversion project this year, ships product from the DJ Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma where SemGroup owns 7.6mm barrels of storage. Unlike other Cushing operators, storage utilization never fell below 94% even during the steep period of backwardation late last year. SemGroup also owns the Kansas/Oklahoma system (Anadarko) which also ties into the Cushing asset. Most production ends up in the Gulf of Mexico for refining on third party lines; the proposed Gladiator Pipeline failed to meet open season, but SemGroup continues to look for opportunities to have ownership in a Rockies to Gulf Coast pipeline. HFOTCO, a 330-acre facility on the exclusive Houston Ship Channel, is the crown jewel asset. Various projects that SemGroup is finishing in the Gulf (Moore Road Pipeline) or existing assets (Maurepas) tie into this asset. The Canadian Business. Now known as SemCAMS Midstream, SemGroup recently entered into a joint venture ("JV") with KKR, contributing its existing Canadian assets and buying new assets within the new structure. I'll recap the motivations here further, but all of the assets are located in the liquids-rich Montney and Duvernay plays in Canada - specifically, the Gold Coast and Karr regions. These two basins have some of the lowest breakevens anywhere when it comes to natural gas. Hundreds of thousands of acres are dedicated to the several hundred current miles of gas gathering pipelines. By the end of this year, SemCAMS Midstream will operate 1.4bcf/d of gas processing capacity. There are potential upside drivers to growth here as well: the Pipestone Plant (permit already received), a pipeline to take Montney NGLs to market (currently in open season), and an expansion on the Patterson Creek facility.

The odd ball out here is the U.S. Gas business where SemGroup owns various gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the STACK, Mississippi Lime, and Sherman exploration areas. It is a small portion of the business (~15% of segment EBITDA in 2018, less this year), and my hope was that they would shop these assets for sale. The pipes are only partially contracted and, as is often the case, do have some percent of proceeds ("POP") contract exposure.

As the operator of natural gas processing plants, the operator gets an agreed upon percentage of the sale proceeds of dry natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs"). With natural gas pricing in the tank and NGLs weak (which correlate fairly tightly to oil), POP margins will likely fall. Uncommitted volumes, if pricing remains this way, are also likely to bleed off as natural gas breakevens here are not competitive versus Appalachia gas or Permian associated gas. This is, in my opinion, the segment which has the highest chance of impacting 2019 EBITDA guidance to the downside. Nonetheless, if gas prices recover, my hope is that these assets can be shopped and a reasonable multiple received to speed up deleveraging. Important to note that the Canadian natural gas business is 100% fee-based (fixed prices on shipment); there is no direct spot price exposure within that business.

All Roads Lead To Houston

No conversation can be had on SemGroup without discussing HFOTCO. The terminal covers 330 acres of prime waterfront on the Houston Ship Channel, including a dozen acres of undeveloped land at Moore Road junction, which is a prime hub. Zydeco Pipeline (Shell Midstream (SHLX) controlled) and Keystone Pipeline roll into Moore Road as well as lines out to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and their Baytown facility. But more importantly, the entire facility (either directly or indirectly) serves pipelines flowing crude oil from the Eagle Ford, Permian, Bakken, and Canada. The 18.2mm barrels of terminal demand is dominated by large oil and refining counterparties; current storage is outstripped by demand (98% utilization in Q1 2019). HFOTCO also has five ship docks that can handle Suezmax tankers, making it a compelling play on the nascent oil export market. There is no doubt that HFOTCO is right in the heart of the Gulf Coast refining complex and will play an important role in the years to come.

*Source: Aerial shot, Houston Fuel Oil Terminal

Great assets come at a great price. SemGroup announced the acquisition from Alinda Capital Partners (more on them later) in June of 2017. The total purchase consideration to acquire HFTOCO came in two stages. The first payment was $1,500mm inclusive of debt assumption at closing (which included several hundred million in common stock issued to Alinda at nearly triple the current share price). The second was $600mm in cash, an amount that was settled early in April of 2018 for $580mm for an early payment discount. At the time, SemGroup guided for $140mm in EBITDA contribution in 2018 from the asset, growing to $185mm in 2019. While the company does not provide a breakdown asset by asset, it looks to be on track to meet these goals.

Before acquiring HFOTCO, the crude oil transportation and storage businesses were on a $135mm EBITDA run rate. Management sold the Glass Mountain Pipeline to BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) for $300mm, which would have reduced that number materially (assume $30mm). Assuming proportionate share of corporate expense, the U.S. Liquids business will generate about $280mm in EBITDA in 2019. There are some ins and outs here that create noise. SemGroup has since completed a handful of crude pipelines now housed within the segment that have contributed new incremental EBITDA - Maurepas, Cushing 20inch Pipeline, STACK Gas - I estimate roughly $30mm worth. Offsetting that, contribution from White Cliffs has also fallen due to lower crude shipper demand. This will be fixed shortly: one line on that asset being taken offline in May for NGL conversion. 50kpbd is already contracted to DCP, with 80% minimum volume commitments, and a second open season was announced due to additional shipper interest.

I think the story here is that, at worst, HFOTCO is underperforming incrementally - particularly on the marketing side. I think expectations were a bit stronger upside from the Marketing business because of HFOTCO - buying crude directly and selling to traders and refiners. In any case, at best, it's right on target. In any case, a potential small miss on EBITDA is not enough to drive (or justify) the downside seen.

Remember that SemGroup was trading near $30.00/share when the HFOTCO deal was announced. Alinda, the seller of HFOTCO, was happy to get paid partially in shares at $32.30/share presumably because they saw the long-term value in the business and in HFOTCO as well. I don't believe execution is the issue. I also do not think price is the issue. Recall that Enterprise Products (EPD) paid nearly triple that price tag in 2014 to acquire Oiltanking Partners (24mm barrels of oil capacity, 12 docks) on the Houston Ship Channel. CEO Jim Teague of Enterprise said of the acquisition at the time: "People said we overpaid. They were probably right. But our attitude is, what is the price of entry in the Houston Ship Channel? We wanted that position." There is no better capital allocator in midstream than Enterprise Product Partners. Among large caps, they have the highest returns on invested capital. If Enterprise sees and continues to see value in the Houston Ship Channel (expansion projects are underway) than it likely exists.

Is the issue then that things have changed since 2014? There are quite a few terminals being built or reaching final investment decision in Texas and Louisiana.

The Bluewater Texas Terminal (Phillips 66 (PSX)) is a proposed offshore crude oil export terminal east of Corpus Christi. Using an offshore buoy system supported by underwater crude pipelines, the terminal will be able to support very large crude carriers ("VLCCs").

Enterprise is running two 42 inch pipelines offshore from Houston with a FEED study underway to achieve a load rate for VLCCs. There is a similar project being planned off the coast of Freeport that could load up to VLCCs at the same time with a similar conceptual structure to LOOP. Enbridge is involved in this project as well.

The Texas Gulf Terminals Project, pitched by Trafigura, would have a similar structure off of Padre Island. Also, you guessed it, loading VLCCs.

Phillips 66, in coordination with joint venture partner Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), is also developing South Texas Gateway on a 212-acre waterfront parcel at the mouth of the Corpus Christi Bay.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) and Drexel Hamilton recently received permits for the Plaquemines Liquids Terminal, a project that would have 20mm barrels of storage located right at the end of the Mississippi River.

Does all of this storage and future competition on exports bode disaster for HFOTCO? The bottleneck at Texas ports fed by surging crude production in the Permian looks like it is on its way to being quickly solved.

No question that this will pressure the export market. However, Houston customers have much more flexibility when it comes to whether they deliver to refiners or plan to ship internationally. The Houston refining complex is well established; there are not many new demand pull pipelines being built in Texas or Louisiana. Instead, the bulk of capital expenditures are being directed towards the export markets.

HFOTCO is smack dab in the middle of a web of pipeline infrastructure to support refiners. Likewise, HFOTCO handles imports from other countries as well as tying into Canadian production; heavy oil is much needed by Gulf refiners to blend with the lighter crude produced in the fracking process domestically. Oil inbound to Corpus Christi is going one place: overseas. The stability of demand from refiners is much more palatable from an investment perspective in my opinion, and, should the oil export arbitrage play close, those barrels will need a home. It's a more diversified play. With Houston seeing the largest increase in activity of any port in Texas this year, I think that trend continues. If so, that means accretive expansion development projects - necessary to justify the initial price tag for HFOTCO - will continue to be available.

Missed Guidance? Not Really

Going back to the HFOTCO acquisition, management guided to 10% growth in the dividend per year through 2020 (Source: Press Release). Obviously, that projection has not borne fruit. The dividend was bumped 5% to start 2018 but has since remained stagnant, and management has instead shifted the target to holding the dividend stable going forward instead. With coverage where it is today (more on this later), obviously, to some extent, there has to have been some misses on expectations otherwise that guidance would never have been given. However, most of that seems to have come from within the financial side.

Post closure of HFOTCO, SemGroup guided to $340mm in 2017 adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint. They ended up missing a touch low ($328mm). Early in 2018, they guided for $400mm in EBITDA for 2018, once again coming in a touch lower than expected by the time the year was over ($394mm). These are not material misses, and, perhaps importantly, two-year rolling capital expenditure guidance ($500mm guided for 2017, $350mm in 2018) was basically hit to the dollar. Has SemGroup been blowing past numbers? No, but they have been pretty darn good about hitting the numbers they put out there. Coupled with hitting HFOTCO numbers well, I don't see any problems here that would tell me that senior executives are not hitting their operational targets.

Trying to square that up versus the 2017 dividend guidance, either they were a bit too aggressive at the onset and walked back quickly, or costs elsewhere have come in higher than expected. I think the issue is financial in nature. The preferred stock issuance in 2018, which has quickly become a perception problem for the company in my opinion, is perhaps an example of where they had to raise capital at higher costs than they might have expected. Likewise, they might not have expected to have to sell a partial interest in Maurepas to Alinda Capital to accelerate leverage goals. Likewise, I think the tax hit in 2018 ($7mm in income taxes after excluding the hit from the Mexico divestiture) came in incrementally greater than expected since they had forecast no U.S. cash taxes through at least 2021 earlier this year (Source: SemGroup, March 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 24). Perhaps, management felt they could get away with a higher leverage profile than what they have been able to.

Leverage - Why This Is Different

As of Q1, SemGroup had $2,461mm in total debt outstanding alongside $343mm in cash, putting total leverage based on 2019 guidance at roughly 4.8x. Including the Preferreds (both the parent issue and the subsidiary issue), which I do to get a sense of how much leverage is being run above the common, leverage is around the 6.2x mark. While that is high and roughly 1.5x turns above the midstream average, there is a lot of nuance to this story. But first, I want to point out that when I first covered SemGroup, the 2025 7.25% unsecured bonds (CUSIP 81663AAF2) traded at par. Fast forward more than one year, SemGroup has lost more than 50% of its equity value. Yet, despite all of that pain, today, those bonds trade at… you guessed it, right around par. The bond markets just do not see the risk that equity markets do. While not always a correct indicator, in this case, I do think it shows how differently bond and equity markets are treating SemGroup and its future.

Why is the leverage story here unique? The structure. Unlike many other midstream companies, SemGroup has utilized non-recourse debt within its capital structure. HFOTCO, for instance, has two currently drawn debt lines ("HFOTCO Term Loan B" and the "Tax Exempt Notes") which total $820mm as well as an untapped Revolver. This debt is non-recourse to the parent and, therefore, is not considered in the leverage covenants within its own Corporate Revolver. If HFOTCO defaults - for whatever reason - that would not be an adverse event on the parent other than the lost cash flow. Heck, the capital structure could be renegotiated and distributions resumed.

The situation is similar with the joint venture ("JV") with KKR in Canada ("SemCAMS Midstream"). That deal is an article into itself, but through the deal, SemGroup got a cash infusion of $460mm to delever its balance sheet while it maintained a vested equity interest in those assets to participate in upside. KKR contributed $385mm in cash as well as buying $224mm in acquiring Perpetual Preferreds, which allowed the new entity to buy new assets (Meritage Midstream). Together, this forms the "Canadian Business" I've referenced earlier but, just as is the case with HFOTCO, it is its own discrete entity, and debt there is non-recourse to SemGroup.

These two factors combined drive the spread between consolidated leverage and actual bank-defined leverage below:

*Source: SemGroup, Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation, Slide 5

This opens up a lot of capital availability on that $1,000mm Corporate Revolving Credit Facility, which currently has nothing drawn. The facility expires next year (March 2021), and the subsequent refinance - which would push the maturity date ahead of at least $750mm in unsecured bonds maturing in 2022 and 2023 - is a significant watermark, in my opinion. The company does admittedly have a maturity ladder that is tilted towards nearer term maturities. I'd like to see the weighted average maturity on the outstanding bonds pushed out a little more, and that's something I'm sure they'll tackle as they get into the refinance work. As mentioned, if the trading price on the unsecureds today is any indication, they will have no problems rolling the structure over at substantially similar rates.

I'm sure the retort I'll hear is that "debt is debt whether it is recourse or not". I understand that as well. There are plenty of opportunities for the company to continue to improve the balance sheet just as they have since last year. I've already mentioned the potential marketing of the U.S. Gas Business; obviously, the market isn't right for that today most likely. However, the plan with SemCAMS Midstream has been for a potential initial public offering ("IPO") within one to three years (Source: SemGroup, SemCAMS Midstream Deal Presentation, Slide 6). I think this is a major potential catalyst. If SemGroup and KKR do monetize their interest (each selling 50% of their holdings) into the public markets, SemGroup should be able to wrangle up another couple hundred million in cash while also being able deconsolidate SemCAMS Midstream from its balance sheet, which would remove both the KKR Preferred ($224mm) and the JV debt from its balance sheet (will be several hundred million). Optics-wise, that would significantly improve how anyone views the company if they just open up the annual report and take a look at the consolidated figure. Likewise, the ratings agencies would also remove the debt from their calculation of credit ratings. Given the projected timeline, there is a decent chance this is accomplished before rolling the glut of unsecured debt begins in earnest in a year and a half or two.

2020 Pro Forma Numbers Underscore Value

2020 is really the year where SemGroup starts to shine. Off of the 2019 base - using the $445mm mid-point of 2019 consensus as a guide-post - SemGroup should see an additional $8mm in EBITDA contribution from the White Cliffs NGL conversion, $10mm from Moore Road, the organic growth projects in Canada will contribute $20mm in EBITDA (Smoke Lake, Pipestone, Patterson Creek), and a full year of contribution from Meritage Midstream is worth $8mm. That's good for about $45mm in additional EBITDA. That is spot on with the delta between current 2019 Wall Street consensus ($429mm) and their forecasts for 2020 ($476mm). I think the divergence between the 2019 guide and current forecasts for this year largely falls on weaker expectations for the U.S. Gas business. A turnaround in natural gas prices likely provides some material upside to both the Canadian and U.S. gas business, which is what would drive consensus back towards that $500mm number for 2020.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Nonetheless, there is a path to dividend coverage, which is management's plan of attack here. A heavy assumption here depends on how much cash is sent from the SemCAMS Midstream back to SemGroup. We should see about $30mm of interest expense at the JV level, $15mm of maintenance, and $20mm of preferred expense (even though there is a PIK option with KKR). I assume they retain some capital, but keep in mind, SemGroup has 51% ownership and does control decision-making, so it will do what it needs to do to help the parent. The broad point here is that coverage on the dividend is quite possible, even working off the low end of 2019 guidance as a base. Could they cut anyway? Sure. If the market continues to have problems with the balance sheet and leverage, then maybe, it makes sense to cut and pay down some of this high cost capital.

My price target today is $18.00/share. This would represent ~13% distributable cash flow yield on 2020 expectations, a mild discount to storage peers like Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) and Buckeye Partners, using the latter's trading ranges as a base before it was bought out. This still leaves a little bit of a discount for execution risk and would be a return to late 2018 trading levels.

Downside risk is harder to peg. Assuming midstream EBITDA multiples stay stable - which they have in recent quarters - the majority of near-term downside risk would come from lowering guidance. Much of EBITDA is contracted out, but there is the off-chance management elects to bake in the likely U.S. gas weakness, setting the mid-point for 2019 lower (e.g., $410mm-$430mm). I think, in such a case, this heads back down to the 52 week lows of $11.00/share, no question. If/when that happens, expect more ramped pressure from the "Strategic Review" to divest assets, reduce leverage, and prove out the value.

Strategic Review? Alinda Capital, the private equity player that sold SemGroup HFOTCO in the first place and bought a share of Maurepas Pipeline at a multiple of more than 12x, recently announced a 15.7% stake. Concurrent with that purchase, it has pushed management to take a long hard look at itself and do something to realize value. There is probably no institutional investor that knows the core SemGroup assets better than Alinda. If they see this much value in the low teens, no question the underlying asset values are supportive.

On the whole, I think the risk/reward here skews favorably. Outside of the U.S. Gas business, it's hard to make a case that these aren't solid assets. This appears to be a perfect storm whereby death of a thousand cuts (the little things the market does not like) has pulled down an otherwise healthy firm. If an investor bought this and squirreled it away for several years, I think they would be very happy with the returns.

