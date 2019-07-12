IMF June Buys: The 15 Stocks Added To My Fund

Ian's Million Fund "IMF" is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~120 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-25 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

Since there's been some confusion about this in the past, let me start by discussing dividend reinvestment in the portfolio.

I separate dividend purchases from my own contributed capital - I only invest my $1,000/month into the "my capital" bucket of stocks, and then the stocks purchased with dividends are in their own category. In this way, I can track how much of the portfolio growth is due to my own hard-earned capital, and how much is coming from the dividends piling up. So far, dividend reinvestment has paid for the fund's positions in:

Hormel Foods (HRL)

(HRL) Campbell Soup (CPB)

(CPB) British American Tobacco (BTI)

(BTI) Altria (MO)

(MO) Global Water Resources (GWRS)

As of late June, these dividend holdings now constitute 5.7% of the overall portfolio - or nearly $3,000 worth. It's nice to see dividends making up a rising share of the overall portfolio over time.

As per usual, some of May's dividend dollars are going back into Hormel Foods which slumped a little last month and is one of the few consumer staples stocks that hasn't been in high gear lately. My thesis hasn't changed here; this one is going to $50 over the next year or two. So the current $40 share price is attractive, given the high quality recession-proof business and track record of large sustainable dividend increases.

The other dividend reinvestment of the month is into Global Water Resources. This one had ramped up 10% along with all the other utility stocks that have been soaring as rates have tanked. However, GWRS stock has significantly underperformed most of the other water players over the past year:

Data by YCharts

I'm guessing Global Water's small market cap and lack of index inclusion is to explain for much of the underperformance versus its immediate peers.

Besides the dividend purchases, what else did I buy for the month of June? Here's the full list in graphical form:

Note that purchases added up to significantly more than the usual $1,000 this month because I reinvested proceeds from the recently sold EPR Properties (EPR) position.

Bank Stocks: The Market's Big Bargain

Regional and community banks are still in a bear market. While the rest of the market has soared to new all-time highs, the financials are in the doghouse. And the smaller a bank you are, the more pain you are feeling. See the S&P, the large financials (XLF), the regional banks (KRE) and the community banks (QABA) for evidence of this:

Data by YCharts

Over the past 12 months through to June 25th, the market was up 6%, big banks were dead flat, while regional and community banks were both off about 19%. What's going on here?

Simple. People are now pricing in lower net interest margins again as rates has plunged. Even worse, the yield curve has now partially inverted, meaning that banks are forced to pay higher rates to depositors on savings accounts and short-term CDs while getting little to no juice from lending long on products like mortgages.

Big banks have held up much better than small banks because they have many more sources of revenues, from investment banking to international operations, more types of fees, asset management, and so on. Meanwhile, your average local or regional bank takes deposits, uses those funds to make mortgages, collects the spread and does little else. With the spreads plunging, so go the small bank stocks.

Here's the thing though, either the economy tanks and the Fed has to cut a bunch, which will make the cost of deposits drop way back again. Or people realize that the recent recession panic was baseless, and long-term rates go way back up.

The last time I was pounding the table on regional banks was in mid-2016. This proceeded to happen:

Data by YCharts

That spike occurred following Trump's election when people suddenly started pricing in higher rates/more inflation. We should get a similar move in coming months once people figure out that a combo of rate cuts, a strong economy, and a president that will pull all levers to make the stock market ahead of the election go up means yields have to go up too. The bond market is wrong here - or at minimum has overreacted - and it is causing bank stocks to be traded for a song.

With everyone hunting for yield, the place to go looking now are in the banking shares, where 3-4% yields and up abound from safe conservative institutions that are unfairly in the penalty box at the moment. Subsequent to June's purchases, the Fed's stress test results came out, giving many of the big banks room to dramatically hike their dividends, further making my point.

Contrary to some of the other banking picks this month, TFS Financial (TFSL) has performed reasonably well this past year. In fact, it almost broke out of its long-running trading range recently. And I have mixed feelings. I already own a bunch, but it's certainly exciting to continue to be able to buy even more at this price:

Data by YCharts

TFSL hit $20 a few years ago. And trading at half of book value (after adjusting for the MHC shares) and at less than 10x earnings, it's hard to believe the market is still giving it away at this price. For a conservative bank with a low-risk vanilla loan book, it's absurd to trade at such a massive discount to book value.

On top of that, there's the matter of the dividend. The company has sported incredibly fast dividend growth. From Seeking Alpha's data, we find:

That's right, the dividend is up fivefold in five years. And it doesn't stop there, TFSL is currently paying $1.00 per year annually. And, according to a new filing with the SEC, they will be jacking that up to $1.10 later this year, elevating the dividend yield to more than 6%. There's very few, if any, financial stocks with this low a risk profile yielding 6%+ that also realistically are worth 50% or more than their current share price today.

Next up is another big IMF position New York Community Bank (NYCB). SA author Healthy Wealth Coach recently referred to NYCB stock as The Best Deal In The Market. At least within banking stocks - excluding TFSL of course - I agree. In this yield-starved market, there are very few places indeed to get a secure 7% dividend from an exceedingly low risk loan book.

I understand everyone is worried about rent control - I've written about this, and Healthy Wealth Coach's article nails this topic as well. But when you survived the Great Financial Crisis with essentially no loan losses, I'm not too worried regardless. Yes, new lending activity will be a down a bit as will prepayments. But the market will adjust to the new norm within a few years and lending activity will go back to normal. Besides, NYCB has been putting more money to work in other assets - such as securities - since the removal of the SIFI limit. At worst, NYCB keeps plodding along at $10 - supported by the share buyback - and paying us a 7% yield. Or perhaps it heads back up to $12-$14. Or it gets bought out. When the worst outcome is better than owning most preferred stocks in this market, I'm not going to sweat it. Finally, it should be noted that NYCB earns more money as interest rates go down - something to keep in mind given the Fed's massive flip-flop.

The First Of Long Island (FLIC) is another New York area bank that has struggled even more than community and regional banks in recent weeks, probably due to the same rent control issue. FLIC isn't as exposed to the space as the likes of New York Community or Signature Bank (SBNY), but it still does quite a bit of multifamily lending.

As of year-end 2017, 24% of FLIC's total loan book secured by real estate was in multifamily lending. Now, like with NYCB, there's no reason to expect FLIC to actually take losses here. Lending activity will slow down a bit for the duration of this cycle and there will be some loss of prepayments income but nothing much that affects FLIC's long-term earnings potential or loan performance prospects.

First of Long Island is a nice contrasting bank to New York Community, as both operate in similar markets and have outstanding management teams. However, FLIC has focused on growth over the years and pays a more modest dividend, while NYCB stock is a yield vehicle. We can see that by comparing the two's book values over the years:

Data by YCharts

As NYCB pays out the lion's shares of its profits as dividends, its book value has only grown slowly over the past decade (about 20% if not for the busted Astoria deal dilution, which is now being unwound with the share buyback). Meanwhile, First of Long Island has more than doubled its book value over the past decade. The next decade isn't likely to be as good - the environment has been quite satisfactory for banks recently and a recession will hit sooner or later.

Still, if FLIC grows book value another 50%-75% over the next decade and its price/book valuation goes back to a more reasonable premium, it's not hard to see FLIC stock doubling. Throw in a 3.3% dividend, and FLIC offers a healthy income stream as well. NYCB, by contrast, pays a 7.1% dividend, but the stock is unlikely to double over the next few years unless it is acquired. Reasonable upside is to the $14-$16 range for NYCB, so FLIC is definitely the more capital gains oriented pick of the highest quality NYC metro banks.

Switching coasts, next up, we have PacWest Bancorp (PACW). This bank, like the previous two, also pays a 6%+ dividend yield. Unlike the other two, it's not a highly conservative institution. It got whacked horribly during the financial crisis and engages in a lot of higher interest rate lending in more adventurous areas. That said, management seems quite competent, and the bank should be well positioned for the coming economic environment. I expect bank stocks to roar once people figure out there is no recession coming this year or next. PACW, with its unusually profitable lines of lending should be nicely levered to the recovery in sentiment and interest rates. I'm not sure I'll want to hold this into the next recession, but I wouldn't be at all surprised if the stock rallies 50% or more between now and then along with paying its juicy dividends along the way.

Moving to bigger banks, I'm a buyer of Goldman Sachs (GS) as it remains around tangible book value. I know everyone is panicking about interest rates, but consider investment banking at the moment. We're in the biggest IPO boom in ages. Goldman should be able to make great money with underwriting and other corporate transactions as long as the market keeps roaring higher. It's silly that one of America's strongest financial institutions is selling under book value with a booming economy. I expect GS stock to rise nearly 50% before the economic cycle flips (which still gets you to only a modest 1.4x price/book ratio). It also just announced a massive 47% dividend hike.

Spin-offs

Some of June's buys including beefing up positions in recent spin-off situations. I wrote a full-length article for Kontoor (KTB) - the VF Corp (VFC) jeans spin-off, recently. Since then, the stock has soared - this one isn't the bargain that it was even two weeks ago.

I discussed the DowDuPont breakup in great detail in a recent edition of my Ian's Insider Corner subscriber digest. The very brief summary is that of the businesses, I like Corteva (CTVA) the most. I made good money over the years owning Monsanto and Syngenta back when they were publicly traded. Agriculture is a great industry for demographic reasons, and owning things with brands and patent protection such as Corteva has generally crushes selling commodity goods like fertilizer. The world is always reaching for more agricultural yields from its arable land, and owning a dominant seeds and agricultural chemicals business is a great way to play the trend.

As for DuPont (DD) itself, after all the mergers and spinoffs, its now the most diversified business of the bunch, becoming a highly diversified industrial firm along the likes of an Illinois Tool Works (ITW). You get everything from airplane parts to bulletproof vests, semiconductor materials, and medical packaging among other products. I like industrial conglomerates and there haven't been that many on sale since the IMF launched at the beginning of 2016.

Other Stocks In The Doghouse

There's no real connecting theme to the rest of the purchases for June, except that they are stocks that are still trading poorly even as the market makes new highs. Several of these are continuations of purchases from recent months. I continue to add to ExxonMobil (XOM) and Schlumberger (SLB) for example, as energy stocks remain deeply out of favor, and when you aren't confident of a near-term turnaround, you buy the industry leaders and hold.

One controversial pick for this month will certainly by Kraft Heinz (KHC). With the auditing issue resolved, the worst should be over. KHC stock has now bounced 10% off the lows, but it's still trading horribly compared to other struggling packaged food companies that are similarly badly-positioned for current consumer trends:

Data by YCharts

Year-to-date, stocks in this sector have run as much as 40% higher with little to no improvement in their underlying business outlooks. The market has simply moved away from its extreme pessimism on packaged food, and the plunge in interest rates has people searching for yield again. Once people start to forget about Kraft's scandals from the past and look forward again, they'll find KHC stock. It's worth $40-$45 on a comparable EV/EBITDA basis to its rivals - that's some solid upside plus the large dividend yield.

Also in consumer staples, we have Molson Coors (TAP). The stock took another leg lower, and has me interested again. Given the rush for yield, once Molson Coors officially boosts its dividend dramatically later this year, I expect buyers to come back. The divergence between the beer stocks like this one, Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and Constellation (STZ) compared with the liquor names is getting quite extreme. In a few years, we may look back at TAP stock at $55 with the same baffled reaction that we have to seeing that Diageo (DEO) was being dumped for $100 just a couple years ago. Look at the divergence in alcohol stocks since 2016:

Data by YCharts

Finally, I remain bullish on FedEx (FDX) and added to my position for the reasons that I previously presented here. I love FDX stock here around $160 or less.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published June 26th for the service's subscribers. Join today to avoid missing any of my trades and new investment ideas. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly newsletters, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.