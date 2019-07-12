SPDYHOP: Tropical Storm Barry Reinforces Heating Oil Momentum

While the seasonal performance of the complex is bearish on the month of July, refining output is likely to slow considerably, following the passage Gulf Coast storm, Barry.

Speculative bets on heating oil advance robustly, for the third consecutive week and are close to reaching a net positive length.

While storage of distillates in America lifted slightly during the week, refining cracks continue to post healthy differentials.

Investment thesis

The SPDYHOP bearish trend persists and in spite of negative historical performance registered on the month of July, the sentiment on the complex continues to heat up, following healthy net spec bets on Nymex heating oil futures. Besides, upcoming Gulf Coast tropical storm set to hit the U.S. later this week, will weaken refining activity output, thus sustaining heating oil blends.

About SPDYHOP - S&P GSCI Heating Oil Dynamic Roll Index Excess Return

The S&P GSCI Heating Oil Dynamic Roll Index Excess Return (SPDYHOP) attempts to replicates the performance of heating oil markets through direct investments in first nearby future contracts. In addition, the Index is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks that is broad-based and production weighted to represent the global commodity market beta. Furthermore, SPDYHOP is designed to be investable by including the most liquid commodity futures.

Besides, SPDHYHOP reproduces the movements of NY Harbor Heating oil futures with a slight lag:

In additions, the index employs a flexible and systematic futures contract rolling methodology which seeks to maximize yield from rolling long futures contracts in certain markets (backwardated markets) and minimize roll loss from rolling long futures contracts in certain markets (contangoed markets).

One downside of SPGSHO is high sensitiveness to short-term changes in spot price, which can result in heavy roll costs.

Distillate stocks and cracks

According to the EIA, American stocks of distillates rose slightly on the June 21-28 period, up 1.12% (w/w) to 126.8m barrels. This slight build is twice as low as the 10-year average observed on the month of July, which stands at 2.2%, whereas refining utilization reach their highest yearly rates during the month 92.01%, impacting negative heating oil futures, down 1% over the corresponding period.

Yet, with slightly lifting heating oil inventories over the week, distillate storage is still in a moderate deficit of 6.2% or 8 382k barrels compared to the five-year average, while establishing in a surplus of 7.9% or 9 231k barrels versus last 2018 stockpiles. That being said, the current storage picture of heating oil remains neutral for the moment, however, the 10-year seasonality indicates that the complex and the SPDYHOP Index is likely to witness headwinds this month.

Concomitantly, distillates and 3:2:1 cracks enhance moderately over the studied period. While cracks on distillates advanced 5.4% (w/w) to $16.35 per barrel, 3:2:1 cracks lifted slower, up 2.88% (w/w) to $23.08 per barrels. That being said, the differential between gasoline and distillate cracks converged in the last week, indicating that there is no financial incentive for the refining industry to arbitrage between increasing distillate and/or gasoline output.

The balance of American distillates weakens moderately on the period, following dipping exports, down 18.27% (w/w) to 1 405k bpd and ticking up imports, which established at 98k bpd. Concomitantly, refining net production of distillate fuels advanced marginally (w/w), up 0.59% to 5 301k bpd, whereas the total amount of distillates supplied to the market declined moderately, down 3.53% (w/w) to 3 828k barrels.

That being said the global storage and cracking picture remains supportive of the heating oil complex and of the SPDYHOP Index.

Speculative positioning

During the week ending July 2, net spec length on Nymex heating oil futures lifted robustly, up 24.73% (w/w) to 9 284 net short contracts, the CFTC shows, whilst the price of NY Harbor heating oil declined slightly, down 2.56% (w/w) to $79.4 per barrel.

The robust build observed on the period comes from moderate short covering, down 3.01% (w/w) to 45 085 contracts and is sustained by the temperate long accretions, up 4.84% (w/w) to 35 801 contracts. With this third consecutive build, the sentiment on heating oil futures remains solidly anchored to the upside and is now close to reaching positive values.

Since 2019 start, net speculative positioning on Nymex heating oil futures decreased 19.52% or 1 516 contracts, whereas SPDYHOP YTD performance advances further (w/w), up 2.01% to $332.55 per share.

Backdrop changes

Since our last take on the SPDYHOP, released on the June 28, the Index lost some ground and is still evolving in a long-term bearish trend. Nevertheless, a few factors make us believe that the complex is nearing a strong appreciation. Indeed, while recent distillate builds during the beginning of the month indicate that demand for the blend remain healthy the 10-year seasonality still points towards bearishness for the complex.

Nevertheless, the current storm developing in the Gulf Coast should provide healthy tailwinds to heating oil pricing, following refining capacity disruption expected in the PADD 3 Gulf Coast, which represent nearly half of the total distillate blends produced in the U.S.

In addition, the heating oil curve edge slightly higher recently and is now evolving in a slight contango on close by maturities, providing negative roll-yields for the SPDYHOP Index. Yet, the Brent future backwardation pattern intensifies feebly during the week, indicating that market participants are still weighing supply disruptions risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

That being said and in spite of an adverse heating oil seasonal performance on the month of July, we believe that the complex is going to significantly benefit from looming Golf Coast storm which will disrupt U.S. refining output. In this context, we reiterate our bullish view on the SPDYHOP Index and expect to see fresh highs in the coming weeks.

