Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued

Its decision to close its nuclear power plants is favorable as it will reduce its exposure to wholesale power markets.

Investment Thesis

Entergy (ETR) delivered a poor Q1 2019 due to unfavorable weather conditions. Looking forward, the company's decision to close down its nuclear power plants will reduce its exposure to wholesale power markets. This should improve its asset mix. The company also has a rich development pipeline of projects to grow its power generation capacity in its regulated utilities segment. This should help grow its top and bottom lines in the next few years. Entergy pays a growing dividend with a dividend yield of 3.5%. However, the company's shares are currently fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Entergy delivered a poor quarter in Q1 2019 as the company experiences unfavorable weather conditions in its operations. As a result, its revenue declined by 4% to $2.6 billion. Its adjusted earnings declined to $0.82 per share from $0.83 per share last year.

What we like about Entergy and its business

A geographically diversified portfolio

Entergy has a geographically diversified mix of regulated and unregulated assets in the U.S. Its regulated assets are primarily located in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its merchant businesses are in Massachusetts, Michigan and New York. We like Entergy's geographically diversified portfolio as it helps to reduce regulatory risk associated with any one single market.

Investments in power generation projects should improve its outlook

Entergy has a rich development pipeline of power generation projects in its utility segment. These projects include renewable and conventional power generation facilities. As can be seen from the table below, the company has about 185MW of renewable capacity currently in development, 305MW of capacity that are pending regulatory approval, and 400MW of capacity that are currently in the status of request for proposals. These projects will significantly grow its current capacity of 230MW. As can be seen from the table below, most of these renewable projects should reach completion before 2021.

Besides renewable projects, Entergy also has a list of conventional power generation projects. These projects will add a total of 4,266MW of capacity to its portfolio of about 21,000 MW of electric generating capacity.

Exit in its nuclear business should be beneficial

Entergy announced in its latest conference call in May that they will gradually retire all of its remaining nuclear power plants in the next few years. We view management's decision favorably because its nuclear power plants are independent power plants (merchant power plants) with no long-term power purchase agreements. Therefore, revenue from Entergy's nuclear power plants can be volatile depending on the electricity rates of the current market. As can be seen from the table below, Entergy plans to shut down all of these plants before 2023. With the shutdown of all these power plants, Entergy will essentially become a regulated-utility company as over 90% of its revenues will come from its regulated utility segment.

Investment grade balance sheet

Entergy has a strong balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings (Moody's: Baa2 stable; S&P: BBB+ stable). Its debt to capital ratio is 68% and has a healthy interest coverage ratio of 4.5x. This ratio is slightly below its peer average of about 5~5.5x. Its net debt to adjusted funds from operations ratio of 6.7x is acceptable. Entergy's investment grade balance sheet should help support its development projects and grow its earnings and dividends.

Valuation Analysis

Entergy estimates to earn $5.10 ~ $5.50 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 earnings per share ratio is 19.6x. This is nearly four multiples higher than its 5-year P/E ratio of 15.1x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio is below Fortis' (FTS) 20.5x WEC Energy's (WEC) 24.5x and DTE Energy's (DTE) 21.1x. We think its shares are fairly valued at this price.

A growing 3.5%-yielding dividend

Entergy has increased its dividend every year since 2015. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.5%. As can be seen from the chart below, Entergy's dividend yield is now in the low end of its past 10-year yield range. Entergy's dividend is safe and sustainable with a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% (based on its 2018 EPS and dividend).

Although its dividend growth in Q4 2018 was only modest (2.2% increase), we expect this growth rate to accelerate a bit (perhaps in the mid to low single digit range) based on management's comment that dividend growth will eventually be aligned with its EPS growth which management expects to be in the 4% ~ 5% range.

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Entergy faces regulatory and legislative risks that might result in lower allowed returns in its regulated business.

Weather and natural disaster

Unfavorable weather condition such as what happened in Q1 2019 may result in lower revenues. In addition, natural disasters such as hurricanes may have the potential to destroy Entergy's assets such as power lines. Entergy may have to invest heavily to repair its network and the company may not be able to recover all of its costs through rate increases.

Investor Takeaway

We like Entergy's decision to close its merchant power business. This should help stabilizes its revenues and earnings in the long-term. However, its shares are not cheap at this level. We think investors may want to consider waiting on the sideline or seek opportunities elsewhere.

