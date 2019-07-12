Metals Update: Excessively Negative Positioning Likely To Be Corrected

Although our July target of $16.8/share for DBB could prove too optimistic, we continue to approach DBB from the long side.

But with a gradual improvement in the macro backdrop, we believe that spec buying interest will re-emerge, especially in a context where fundamental indicators continue to move in the right direction.

Investor sentiment toward base metals remains fragile, evident in a net short positioning across the space.

DBB has traded sideways so far in July, unwilling to show meaningful strength as we initially expected.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB has continued to trade sideways so far in July, in contrast to our expectations for a solid rebound.

This reflects a lingering fragile investor sentiment, evident in a net short spec positioning across the base metals.

Nevertheless, we maintain that the gradual improvement in the macro backdrop, driven by 1) a gradual de-escalation of the US-China trade spat following the G-20 summit at the end of last month and 2) a likely start of the Fed's easing cycle this month should shore up investor sentiment toward the base metals space.

Although Q3 tends to be a seasonally slow period, fundamental indicators remain healthy and are, therefore, conducive for firmer base metals prices.

In this context, we reiterate our BUY view for DBB although we caution that our end-month target of $16.8/share could prove too optimistic amid these quiet trading conditions.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Market price

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Nickel (+23.4% YTD) is the clear outperformer so far this year. The rest of the base metals complex shows a ranging performance between -8% (tin) and +1% (copper).

Looking at the 3 base metals included in DBB, copper is up 1% YTD, zinc is down 2% YTD, and aluminium is down about 1% YTD. But so far this month, aluminium has rallied well (+3%) while zinc has sold off (-3.4%) and copper has edged 1% lower.

DBB is down nearly 1% so far in July, after recording a gain of 1.4% in June. In the year to date, it is broadly stable.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Open interest in LME copper has increased since the start of July, which suggests that the recent depreciation in the LME copper price is driven by fresh shorting, which is indicative of an increased bearish sentiment.

Open interest in LME zinc has decreased so far this month, which suggests that the sell-off in zinc prices has been the result of long liquidation. This points to a less bullish sentiment.

Open interest in LME aluminium has increased on the month, which suggests that the rebound in aluminium prices has been driven by fresh buying. This reflects a more bullish sentiment.

The fluctuations in open interest in base metals included in DBB do not point to a bullish sentiment with the exception of aluminium.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper inventories have increased so far in July, suggesting weaker refined market conditions.

Zinc and aluminium inventories have edged lower since the start of the month, pointing to a tighter refined market picture for these two metals.

On net, the changes in global exchange inventories for DBB's base metals point to stronger fundamentals on the refined market front. From a fundamental viewpoint, this should translate into a stronger performance for DBB.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The tightness in LME zinc at the front end of the curve has completely disappeared, which could signal less immediate tightness in the refined market.

Nearby spreads in copper have loosened on the margin since the start of the month, while nearby spreads in aluminium have tightened.

The marked reduction in the backwardation of the LME zinc market removes a significantly positive roll yield that DBB benefited in June. This is a negative development for DBB's performance.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums have come under renewed downward pressure since late June, which could suggest that the pick-up in seasonal demand is coming to an end.

In Q3, downstream demand for base metals tends to be seasonally low, which could exert further downward pressure on premiums.

The physical market does not seem to indicate meaningful tightness across the space. This does not bode well for DBB.

Spec positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The speculative community is slightly net long LME zinc but net short LME copper and LME aluminium.

It seems to us that the negative spec positioning across the base metals is primarily driven by negative macro forces (read: trade tensions and their negative implications for global economic growth and thus base metals consumption).

But fundamentals, proxied by changes in exchange inventories, are overall healthy in the base metals complex. We, therefore, think that net long speculative positions will be re-build in the coming months as trade tensions de-escalate, which, in turn, will offer some support to base metals prices and DBB.

Conclusion

While DBB continues to trade sideways so far in July as investor sentiment toward the base metals complex remains fragile, the fundamental indicators seem to move in the right direction. As such, the gradual improvement in the macro backdrop caused by 1) a gradual de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute following the G-20 summit on June 28/29 and 2) a weaker dollar driven by a likely start of the US monetary policy easing cycle in July could prompt the speculative community to jump back in on the long side of the base metals space.

However, we concur that our July target for DBB of $16.8/share, highlighted in our previous update, could prove too optimistic as the window is narrowing.

In any case, we believe the downside is limited from current levels and that the current choppy trading will be followed by a strong rally in the complex.

We, therefore, reiterate our buy view for DBB.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.