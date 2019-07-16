Washington Prime Group: Why A Dividend Cut Is Very Likely

Co-produced with Samuel Smith

Despite Washington Prime Group (WPG) trading at a steep discount to net asset value today and offering investors a mouth-watering dividend yield of 27%, we remain on the sidelines for two reasons:

(1) We believe there are other opportunities that offer a better risk-reward proposition in the beaten-down retail REIT sector.

(2) The combined uncertain macroeconomic outlook, retail sector headwinds, and strained cash flow situation at WPG will likely lead to a dividend cut in the near term

In the remainder of this article, we will discuss our conviction for the second reason we are staying away from WPG common shares for now.

source

Uncertain Macroeconomic Outlook

There have been numerous projections by the Federal Reserve and numerous other well-respected economists and businessmen that economic growth is likely to slow over the next several years, with some even calling for a recession to hit sometime in the next 6-18 months. While all of the major economic indicators such as the unemployment rate and GDP growth continue to signal a solid economy, there are numerous warning signs that a significant slowdown and/or recession may indeed be just around the corner. These reasons are, in our view, what has caused the Federal Reserve to reverse its strategy of raising interest rates toward a more “wait and see” – if not outright rate cutting – approach:

(1) Trading Partner Slowdowns: Data from major economies across the globe - particularly in those with significant trade ties to the United States – are showing signs of slowing, if not shrinking, economic activity. Italy already is in a recession while data from other European trade partners (even Germany) is pointing toward a slowing. Japan also is flirting with a recession while China’s economy shows significantly-decelerating growth (though recent economic stimulus has been producing some short-term green shoots). Given these countries’ significant ties to the U.S. economy, it's only a matter of time before these trends hit American shores. The only reason it likely hasn’t yet is due to the still-rippling boost from the 2018 tax cuts as well as the significant roll back of regulations from the Obama era.

However, our view is that, regardless of the outcome of the trade war between the United States and China, the tailwind from the tax and regulation cuts will begin to run out of steam over the next year or two as the deteriorating economic growth outlooks in our major trade partners begins to overwhelm it.

(2) Heavily Leveraged Economy and Misallocated Capital: Thanks to over a decade of quantitative easing and artificially low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, household, corporate, and government debt levels have spiked to new record highs. This has created a bubble-like economy where growth and profits have been juiced by applying excessive amounts of cheap capital while discouraging savings. As a result of this environment – which has pushed asset valuations ever higher – investors have had to allocate capital to increasingly risky assets in order to maintain their previous levels of profitability. In the process, economic calculation has been disrupted due to market-level capital costs and consumer demand being artificially tampered with by government/central bank planners. The result is a fragile economy and capital market that is highly sensitive to even modest interest rate increases.

This was displayed during the stock market declines in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the Fed’s tightening and interest rate raising approach spooked investors. This shows that the Fed is in a tough spot: Interest rates cannot be cut too much at this point without pushing the economy into a further overleveraged state, resulting in possibly too much mal-investment, overheating, and eventual collapse similar to 2008. At the same time, however, interest rates cannot be raised too much without causing a crash due to the vast amount of heavily leveraged capital that has been allocated based on the current low interest rates.

The long-term impacts of these sustained historically low interest rates are uncertain and could very possibly lead to more mal-investment and an eventual enormous economic meltdown. While we do not believe that we are at risk of an imminent recession, we do believe we are getting fairly close to it and, therefore, now is the time to prepare. Highly leveraged Class B malls battling anchor closures are not likely to weather a recession all that well and will likely sustain fairly sizable declines in cash flow. While WPG did not go through the last recession, near peer CBL Associates (CBL) saw same-store NOI growth take a 600 basis point deceleration from peak to trough during that time period. We can only assume WPG would see a similar - if not worse - impact today given the weakened state of many of its tenants.

source

Retail Sector Headwinds

In addition to the macroeconomic headwinds, WPG also is confronted with significant headwinds to the bricks and mortar retail sector. These include:

U.S.retail shopping centers are significantly overbuilt: The ratio of retail space to population in the U.S. is twice what it is in Canada and four times the rate in Germany.

E-commerce is on the rise, with giants like Amazon (AMZN) and other iInternet retail success stories leading to increased brick and mortar retailer bankruptcies despite a growing economy. This holiday season was no exception: While retail sales grew over 5%, e-commerce sales grew by over 20%, continuing the trend of the internet outshining real estate as the preferred modern place to conduct retail transactions.

As a result of the first two factors, landlords like WPG are facing declining pricing power with their tenants and are having to make rent concessions and invest more in capital expenditures to keep properties occupied.

Despite their best efforts to prop up key tenants struggling to adapt to the e-commerce onslaught, many of WPG’s major anchor tenants such as Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), Macy’s (M), and J.C. Penney (JCP) have had to shutter stores across the country, with a strong likelihood of even more closings in the coming years, especially if a recession sets in soon. Strong anchor tenants are the key to the health and ultimate success of WPG’s malls and shopping centers as they are the major retail stores in a shopping center, which are used to drive business to smaller retailers. This in turn drives strong occupancy rates, robust NOI growth, and attractive diversification trends. When anchors are weak or even vacate their space, occupancy declines and NOI plummet in a domino-like effect. Hence, anchors are ultimately what make or break WPG’s traditional business model. If they continue to close and/or experience weak performance, WPG’s cash flow will continue to suffer, threatening the dividend further.

Strained Cash Flow Situation

As was previously mentioned, cash flows continue to decline thanks to anchor vacancies and co-tenancy clauses kicking in. FFO per share is set to decline from $1.51 in 2018 to a range of $1.16 to $1.24 in 2019, a 20% decline at the midpoint. Tier 1 and Open Air shopping centers (the best properties in the company) are expected to experience same store NOI declines of 2% at the midpoint, reflecting ongoing weakness in the underlying anchors.

Still, in the Tier-1 and Open Air shopping center portfolio, occupancy remains pretty decent at 93.3% and the company is making good progress on its redevelopments:

source

In fact, management is confident that enough redevelopment will be completed to where lost rents will be replaced, co-tenancy will be addressed, and properties improved so that Tier 1 and Open Air shopping center same-store NOI will actually return to growth in the low single digits starting in 2020 and continuing for the foreseeable future.

WPG also points to a decently liquid balance sheet with a 2.7x debt service coverage ratio, a high quality unencumbered portfolio, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio that is gradually moving closer to their long-term target: Furthermore, the company has really no sizable debt maturities that haven’t already been addressed until 2021, and, given their large unencumbered pool of assets which should be returning to NOI growth next year, they should have minimal difficulty raising the liquidity necessary to pay off or refinance maturities in 2022 and beyond.

To ensure they meet their all-important goal of stabilizing same-store NOI before major debt maturities arrive, thereby securing long-term refinancing on reasonable terms, WPG is investing heavily in property redevelopments. Management also stated that, due to taxable income requirements, they will maintain their dividend for 2019. Given their balance sheet liquidity, lack of imminent debt maturities, and projected return to NOI growth in 2020, it seems at first that maintaining the dividend – which is already covered by NOI this year – is very possible, if not probable. However, there are a few major issues that need to be considered first which make us take a much more negative perspective on the dividend’s outlook:

(1) A big reason that WPG’s occupancy rate has stayed so high despite the significant number of anchor vacancies over the past several years is that management has given numerous rent concessions to struggling retailers that otherwise wouldn't have been able to stay in their stores. Another big drag on rental revenues were the co-tenancy clauses that kicked in as anchor properties were vacated. These factors are expected to continue detracting meaningful amounts from same-store NOI in 2019, more than offsetting the tailwinds from contractual rent increases and new leases. There also are no guarantees that concessions and co-tenancy clauses will cease to be a major factor in 2020 and beyond as JCP continues to teeter on the edge of bankruptcy and e-commerce continues to expand its reach. Additionally, a recession would also likely bankrupt additional retailers and the trade war could also prompt additional closures as it squeezes retailer profit margins.

(2) FFO does not equal free cash flow. Assuming a very optimistic scenario plays out and WPG reaches the high end of its 2019 guidance at $1.24 of FFO per share, it still will not have enough free cash flow to pay the dividend while also paying for redevelopment and recurring capital expenditures (much less amortize debt). It would bring in about $275 million in FFO while capital expenditure requirements would stand at around $165-190 million and the dividend would require a payout of about $233 million. This would result in a cash flow shortfall of about $123-$148 million without even taking into account debt amortization. While they have plenty of liquidity between their balance sheet and unencumbered pool to cover this in 2019, the situation would have to change pretty quickly for the dividend to be sustainable in future years.

(3) Even if same-store Tier 1 and Open Air shopping center NOI does return to growth in 2020 at the management guidance midpoint of 2.5%, only offset slightly by the Tier 2 portfolio for overall NOI growth of 2%, this will only generate an additional ~$9 million of free cash flow against the 2019 cash flow shortfall of $123 million - $148 million. That also is before considering additional interest expense from the additional debt taken on to fund that shortfall, which will likely wipe out at least half of the incremental NOI. The only way that the dividend could be sustained is if redevelopment capital expenditures fall dramatically. However, management expects total redevelopment spending to require $300 million plus over a three-year period. Assuming an ideal scenario where management reaches the top end of its guidance in this year’s FFO and next year’s NOI growth, management would still be facing an annual cash flow shortfall of over $100 million for 2019-2021, putting further strain on their balance sheet and setting them up poorly for refinancing debt on favorable unsecured terms, thereby pushing them to further encumber their portfolio. While this is a route they could go, investors need to realize that a large portion of their portfolio will need to be encumbered over the next several years to continue funding their dividend, which will place further pressure on their balance sheet. While this route would make an investment at today’s prices still highly compelling as investors would get back a large portion of their upfront investment by the time 2022 maturities rolled around, it seems like an unnecessary strain for the company to put themselves through and a stupid move for the long-term outlook.

As a result, we see no logical reason for management to sustain the current dividend payout longer than necessary, and expect them to cut as much as possible in 2020 in order to free up cash flow for redevelopment spending and debt amortization as well as potentially repurchasing shares if prices remain so suppressed relative to underlying net asset value.

Investor Takeaway

WPG looks like a compelling value right now, trading at just over three times 2019 FFO and growth forecast to resume in 2020, not to mention the steep discount to NAV. However, given the uncertain macroeconomic outlook including the threat of a recession in the near future, continued bricks and mortar retail headwinds, and the strained cash flow situation at WPG, we are predicting a dividend cut to be announced toward the end of this year to take effect in 2020. While we believe this to be the right move for the company over the long term, it may well result in a steep sell-off in shares as high-yield seeking investors leave the company and shorts are strengthened by the reduced cash flow cost of holding their position. Even if the market already largely priced in this cut, we still believe that there are more promising retail REIT investments today that are better suited to survive a recession and continued disruption to bricks and mortar retail. Therefore, we choose to remain on the sidelines for now and may consider purchasing common shares if a dividend cut is announced and shares plummet to the point of becoming the most opportunistic long-term investment in the mall space at that time.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $30,000 per year researching the Real Asset markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Asset Investors with over 750 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Asset Portfolio!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.