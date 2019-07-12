Physicians Realty Trust: 3 Things To Consider Before Buying

The company is not cheap, but we do have a trade for those looking at this.

Unlike investors who scream buy at every price, we have been very disciplined in our approach on this.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a self-managed healthcare REIT that owns and manages healthcare properties comprising mainly of medical office buildings. DOC leases them out to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems and other healthcare providers. Quality assets command a premium, and DOC has traded at premium valuations for most of the time we followed it.

We have taken a position in the past, specifically when we took a big position previously at $14.75. We were not married to the name, though, and sold out when the stock subsequently spiked, and we found better values elsewhere. Today, however, the changing landscape of a possible peak in the interest rate cycle made us examine this REIT once again.

What differentiates this DOC

All REITs talk the talk. They always seem to suggest that they are buying the very best assets out there at the best possible prices. By extension, everyone else is getting a bad deal. Obviously, that cannot be true. Everyone cannot be an "above-average" driver, for example. But with DOC, we have seen enough evidence to believe that it does walk the walk.

The most important criterion that determines the success or failure of a REIT is its acquisition model. If you are in a hurry to grow, most probably, eventually, you will blow things up. The thing that has impressed us most about DOC has been its highly disciplined acquisition model. DOC places a high degree of stress placed on picking the right properties, both by traditional and its own measures.

Source: DOC presentation

Using this discipline, DOC has steadily grown from its tiny roots to a medium-sized REIT owning about 250 properties.

Source: DOC presentation

The bulk of these properties are medical office buildings, and there is an increased focus to get new acquisitions "on-campus".

Source: DOC presentation

The tenants

While medical office buildings, in general, command extremely high-quality tenants, DOC has further refined this quality. We have seen a measurable quality show up in the portfolio with investment grade tenants comprising nearly half of occupied GLA.

Source: DOC presentation

This is up from 29% three years back. Alongside, the focus has been on larger "on-campus" located buildings. DOC's top ten tenant list has seen a rapid expansion in investment grade tenants, while, at the same time, the percentage reliance on the top 10 has decreased.

One reason we love the medical office building space is that we never have to worry about tenants paying their bills. While many healthcare REITs, like Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) and Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI), have built a model around 1.3X rent coverage, medical office buildings in general sport rent coverage that is multiples higher.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust Presentation

Reasons to dial down the enthusiasm

While we have listed multiple reasons above as to why DOC is fundamentally sound, we are not getting wide-eyed with enthusiasm at this price. There are three reasons for this.

Reason 1

DOC is not cheap at close to 16.5X funds from operations (FFO) multiples.

Source: NAREIT

When we combine that with the debt to EBITDA ratio that they do have, we can see that there is not much room to expand their asset base with further leverage. Yes, the sub 6X ratio is nice, but it is not so optimal that one could count on DOC making aggressive acquisitions.

Reason 2

DOC is not growing. While current estimates for 2019 come in at $1.06, these same estimates were at $1.10 six months back. Below, we can see the average analyst estimates from December 2018.

Source: NAREIT

The current estimate of $1.06 is below what was achieved in 2018 and midway to what was earned in 2017.

Source: DOC 2018 results

The main reason FFO estimates for 2019 have trended down is DOC has pruned higher cap rate, lower quality properties through dispositions.

Source: DOC presentation

DOC, in turn, has focused on acquisitions at low cap rate.

Source: DOC presentation

If you calculate the impact of $250 million of high cap rate properties for lower cap rate properties, that alone is responsible for bulk of the analyst downgrades. DOC also has seen its occupancy trend down, not much, but by about one percentage point, and the sum of that has been enough to wipe out any prospects of growth from built-in rent escalators.

Reason 3

DOC's dividend payout ratio is extremely high. In 2018, DOC had FFO of $1.08 and paid out $0.92 for an FFO payout ratio of 85%. However, actual funds available for distribution or FAD, which take into routine capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments, came in significantly weaker at $0.94.

Source: DOC presentation

With FFO scheduled to come in lower this year by 2 cents, FAD is likely to be lower by a similar amount, and DOC's FAD payout ratio should be close to 100%. This leaves no room for big, and most probably any, dividend hikes.

Conclusion

DOC continues to be the "hold to weak buy" range. Investors may still want to consider this as a valid addition to their portfolio as the stock does offer exposure to a unique asset class and is still cheaper than Ventas (VTR), which has only half the exposure to medical office buildings and life sciences.

For investors actively looking for REITs in this environment, we suggest hedging your longs, in the way explained over here and to buy in stages. Investors may also wish to consider selling the $17.50 puts for $1.00 or higher for January 2020 as that makes the price a little more attractive and gives you some compensation for sticking your neck out.

Source: Author's calculations

