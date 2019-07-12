Brandywine Realty Trust: The Cons Outweigh The Pros

Investment Thesis

The purpose of investing is to maximize alpha, generate excess returns above expected returns, while minimizing risk. There are many ways to quantify/qualify risks. Upon analyzing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), I am convinced that the risks associated with the company, such as lack of growth drivers, high leverage, and lack of FFO growth, outweigh the positives. Brandywine's current price factors in nearly all growth that can be forecasted, thus I see downside risk in the company. Until the company reaches a safer leverage multiple and develops a stronger pipelines of projects, I am convinced the market is correct to and will continue to price this REIT at a significant discount to peers.

Introduction

Founded by current President and CEO Jerry Sweeney in 1994, Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and development of Class A office and mixed-use properties. As of March 31, 2019, the company owns 96 properties containing about 16.9M net rentable square feet with another 234.7 acres of undeveloped land. Through 10 unconsolidated JVs, the company maintains stakes in another 5.8M net rentable square feet of office space, 2.7 acres of development land, and a residential tower with 321 units.

Brandywine's operations are segmented into five markets:

Philadelphia CBD (Central Business District),

Pennsylvania Suburbs (Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties),

Metro Washington D.C. (Northern Virginia, D.C., and southern Maryland),

Austin, Texas, and

Other (Camden County - New Jersey, New Castle, Delaware).

Backstory

In Q4 of FY'15, BDN began a capital recycling program. Prior to the program, Brandywine owned 23M square feet, which quickly dwindled to 18.2M square feet by the end of Q1 of FY'16. The intent of the program was to dispose of the company's non-core assets and focus on markets that management feels have long-term tailwinds and can take market share through experience and knowledge. Furthermore, the program is aimed to deleverage the company, as is the case most times a company starts rapidly selling assets.

The first major disposition was actually a swap that totaled $395.5M, which reduced square footage owned by 1.2M square feet at a cap rate of 5.2%. The company sold its Cira Square property, three office properties in Carlsbad, CA, 1.6 acre undeveloped plot in Wilmington, DE, and a flex property in King of Prussia, PA. BDN recognized $114M in gains and paid off $212.9M in mortgage debt. When all was said and done, the company received $124.5M in proceeds.

Then came a disposition of six office properties in Mount Laurel, NJ, totaling 560k sqft. for $56.5M. Upon that sale, the company then refinanced a mortgage on its One Commerce Square, reducing the interest rate by 203bps and extended the mortgage maturity to April 2023 from January 2016. The $65.8M in net proceeds from this were used to reduce debt and fund development projects.

These divestitures are a couple of the more notable ones.

Financials

Starting with the big picture, since the company began its turnaround, BDN has witnessed a much stronger financial profile that has been aided by decreasing/stagnating levels of debt coupled with higher levels of NOI. The strong NOI growth in the last eight quarters has been due to top-line growth and consistent NOI margins. In the graph below, you can see that Brandywine has steadily trended upward in terms of generating revenue and NOI. NOI growth has been a lot more consistent however.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

Based on the way the management team has gone about this turnaround, it has become evident where it sees where its future growth lies. Dissecting and analyzing the markets where the company owns properties provides great insight into its belief. By focusing on its desired markets, the company has been able to generate more NOI on a per square foot basis, which has somewhat offset significantly less net rentable area. Furthermore, this validates the vision for which management has portrayed. Increases in NOI can be from rent increases trickling down to NOI, or by acquiring more properties thus increasing your rent base. But as we have established, the company has disposed of over 7M sqft.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

Turning to FFO, this has not been the encouraging story as NOI. Growing FFO has been a slight difficulty for Brandywine. As you can see from the chart below, the company has in essence experienced flat FFO growth since the "Great Disposition of Q4'15/Q1'16". Part of the reason for the flatness can be attributed to a volatile FFO margin since the Q2'16, as evidenced below.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

The volatile FFO and FFO margin can be traced to lower levels of net income. One culprit is interest expense in Q1'19 ate up about 14% of revenues, which has bogged down net income. Since the company began disposing of assets, the percentage of revenue used for interest expense has stably decreased. To help strengthen FFO growth, it would be prudent for the company to further deleverage. Even slightly lower at around 12% would result in a sizeable improvement. At 12%, BDN would be paying ~$17.2M in interest expense rather than the most recent $20.4M. This would have added ~$3M to the bottom line which could have increased FFO to about $63M from $60.1M, as reported. This would have represented growth of nearly 10% compared to only 4.5% in Q1'18.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

Although the company has disposed of many assets, it is still generating around the same FFO it was prior to the dispositions, meaning it has become more efficient. Meaning the markets it is targeting are also higher margin markets. Leveraging that efficiency should lead to increasing levels of FFO as the company begins to scale-up in its core markets. However, as of right now, continued deleveraging is encouraged, which will be discussed next.

Balance Sheet

Over the past couple years, Brandywine has slowly deleveraged, decreasing debt levels from a high over $2.35B in Q4 of FY'15. Currently, long-term debt is hovering around $2.1B.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

As you can see below, BDN has gently decreased its Debt-to-NOI and Net Debt-to-NOI since 2013. On the contrary, the company has begun to re-leverage as evidenced in the above graphic. Even at the current 6.21x NOI, this is still pretty leveraged for a company which has witnessed re-accelerated NOI growth. I would like to see this metric hit the 5.4x in the near to medium term, with a longer-term goal of hitting between 4x and 5x NOI. The 5.4x figure is based on the assumption made above with interest expense being about 12% of revenue, based on its weighted average interest rate of 3.9%.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

In order to hit this 5.4x NOI figure, Brandywine would have to cut debt to ~$1.76B based on FY'18 NOI. This would represent a drop of $330M or 15.9% from the reported LTD figure in Q1'19.

As much as I would like to see this happen, the probability that it will happen is quite low. Here is why: currently Brandywine has three projects totaling $212M in required capital and only $67.2M has been funded as of the most recent quarter. One way the company could retire additional debt would be through the elimination of the "Other" segment, meaning it sells its properties in New Jersey and Delaware. Based on the reported FY'18 NOI, that segment had a cap rate of 5.63%. Assuming BDN sold them for a cap rate of say 4.75%, that would be a sale worth $102.5M, almost a third of the desired amount. The case to sell those properties would be that they do not contribute much to the company, as they only contributed 2.2% and 1.25% of revenue and NOI, respectively, in the most recent quarter. Albeit, this exercise didn't come close to helping out the cause, thus demonstrating the difficulty of trying to decrease that debt. If you couple that disposition and significantly divert excess funds from [re]development projects further elongating completion, to debt management, then you can very slowly decrease your debt load. On the flip side, BDN would be sacrificing growth projects to lessen debt.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

Although the company may have a quite a pile of debt, Brandywine does boast a favorable debt maturity schedule. BDN's first major burden is not set to come due until 2022, providing the company time to scale some and add properties to the portfolio. Nonetheless, I have made it perfectly clear the route the company should take.

Portfolio Breakdown

Declining Markets

Between FY'13 and FY'15, the company generated NOI of $59.4M, $56.8M, and $49.2M from properties in California, New Jersey, and Delaware, respectively. However, the company realized those properties were not part of the long-term picture and has since disposed of most as evidenced by its FY'16 NOI of $16.2M, and most recently a mere $1M in Q1'19. A major reason for the disposal is because NOI margins for those properties were far below the company's average around 60.12%. Those properties' NOI margin hit 32.5% last quarter and has been as low as 19.15%.

Furthermore, based on company data, Metro Washington D.C. is a market BDN is slowly exiting, which is backed up by consistent decline in revenue, NOI, and its real estate cost for that market. If the company saw long-term value in this, capital would be plowed into this market for upgrades and [re]developing properties which would increase the cost. Back in FY'15, in an Investor Presentation, the company cited Washington D.C. as a growth market, but to me the numbers say otherwise. Brandywine just has invested in the market the same way it has for the upcoming markets, and its revenue and NOI back that up.

Future Growth Plans

Austin, Texas

On the flip side of the equation, the management team views Austin, Texas, as a major growth opportunity. Currently, the company owns 2.967M sqft. in this market.

Looking at the chart below, the reason for the massive increase in revenue and NOI in Q4'18 is attributable to the consolidation of the remaining 50% interest from DRA Advisors for the G&I Austin Office real estate venture that Brandywine acquired on December 11, 2018. This JV owned 12 properties, totaling 1.57M square feet. Additionally, the company has a $114M development project in Austin that will add 200k square feet to Brandywine's portfolio. The project began in Q1'19 and is expected to be completed by Q4'20.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

More so, when looking at the Austin NOI margin, historically it has been very volatile. However, in the last six quarters, the margin has trended up, improving as the company has invested more into the market. As of Q1'19, the NOI marched up to 63.35%, which is succulent to begin with. Furthermore, the consolidation now puts Austin's contribution to revenue and NOI at 17.2% and 18.1%, respectively, in Q1'19. These figures increased from 9.48% and 8.74%, respectively, in Q4'18.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

Management sees Austin as a market that can grow, based on that fact that it has become a technology center over the past few years, as well as over 200 life science companies call Austin their home. Part of the reason that Austin is growing into a large business hub is thanks to Texas' pro-business attitude and the availability of young talent (University of Texas, Austin). In the years to come, it is not unreasonable to expect much more growth in the city, for which I foresee Brandywine taking some market share through joint ventures and or developments/acquisitions.

Turning to the forecast side of the equation for Austin, this might be a tad more difficult to do than the other properties given that the company just experienced a massive increase in revenue and NOI due to the consolidation. Knowing that revenue and NOI were $24.8M and $15.7, forecasting revenues of ~$105M wouldn't be out of the picture for FY'19. Assuming that $105M and applying the average NOI margin [56.64%] since the bottom in Q3'17, and you get an approximate NOI of $59.5M. I would consider this to err more on the conservative side, as the margins have been above 60% recently and trending higher. It would not be unexpected to see NOI come in around the $65M level.

Philadelphia CBD

Source: BDN's Q4'15 Presentation

Fun Fact: In that Investor Presentation/Update, Brandywine asserts that in FY'15 it owned 10% of the "Trophy Properties" in the market.

Next, we will look at "Philadelphia CBD" which has been BDN's most consistent growing market for since FY'13. The company currently owns 4.7M sqft in this market. For as far back as I could find financial data on Brandywine, Philadelphia CBD has been the largest contributor to revenue and NOI at 45.7% and 46.9%, respectively, in Q1'19.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

The Philadelphia Central Business District has been another bright spot for the company. The Philly market has consistently maintained robust NOI margins of 60%+, being a boon for the company to lean on for NOI growth. Post the mass property exodus, the margin has become less volatile, which for investors is reassuring. Moreover, the NOI margin has begun trending upward. I do not believe that the margin can get much higher than 65% and be sustained. At that point you wonder is the company cutting corners because the margin is so high.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

Brandywine has additional aspirations to boost its presence in this market, of which is an $83.1M redevelopment project of The Bulletin Building. The construction commencement for this project began in Q2 of this year and is expected to be completed in Q2'20. On top of that, Brandywine has its Schuylkill Yards project with Drexel University. The project was commenced in Q4'17, and per the arrangement, Brandywine has until July 2019 to complete the project, and it is subject to damages under the original agreement. In its Q1'19 10-Q, Brandywine clarifies that "As of March 31, 2019, the development of Drexel Square is substantially complete."

Forecasting the Philadelphia CBD market will be much easier given the long history of consistent data. If you apply trendlines to its historical revenue data, using best fit lines, you receive a formula that you can plug in to. Utilizing that formula, for FY'19, investors can expect this market to generate about $266.2M in revenues, a 3.6% increase YoY. Repeating this process for NOI, the forecasted figure is $162.5M, a 3.35% increase. Based on the amount of length of data analyzed, I would consider these estimates to be on the lower end of the spectrum, as not as much weight is given to the most recent figures. Provided all that information, that NOI figure would represent a margin of 61.07%.

Pennsylvania Suburbs

The Pennsylvania Suburbs market has been relatively flat for BDN, uneventful. The company owns 5.42M square feet in this market. The suburbs have not seen growth since the Q1'16 period. Notice a trend regarding Q1'16? On the contrary, the company has experienced a near 4% and 3% jump in revenue and NOI, respectively, between Q4'18 and Q1'19.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

Although, growth has sputtered, the recent increase in revenue and NOI is the result of an increase in investment from Brandywine that has begun to payoff slightly. Additionally, the lack of growth has been to lagging investment. The company has emphasized this market being a segment management feels it can generate above-average returns in the long run.

Being the company's second largest market, Brandywine has scale in the area which helps with margins. More so, the suburbs have the highest margins in the portfolio. This can be traced back to the fact that the suburbs are cheaper all-around in comparison to urban environments. The higher NOI margins from this segment are a main reason why the company wants to grow its presence in the region.

Source: Data per financial statements; graph per author

The company has a $14.9M redevelopment project currently underway that began in Q2'18. It was expected to be completed in Q1 of this fiscal year, however, Brandywine only has $11.4M funded for the project, meaning it is behind schedule, per the Q1'19 10-Q.

As for what to expect financially from this market this year, I forecast revenue and NOI of $141.4M and $88.66M, respectively. These figures would represent revenue growth of a mere 2.23% and a decline in NOI by (0.3%). The process for this was a repeated process from the method used for the "Philadelphia CBD" forecast.

Forecasts: Big Picture

Looking at the big picture, we can expect to see total revenues of around $569.5M, when we include about ~50M for the "Metro Washington D.C." and another ~$10M for "Other". This would represent growth of 5.18% YoY. As for NOI, investors can expect a figure in the ballpark of $340.2M. This includes the aforementioned numbers as well as ~$29M for "Metro Washington D.C." and ~$0.5M for "Other". Based on these figures, this NOI figure equates to 4.25% YoY growth.

Turning to the FFO aspect of the analysis, since the disastrous Q1'16, Brandywine has on average converted 74.4% of NOI to FFO, which I found to be more accurate than FFO/revenue using a correlation test. Given that 67.5%, it can be forecasted that FFO would be in the realm of $229.74M, or growth of 2.25%. Let me be clear and emphasize that this forecasts are only rough estimates.

Valuation

For valuing Brandywine Realty Trust, there are a few methods we can use to value, yet a Multi-Stage Dividend Discount Model might be the best. My homemade model is a six-year model with a terminal value. On the far left of the graphic below are the company's historical dividends and growth rates. On the left are my projected growth rates. The entire model is color coded to help you follow along.

Source: Data per financial statements; model per author

For starters, I am using a required return of 7.23% which is the cost of equity using the CAPM. D1 is this year's dividend. Since the year is not over, I decided to use FY'18 dividend as D0. For the entirety of the model, I use 3% as the annual growth rate with a terminal of 1.5%. For a company which is growing pretty slowly, it has a payout ratio of 52%. This tells me the company has room to grow the dividend before it reaches uncomfortable territory. Thus to me, the belief is to live within your means; do not push it. Given all that I have included, we get a price of $14.12/share. Based on today's share price of 14.79, this represents downside of ~4.5%.

I am very comfortable with the value determined because the company is loaded with debt and growth has been and looks to be minimal in the near to medium term. At its 10x P/FFO, I feel that this 5x discount to peers is warranted for the reasons I just stated. Until the company can further deleverage and demonstrate considerable FFO growth, I am confident that the market will continue treat Brandywine Realty Trust inferior.

Conclusion

Brandywine Realty Trust has remarkable assets in its portfolio. Gorgeous properties in strong, long-term markets; however, the performance of such trophy properties are hindered by the debt load of the company. Further deleveraging the company would be in everybody's best interest and allow for re-accelerated FFO growth. In turn, higher FFO should allow the company to accelerate its dividend payouts to investors, which real estate investors adore. There is much to like about this REIT, but for now, there is too much risk for me to be involved.

If you enjoyed this piece, finding this research informative and thorough, and would like more complete work, please feel free to follow me by clicking on the "Follow Me" button next to my name at the top of this article. By following me, you will get alerts and receive my research-based articles directly on your homepage. This reduces your hassle by providing you with meticulously crafted reports right at your fingertips. Please feel free to read my other research articles to grasp an understanding of my work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.