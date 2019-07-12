Ruhnn Holding: Great Potential, High Risk

The business was proven to have great growth potential, but it's unclear when it will turn into profitable.

Investment Thesis

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) presents a very unique opportunity for the KOL e-commerce market in China. Our analysis unveils the great potential as well as high risk for this business RUHN itself. For investors interested in this market and willing to take the risk, this might be a good target.

RUHN: What is exactly KOL E-commerce?

Ruhnn Holding Limited went public in April, branded as the No.1 KOL e-commerce company in China. You probably know what KOL means, and so should you know about e-commerce, but what exactly is KOL e-commerce?

Instead of KOL, it might be easier for US investors to understand them as “influencer”. The girl in the picture below, call “Dayi Zhang (张大奕)”, is the No. 1 fashion/beauty influencer in RUHN’s network.

You might still have no idea who she is, but you will remember her for the following numbers:

she has over 20 million loyal followers on social media;

she was voted the No.1 “Most Beautiful Face without Makeup” on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Taobao;

Owning four business lines covering women’s apparel, intimate wear, cosmetics, and home products, she pulls in a staggering $220 million in annual GMV (gross merchandise volume) solely from digital channels.

Yes, she is the kind of “KOLs” that RUHN relies on for their e-commerce business. RUHN’s core competency lies in its ability to incubate successful KOLs and monetize through them.

They provide professional training and support to new KOLs after evaluation. The support is also designed to be consistent with the development of their distinctive public persona as well as provide digital marketing to enhance their popularity.

Once the KOL is considered “mature”, i.e. reached sufficient number of followers on social network, their social impact and internet traffic will be easily transitioned into real $ through e-commerce (either their own brands or other platforms like Taobao and JD.com).

Strong Growth, Far from Profitable

RUHN reported a great result in their first ER in June 2019. They continued rapid growth trajectory in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 (ending in March 2019) with total GMV recording RMB648.3 million, representing 81.3% year-over-year increase. For the full fiscal year 2019, total GMV increased 39.9% to RMB2.9 billion, and the total revenue increased 15.4% to RMB1.1 billion.

Although RUHN’s gross margin increased to 23.5% compared with 21.7% for the same quarter of last fiscal year, they still reported a net loss of RMB28.7 million for the most recent quarter. The loss mainly comes from the high marketing expenses, which was considered to be essential in training and supporting new KOLs.

RUHN is now looking to operate in a more asset-light manner by increasing the contribution of revenues generated from other platforms, instead of building up their own brands and manufacturers. Even so, we don’t expect to see RUHN turning into profitable any time soon.

High Concentration Risk on Top KOLs

Another key risk factor for RUHN is that their business is highly dominated by top KOLs. Right now they have only 3 top KOLs (defined as annual GMV over RMB 100 MM), who contributed more than 65% of their total GMV. In fact, their No.1 KOL, Dayi Zhang, contributed more than half of their entire GMV.

Financials and Valuation

By the end of Q1 2019, RUHN had cash and cash equivalents of RMB90.0 million. Since the company is still losing money (net loss for Q1 2019 is RMB 82MM), RUHN really needs to beef up their profitability or they may have to seek external financing again very soon.

RUHN is currently trading at more than 50% below its IPO price. Recently the share price has stabilized which presents a potential entry point for investors:

Conclusion

RUHN is running a very unique business model in China. It has been growing very fast and shared the booming of China’s e-commerce market. However, RUHN is still not profitable, and has a high concentration risk with their top KOLs contributing majority of their revenue. We feel the company presents a high-potential, high risk opportunity for investors interested in this market.

