Long-Term Federal Budget Update

Under current law, real discretionary spending will decline over the 2020-2029 period, because of the sequester provisions. It is likely that Congress will find away around the sequester rules again.

In late June the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) published its budget and debt forecast for the next thirty years. This is an extension of the ten year outlook CBO published in May, 2019. As typical, all CBO forecasts are based on current law. In this latest outlook CBO pronounced that real GDP finally surpassed the level it would have been had it grown on trend and there had not been any financial crisis or intervening cyclical slowdowns in growth.

This is noteworthy because it took so long for GDP growth to fully recover and also that even with this milestone the federal deficit is still running in excess of 5% of GDP. In past such periods like the 1960s and the late 1990s, lengthy growth periods had erased cyclical budget deficits. Also in past such periods by the time such a milestone was reached labor's share of GDP was accelerating whereas in this period labor's share has yet to significantly change.

In its latest report CBO's projection of about a $900 billion deficit for 2019 remains essentially unchanged from its earlier forecast. Its cumulative deficit projection to 2029 is about $250 billion smaller, largely because of a $330 billion reduction in outlays from the earlier forecast. Not to get excited that lawmakers are suddenly getting spending discipline, the lower spending forecast stems from some technical changes that lowered the projection for mandatory spending and mainly from CBO's revised forecast for lower interest rates and thus lower net interest outlays than previously projected.

CBO's Long Term Budget Outlook updates several economic variables. In the extended baseline projections, budget deficits are persistent despite full employment. This drives federal debt held by the public to unprecedented levels as shown on the accompanying table. Debt rises from 78% of GDP in 2019 to 144% of GDP by 2049. Projections of debt are very sensitive to various factors, the most important of which are productivity and interest rates. If the growth of total non-farm productivity was 0.5% higher each year than the 1.1% per year average projected by CBO, debt in 2049 would equal "only" 106% of GDP. But if productivity growth was 0.5% lower each year, debt would cumulate to 185% of GDP by 2049. Were interest rates to be 1% lower each year than the 4% average for the treasury ten year note that CBO projects in the budget baseline, debt would be 107% of GDP by 2049. But if rates were 1% per year higher, debt would cumulate to 199% of GDP.

The good news in this is perhaps that productivity and interest rates should be inversely related in that higher productivity should result in lower inflation and thus lower long term interest rates. The bad news is that the opposite would be likely if CBO's estimates of productivity prove to be too high. Our bias, however, is that CBO is underestimating productivity growth over the long term.

Even if productivity growth and/or interest rates evolved in favorable directions from CBO baseline projections, other factors in current law will likely negatively impact the budget outlook. For example, CBO assumes that social security and disability payments will continue being made past 2033 when these trust funds are forecast to be depleted. This would require new enabling legislation. There is also the sequester rule that was part of the Budget Control Act of 2012. It has been suspended as part of a budget agreement reached in 2016 and again in 2018, but it is scheduled to go back into effect in fiscal 2020. This would introduce about $130 billion of fiscal drag on the economy beginning in 2020 and beyond through cuts in non-defense discretionary spending.

In March 2019 the President signed an order to reinstate sequester in 2020 so CBO has to assume the order will take effect as scheduled. It is for this reason that CBO projects that real discretionary spending will decline over the 2020-2029 period. Then there is also the current tax law that could affect the longer term outlook. Current law calls for expiration of the personal tax cut in 2025 while business tax cuts are permanent. (The law was constructed in this way to hold down the deficit in the out years so as to comply with budget reconciliation rules). There does not seem to be much opposition to extending the personal tax cut, so any realistic deficit projection should include an assumption that the expiration would not occur.

There is also the issue of mandatory programs that will very likely continue beyond current expiration dates in the CBO current law baseline. For example, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program is set to expire in 2024 under current law but almost no one would think this is about to be shelved; rather it is more likely to be broadened and boosted. Another such program involves cost of living adjustments to veterans programs which are set to expire in 2024 which by the way is an election year. There is a five year terminus to the business expensing provision in the current tax law. This was designed to spur business investment and no one is against capital investment. Then there is a CBO assumption that postponed health care related taxes will be reinstated, even though the postponement will also probably be made permanent. Finally, there were approximately 30 tax provisions that expired at the end of 2017. These were extended by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and they are very likely to be extended ad infinitum. CBO estimates that these and other policy adjustments, if extended, would add nearly $4 trillion to the cumulative deficit over the 2020-2029 period. Amounts for selected years are shown on the attached table.

Of all the potential adjustments the business provisions of the current tax law are the most partisan. How these may be adjusted would largely be determined by shifts in the political landscape in the coming years. Of course it is always politically more expedient to reduce taxes than to increase taxes and many who are opposed to the business provisions in the current law would not cancel them outright but reallocate them toward lower personal taxes ( for all but the top 1% of course). Beyond such a reallocation it seems that legislatively it will be difficult in any political scenario to enact tax increases, whereas further tax reduction may be constrained by the size of current and prospective fiscal deficits.

The outcome of the sequester order is more immediate and thus more impactful. Because of the harm $130 billion of fiscal drag could inflict on the economy in an election year, it seems doubtful that either political party would want to accept responsibility for the possible negative impacts on the economy and jobs. Thus, the most likely outcome in our view is that the sequester order will once again be tabled as part of some budget/debt ceiling compromise this fall. Such an outcome would force CBO to raise its spending projections and thus raise its estimates of budget deficits for the 2012-2029 period and for the longer term as well. Indeed, CBO estimates that policy alternatives we outlined above, and others, along with a postponement of sequester would add nearly $4 trillion to its, cumulative baseline deficit projection by 2029 and as much as $52 trillion by 2049.

But no one seems to care. In fact, in a world of Modern Monetary Theory this would probably be viewed very positively and perhaps even too mild a prescription given an environment of too low inflation. Beware when President Richard Nixon declared in 1971 that we are all Keynesians now, economic hell broke loose soon thereafter. Are we now all Modern Monetarists doomed to repeat a sordid economic history?

Table I Long Term Budget Condition 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2025 2026 2028 2029 2039 2049 Real GDP % 2.9 2.7 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 2 Inflation % 2.2 2.1 2 2 2 2.1 2.1 2 2 2 2 2 Unemployment % 3.9 3.5 3.7 4.2 4.6 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.4 10-year notes % 2.9 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.8 4.1 4.6 productivity growth 1.9 1.9 1.1 1 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.5 Deficit $ billions 779 896 892 962 1,116 1,122 1,189 1,179 1,399 1,310 3,077 5,785 Deficit % GDP 3.9 4.2 4 4.2 4.7 4.5 4.5 4.3 4.7 4.2 6.8 8.7 Receipts $ billions 3,330 3,511 3,681 3,834 4,004 4,200 4,637 4,946 5,437 5,664 8,506 12,967 Receipts % GDP 16.5 16.5 16.6 16.7 16.8 17 17.4 17.9 18.2 18.3 18.8 19.5 Outlays $ billions 4,109 4,407 4,573 4,796 5,121 5,321 5,826 6,125 6,836 6,973 11,583 18,752 Outlays %GDP 20.3 20.7 20.7 20.9 21.5 21.6 21.9 22.1 22.9 22.5 25.6 28.2 Net interest %GDP 1.6 1.8 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.9 3 4 5.7 ` Debt held by public %GDP 77.8 78.2 79.5 81 83 84.8 87.2 88.5 90.8 91.8 113 144 Total Adjustments for Reality 122 183 222 264 335 451 692 -742 Realistic Deficit 779 896 1,013 1,144 1,339 1,385 1,524 1,630 2,091 2,052 As % of GDP 3.9 4.2 4.6 5 5.6 5.6 5.7 5.9 7 6.6 Debt held by public %GDP 77.8 78.2 80 82.4 85.3 88 92.6 95.2 101.6 104.5 146 219

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman, with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., and is used with the permission of both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

