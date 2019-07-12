Funko: Fun Stock To Ride

Funko (FNKO) is expected to perform enviously next year and is expected to keep performing exceptionally in the following years. Investing in the company presents an untroubled risk-reward proposition with quite a low downside and exceptional upside potential, and as for its price, it is exceptionally undervalued.

Funko is a small-cap company with strong financials, a solid performance since its IPO. Since my last article on the company, the stock price has gone up more than 100%, and I believe it still has a long way to go.

Where is the company going?

Every quarter Funko adds new franchises and figures to its roster, and besides the revenue growth this brings to the company, it has become an index of Pop culture, as they adequately referred in their las quarter presentation.

As you know, Funko is built and has thrived on the principle that everyone is a fan of something. And that Funko has something for every fan. This allows Funko to act as an index fund of pop culture.

Brian Mariotti - CEO 2019 -Q1 Results

For example, AT&T (T) is heavily represented with Harry Potter, IT, Rick and Morty, Game of Thrones, and DC Comics. Disney (DIS) has Deadpool, Avengers, Disney, Starwars, Solo, The Incredibles 2, Marvel, Mickey Mouse, Captain Marvel, and Overwatch while Netflix (NFLX) only has Stranger Things on the list.

This analysis should be considered when evaluating the value of Disney, AT&T, and Netflix Franchises, and how deeply they connect with their fans.

Source: 2019 Q1 earnings Slides

Surprisingly, Funko is appealing to a wide demographic. The company reported that the average consumer is 35, which is a fantastic group to target as they tend to have disposable income and the $10 -$15 price tag of each Funko tends to be insignificant.

I'll remind you that the average age of our consumer is 35. In addition to dominating this adult demographic of fandom, Funko plans to continue increasing our offerings for younger audiences. Brian Mariotti - CEO 2019 -Q1 Results

In another article, I criticized how Kraft Heinz (KHC) is increasing SKU to innovate and how this could affect the business. Funko's process is very different.

Source: Investor Relations

Funko's production line is designed to handle batch production of a multitude of SKU's. Increasing the number of franchises will likely not impact the relation between Revenue to Production Lines. As the cost per mold is quite low, each franchise only has to cover a small number of units to justify its existence.

Another factor that contributes to Funko's strategy is the expected value of each Funko is inversely related to how many Funko's of that kind exist. So even small franchises could bring a high demand from collectors and justify a higher price for its audience.

Source: Money Inc

High-end Funko figures can sell for anywhere between $750 to $1900, that gives the company a lot of pricing power for special editions, rare franchises, and niche markets.

Cobot and robotic technologies will increase the speed and gross margin that Funko has, as these technologies become better and cheaper with time. The company has managed to turn a significant number of SKUs from a disadvantage to a competitive advantage, and perhaps a growing moat.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth could range between 8.7% and 16.8%, with gross margin could range between 32% and 32.3%, taking the assumption that R&D as a percentage of revenue probably will oscillate between 0.9% and 0.5%, with G&A as a percentage of revenue could range between 23.2% and 23.2% we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with what the market expects for Funko in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 31% and at best undervalued by 144%. So the stock is likely undervalued

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 22.34% probability that Funko will trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 29.46% yearly return.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 12.2% probability that Funko will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 45.5%

Conclusions

Given the exceptional growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the firm financials and the excellent level of debt that the company has, it is likely a great time to get a safe stock with exciting upside.

The global business of pop culture is more than $0.5 trillion annually Brian Mariotti - CEO 2019 -Q1 Results

The Pop culture business is more prominent than one would expect, and Funko is slowly taking over it. It might never take it all, but if it manages to take a sizable piece of the market, its market cap could increase drastically.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO, DIS, T, KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.