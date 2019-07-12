Lululemon Is A Worthy Pick At A High Price

There are several growth indicators that justify the high valuation, and analyst price targets are mostly in agreement with this thesis.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (LULU) recent growth history is nothing short of impressive. After a prolonged period of moving sideways between 2015 and the end of 2017, the stock suddenly found upward momentum in 2018. Despite the brief slide in the final calendar quarter of 2018, the new year saw LULU achieving second wind, and the stock has now gained more than 50% since the start of 2019.

Growth companies typically come with high valuations and associated high risk when growth slows down, so a lot of investors are understandably wary of Lululemon. However, considering the many factors outlined in this article, I believe the growth momentum is not going to run out in the short to medium term. Let’s look at why this company should be in your portfolio if you’re a long-term investor.

Growing on Digital and DTC

Nike (NKE) is a great comparative entity against Lululemon’s phenomenal growth. Specifically, much of the sports footwear and apparel maker’s recent success has come from digital channels and company-operated stores. For Lululemon, these make up its entire sales model. That gives it a much stronger foundation for growth because, on the one side, digital sales and company-owned stores give Lululemon more control over the supply chain; on the other, these two channels also represent higher margins, allowing the company to invest more into its physical infrastructure. One good example of the latter is a point highlighted by CEO and Director Calvin McDonald at last month’s Q1 2019 earnings call:

“Our focus over the last several years to create efficiencies and to further segment our supply chain is paying off, intangibly contributing to our success. As an example, our newest distribution center in Toronto opened on schedule in May enables us to deliver product more effectively and efficiently in Eastern Canada.”

So, not only is the company spending more on expanding its physical presence, but to complement that it is also creating efficiencies as it goes along. This is a very proactive approach to expansion and a testament to Mr. McDonald and his team’s focus on long-term, sustainable growth. Another piece of evidence that hints at the long-term view is the type of stores the company intends to open in the future. The formats will range from temporary pop-ups right up to 20,000-25,000 square-foot flagship stores, the latter of which will include ‘me-time’ spaces (yoga and meditation) as well as offer food and juices. Lululemon hopes to gain traction with new customers as part of what it calls the “omni guest experience.”

On the growth front, the company’s five-year vision to double digital growth is firmly on track, with digital posting an impressive 35% year-over-year growth rate during the first quarter of 2019. Online traffic increased by 41% during the period, driven in part by the ‘buy online, pick up in store’ initiative expanding to 115 stores from 35 stores between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. The company expects to roll out this capability to all stores by the third quarter. This initiative is also supported by in-store “educators” who complete guest orders using a mobile app.

Going back to the comparison with Nike, one of the things that give me faith in Lululemon’s ability to grow digital at double-digit rates is Nike’s own numbers. In Q3 2019, Nike Digital grew 36% against Lululemon’s 35%. Of course, Nike has a much larger global presence, but if a mature company can gain from the ongoing transition to digital, a smaller and more agile company like Lululemon can, at the very least, expect similar results in the short to medium term. Ideally, it should be growing faster in this particular segment, but 35% is not a shabby number. It’s definitely a metric to watch, moving forward.

Innovative Product Portfolio

Lululemon has come a long way from being known primarily for its yoga-centric inventory, which was the foundation for its future growth. The photo below shows its first standalone store that opened in November 2000 in the famous Kitsilano neighborhood of Vancouver, B.C.

Source: Lululemon Website

The company still maintains a strong focus on “sweaty pursuits for women and men” but now addresses multiple segments including running, cycling and training. In the future, Lululemon may well expand into other intensive sports, which gives them a very long runway for revenue growth.

The key to that growth is to address the diverse customer base with an ever-expanding portfolio of product offerings, which Lululemon is doing in a strong way.

Here are just a few examples of innovation on the product side:

Lululemon’s men’s business grew comparative sales at an impressive 26% driven by three core styles: T.H.E short, Paced Breaker and Surge

The Metal Vent Tech collection is getting a refresh with improved products

Technical bra offerings are set to add two high-support styles to the collection

The strong and light bra franchise was rolled out during the first quarter, as was the ‘fast and free’ run collection for men

The Selfcare range comprising dry shampoo, lip balm, deodorant and face moisturizer was introduced to 50 stores, Sephora.com and studio partners across North America.

I believe the entry into the personal care market with the Selfcare range also represents an important milestone in Lululemon’s growth journey. The global personal care market is estimated at$131 billion for 2019, with an expected CAGR of 8.5% through 2023. Admittedly, Lululemon is an infant in this market with its Selfcare line, but I do believe it represents a massive opportunity in the long run because of the powerful brand association with Lululemon’s core products. ‘Sweatcare’ is a fitting complement to 'sweatwear', and I love the fact that they call a spade a spade - the deo spray is listed as "anti-stink deodorant." Talk about truth in advertising!

Financials

Looking at the revenue growth chart it’s clear that Lululemon is a growth company. However, some growth companies end up sacrificing their bottom lines for top-line growth. That hasn’t happened with LULU, and the company continues to push for profitability while maintaining focus on expanding its presence both digitally and physically.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

As of the last reported quarter, the company posted a net income margin of 12.35%, which is 7% over the prior period despite a doubling of Capex from $34 million to $68 million during the period. Management is clearly able to balance higher spends on physical footprint expansion, IT infrastructure and supply chain with continued margin growth, which gives me the faith that further expansion might not have to come at the cost of profitability.

That confidence also comes from the fact that the company posted a diluted EPS of $0.74 in Q1 2019, beating analyst estimates by $0.04 as part of an impressive run of estimate-beating EPS figures over the past nine quarters.

Source: NASDAQ

During those quarters, Lululemon increased its seasonal peak-quarter revenues from under $800 million to nearly $1.2 billion. That might look like an easy feat for a relatively small company, but considering the numerous competitors it has in the fragmented athleisure and technical sportswear space, that is impressive, to say the least. What is now seasonally its lowest net revenue quarter was its best-performing one at the beginning of that nine-quarter period.

To make things even sweeter, Lululemon’s balance sheet is as healthy as you’ll ever see in a growth company - no long-term debt, and current assets of $1.2 billion against current liabilities of $500 million. The company pays no dividends but, hypothetically speaking, if it were to do so it can still deliver a payout ratio of around 40% for an annual payout of $1.85 and a yield of slightly over 1% assuming a forward EPS of $4.64.

Investor’s Angle

For a company with stellar metrics like LULU, you’d expect valuations to be quite high. That’s definitely true of this stock.

Despite the high valuation, however, this company has tremendous opportunities ahead and the momentum to keep posting low double-digit revenue growth. The company plans to double men’s and digital revenues, and quadruple international revenues by 2023 are well within its reach. On top of that, if the company can deliver an annual growth rate of 15%, it will double its net revenues over the next five-year period.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Admittedly, it’s a bit of a stretch considering that the company expects annual growth in the low teens over that period, which is a more realistic and guarded projection. But the market is clearly expecting the company to deliver growth in the mid to high teens, hence the current valuation. Meanwhile, 27 analysts have issued a consensus median price target of $200.00 for a +8.77% upside to its price at the time of writing this. In a separate poll, 19 of 34 analysts have given LULU a rating of BUY, while 13 rated it a HOLD.

This growth company differs from so many others that are forced to sacrifice margins for top-line expansion. Combine that with a solid business strategy and ample room for growth in North America and overseas over the next five- to ten-year period and it’s clear that this is a solid stock that any long-term investor should definitely consider holding.

