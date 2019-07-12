E.L.F. Beauty Is Likely Very Close To Fair Value

Still, a good entry point would be $14.00. At those levels, the discount would be too difficult to pass up.

At a glance, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) appears to be trading at an expensive valuation. However, after closer inspection, it's evident that its free cash flows could potentially translate into further upside for shareholders. After all, ELF's turnaround efforts appear to be paying off. ELF's focus on accessible prices, a flexible cost structure, and social media savviness are definitively working. Hence, I believe that despite ELF's recent impressive run-up, the shares can still appreciate even further. However, the potential upside at this point might not be enough to entice value investors.

Source: Webkos, ELF's products.

Three key differentiators

First of all, let me start by pointing out that I'm not a fan of retail stocks, and up until recently, ELF had retail stores. This is because the retail sector is being decimated by e-commerce and Amazon (AMZN). Also, the rise of influencer products competes with producers of consumer products.

Nevertheless, ELF is unique because unlike many legacy retail operations, it's open to change. You see, ELF targets consumers looking for high-quality, prestige-inspired products at low cost, and it can do this without stores. ELF's products can go for as little as $6 or less, whereas its competition offers similar items at $24 up to hundreds of dollars. In my view, this is ELF's most crucial differentiator: high-quality at low cost.

Furthermore, ELF has a very flexible cost structure that allows it to withstand demand and sell-through fluctuations. In February 2019 the company announced that it was going to exit its stand-alone retail stores. ELF closed all of its 22 stores and let go of their related workforce. Usually, decisions like these would signal an imminent plunge in sales. However, the reality is that ditching its physical footprint gives ELF critical competitive advantages versus its peers. This is because traditional retailers with high fixed costs and a large workforce are, in my opinion, no longer optimal for today's competitive environment. As a result, ELF's cost structure allows it to adapt to evolving consumer trends without facing losses due to operating leases and salaries. Instead, ELF distributes the majority of its product through retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), but also various e-commerce initiatives. This is ELFs second key differentiator.

Our earned media value or EMV, which reflects bug by tracking organic influencer mentions, was up close to 18% compared to the prior year and our reach on Instagram, which passed 4.5 million followers, was up about 30% year-over-year. These metrics reflect our move to double down on digital, which is already making a difference. - ELF's Q1 2019 earnings call.

Lastly, ELF's last key differentiator is its social media savviness. The company has relied on word of mouth and influencers to grow its sales. I believe this allows ELF actually to benefit from the ongoing transition towards digital purchases. As of 2018, ELF had over 31 million people visit its e-commerce websites or following it on social media platforms. Also, unlike its peers, ELF's message is not about beauty and perfection, but about creating "looks" and having fun with products consumers enjoy. In my view, this is a genius strategy because it allows ELF to connect with millennials, who are overly sensitive to corporate advertising. Instead, ELF's online presence feels organic and sincere, which helps drive repeat sales and build brand loyalty. Also, ELF's social media strategy allows it to capitalize on viral videos from its influencers. As a result, I believe that the company has the best approach to gain on its category.

Thus, putting it all together, ELFs key differentiators are 1) high-quality at low cost, 2) flexible cost structure, and 3) social media savviness. This is why ELF sets itself apart, and why I think ELF's prospects have never looked better.

Potential issues

Still, there are a couple of negatives on the stock that I think is worth mentioning. For example, ELF relies on China for its production. Thus, the recent trade war could potentially harm ELF's short-term results. Still, in the last earnings, call management mentioned a few strategies in place to help mitigate the effect of the trade war. So I remain optimistic on this front.

Additionally, our tariff mitigation strategy, with the help of vendor concessions and improvements in our China operations, will help to offset the 10% tariff impact. If tariffs rise to 25%, we look to a mix of further operational savings, selective price increases, and FX offsets to mitigate the higher tariff rate. - ELF's Q1 2019 earnings call.

ELF is also susceptible to the exchange rate between the USD and the Chinese Yuan. However, I think this can actually create a favorable dynamic for the company. You see, if the Chinese devalue their currency, then this translates into ELF needing fewer dollars to produce the same amount of product in China. Still, it's also likely that US tariffs on imported goods would offset any potential gains on currency fluctuations. So overall, ELF appears to be somewhat hedged against the trade war effects. However, we'll have to wait and see how this plays out going forward.

Source: ELF's 2018 10-K.

Furthermore, ELF's indebtedness is a clear risk. The company has a 0.78 debt-to-equity ratio. In fact, in 2018 ELF's interest payments amounted to $7.12 million. For context, in 2018, ELF's net income was $15.53 million. So that means that interest payments accounted for 45.8% of the company's yearly earnings! In my view, this shows how indebted the company truly is. Fortunately for ELF, the recent Fed pivot towards lower rates should be a net positive for the company's profitability. For example, a 1% increase or decrease in rates translates into approximately a $1.5 million variation in interest payments (almost 10% of yearly earnings).

Lastly, ELF's dependence on social media success is double-edged. So far, ELF has been able to accurately anticipate and manage its social media in a way that resonates with consumer tastes. However, the reality is that consumer tastes are dynamic and continually shifting. Therefore, this exposes the company to execution risk because they rely on consistent and perfect social media relations. If ELF ever misunderstands the consumer or trends, its results could suffer substantially. So far, ELF's management team has been fantastic on this aspect. Still, this is a risk that investors need to keep in mind. After all, it's exceptionally challenging to create viral videos and capitalize on hot trends consistently.

Valuation

At a glance, ELF's valuation appears overextended. After all, analysts (and the company itself) are guiding to a softer 2020. This would mean that ELF is probably trading at a forward PE ratio of 43. In my experience, when a company sports a high PE ratio plus negative growth, then that typically translates into a lower share price eventually.

Source: Reuters' "stock reports plus," analysts' consensus on ELF.

Nevertheless, recently a couple of analysts from Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan have turned bullish on ELF. This is due to Nielsen data that suggests that ELF's sell-through metrics are coming in better than expected at approximately 9% (above ELF's revenue growth guidance of 6%-8%). Even the company itself mentioned in the last earnings call that they like being "moderate" with their guidance despite their current success.

I come from an FT&A background and believe that it's prudent to take a moderated approach in forecasting, particularly given our recent trends. We are seeing improvements in the business, but an improved quarter does not make the year. - Mandy Fields, ELF's CFO.

Still, I actually see ELF's business prospects strengthening, not weakening. I think a moderate decline in revenues due to a complex environment is reasonable. Nevertheless, management's guidance seems a bit too conservative in my view.

Source: ELF's Q1 2019 earnings call. Margins are critical for ELF's operating cash flows. The fact that they've remained steady in spite of social media investments and a weakening outlook is encouraging.

For my valuation, I'll start with ELF's revenues forecasted an increase of 6% to 8% (probably more according to third-party data). Then, I'll assume that margins will remain steady (reasonable according to the last earnings call), at least for the remainder of the year. Also, have in mind that ELF's results are seasonal and the second half of the year is typically stronger.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that ELF's fair value per share is around $18.50. This implies a 12% potential upside from current levels. However, it's worth noting that my assumptions seem conservative for the short term (2019 and 2020), but beyond that, I'd say there's much uncertainty. After all, the ELF's competitive environment is shifting very rapidly, and in my view, this translates into a higher risk profile. Moreover, ELF's indebtedness is a cause of concern, especially late in the economic cycle. Also, the discount rate used in my model is somewhat low, at 7.23%. This is reasonable, according to the CAPM, but I'd prefer a higher rate of return (15% or more). For context, the IRR of my DCF for ELF is a meager 8.11%.

Conclusion

So, do ELF's prospects justify its current valuation? I'd yes if you're already in it and have a diversified portfolio. Otherwise, initiating a position at these levels is not for me. Lately, I've found better investment alternatives elsewhere, and ELF's potential upside at these levels isn't as attractive. I reckon that my valuation leaves room for positive surprises, but ELF's limited potential upside and evolving environment keep me from pulling the trigger. Still, I think that if ELF sees $14.00 again, it'd be an excellent entry point. Until then, I think it's best to wait on the sidelines and hope for a better entry price.

