Highpower International Privatization Transaction Looks Interesting

Current price: $4.46

Offer: $4.80

Upside: 8%

Chinese battery manufacturer (listed on Nasdaq) Highpower International (HPJ) has finally signed a definitive agreement with a consortium led by the CEO (combined ownership - 32.7%) to be taken private at $4.8/share in cash. Given the prolonged timeline (initial offer was announced in June 2018) and high skepticism from the market, the main question here, is the offer real? However, given that the definitive agreement has already been signed and that it is done now just after the low cycle of commodity prices (which are expected to stabilize in 2019) and strong Q1 results, it seems that the proposal might be more than just a hoax. Overall, I think it is an interesting situation, which is worth tracking.

June 2018 - the preliminary proposal has been made by the Chairman - Dang Yu Pan, CEO Wen Liang Li and a former director Wen Wei Ma, who will also finance the transaction through his private firm Essence International Financial.

Several weeks later a special committee has been formed.

Then, for more than 9 months, the company went pretty much silent, until March 2019, when the consortium has given an additional commitment.

And then, the definitive agreement has been signed.

A majority of disinterested shareholder approval will be required. The only one major shareholder besides management is Renaissance Technologies (owns 6.7%), which has acquired their stake in Feb. 2017 at around $2.30/share price (208% profit if the transaction closes). So, I don't see why wouldn't they vote in favour here.

Valuation

So, it's hard to find a good enough comparable for this Chinese lithium-ion and NI-MH battery, so the table below might actually be a bit weak.

(TTM) Market Cap EV/EBITDA EBITDA margin Gross margin P/BV HPJ 74 7.6 3.6% 21.8% 0.94 ARTX 52 14.7 -0.4% 28% 0.68 ENS 2910 11.9 9.8% 26.2% 2.31 ETN 35190 10.8 16.6% 32.6% 2.17

But overall, it still seems that Highpower trades under lower multiples than peers. It is probably not only because of its size but also because of the fact that it is a Chinese company (which are known for dirty accounting) and that their main geographical segment is China (54%), which makes the company exposed to all China-related risks (e.g. trade war). Moreover, HPJ is also very dependent on the prices of commodities (lithium, cobalt, nickel), which spiked up in the end of 2017 (lithium has reached all-time high in Jan. 2018) and resulted in considerably lower gross margins for almost a year for the whole industry. Nonetheless, commodity prices have now fallen down significantly and are expected to stabilize for 2019. Two most recent quarterly reports (Q4 2018 and Q1 2019) of HPJ confirm that as the gross margins have returned to 20%+ levels. So, the timing here is good for the management.

The transaction is going to be financed by Essence International Financial, which is a private Chinese consulting company with very little information available. So, for now, it is difficult to tell whether it is a trustworthy source of funds. However, it seems that they've led some larger deals (IPO) in the past.

Definitive agreements in similar transactions

Duff & Phelps has done some interesting overview on the US listed Chinese companies' privatization transactions (2019, 2018 summer, and 2018 spring reports). So, here is a short summary of their data and a bit more looking on my own:

Out of 4 transactions announced 2018/2019, all of them are still pending, but only HPJ has signed a definitive agreement.

Out of the 3 transactions announced in 2018/2019, none had definitive agreements signed.

From 6 transactions announced in 2017: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) - cancelled. No definitive agreement was signed. eHi Car - closed a year after signing definitive agreement. JA Solar - closed after 8 months since definitive agreement. Changyou - no news/pending. No definitive agreement signed. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) - pending. No definitive agreement signed. China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) - pending. No definitive agreement signed.



2016: iKang - closed after 10 months from definitive agreement. Sinovac Biotech - definitive agreement signed in 06/2017. Privatization cancelled in 07/2018. China Dangang - closed. Took 4 months from def. China Nepstar - closed. Took 5 months from def. Jumei - cancelled. No definitive agreement was signed.



So, the statistics seem to be in favour of HPJ transaction successfully closing. It seems that almost every deal (except Sinovac) that signs a definitive agreement finally gets closed. I have also been unable to find any other deal that has signed the definitive agreement and has been cancelled or is still pending (except HPJ).

