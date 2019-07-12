The Retail Apocalypse Meme Is Overdone

Common sense indicates that Amazon cannot dominate every kind of Retail. Most businesses with solid and proven models will not only survive but thrive in spite of Amazon.

Investment Thesis

While Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a great company, this does not mean that all other retailers are garbage. I feel many retailers have been irrationally beaten down by the Retail Apocalypse meme.

Sure some brands like Sears and Nine West have died because they failed to adapt, but many others like Best Buy (BBY), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) have recovered and are thriving. They have found the right groove and are coexisting and growing with Amazon. Some best in class retailers with unique business models were barely affected like Costco (COST) and Home Depot (HD) and continue to create extraordinary value.

It is no news that E-Commerce is growing rapidly. A recent report from the Census Bureau estimates that E-Commerce is growing in the low-double digits while total retail sales are growing in the low-single digits, in line with GDP and inflation. E-Commerce itself accounts for just over 10% of Total Retail Sales with Amazon itself accounting for just over half of that. So, basically, about 95% of all retail sales are non-Amazon.

Figure 1

Figure 2

You can see the Amazon effect in the chart below which gives Total return for $10K invested in S&P Retail ETF (XRT), Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY), and Amazon stock over the last three years. No contest.

Data by YCharts - Figure 3

Amazon helped wipe out most US bookstores, but its impact in other categories has been less dramatic. Also, traditional retailers like Best Buy, Costco, and Walmart are starting to catch up learning how to integrate online channel to their advantage-shop online, pick up in store plus offering live customer service in store. Consumers are adapting too, as it's easy to check a number of website before making a purchase and more & more frequently Amazon is not the cheapest. It appears that there is a natural ceiling to online retail as many customers value the physical shopping experience, especially if they are shopping for taste & fit. It's important for most people and their well being to go out and exercise, shop, and entertain as part of their regular habits and rituals.

The Amazon model, razor-thin margins on retail sales subsidized by the company's hugely profitable cloud computing services, maybe, unsustainable in the long run since its cloud computing citadel is under sustained attack by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and others and the relentless deflation in the price of cloud computing.

Almost every retailer now has an e-commerce strategy and offers free shipping as long as you buy a certain minimum amount. Many retailers are selling at single-digit P/Es - which imply negative growth (I consider a P/E of 10 to be appropriate for a zero growth stock), while it does not appear many of them have negative growth. Below are some of the names worth looking at, which have been left for dead, in the wake of Amazon's assault.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

The second largest grocer in the US (after Walmart), Kroger is selling near 5-year lows in the aftermath of Amazon's acquisition of Whole Food. I think the stock should be worth at least $30.

Figure 4: Kroger Stock price compared to Median P/E, P/S, & P/B Ratios

Kroger has a solid e-commerce strategy with grocery delivery and pickup. It will be very difficult for Amazon to displace Kroger's built in advantages with its network of physical stores which offer fresh Groceries, Bakery, Pharmacy & Gas in an integrated model. (Scott Perry has written an excellent article on this topic). Plus, you are paying only a P/E of 10, with an ROE of 20%+, at this price, and I feel there is not much downside. Plus, if there is a recession, this is a defensive stock with a decent and growing forward dividend yield of 2.9%.

Macy's in a riskier stock than Kroger, as the fashion and apparel retailers are much more open to disruption by e-commerce, but it compensates by being even cheaper. With a P/E ratio of ~7, expectations are very low. It has a 6.9% dividend which appears to be safe with payout ratio of less than 50%. However, the real value of Macy's appears to be its vast real estate empire which is said to be worth about $15.5 Billion (See excellent article on Macy's Real Estate valuation by Prudent Finance) put against its enterprise value of $13.5 Billion. In other words, a big investor can buy the whole company, liquidate it, and still come out with a couple of billion in his pocket. Healthy Wealth Coach in a recent article highlighted Blue Mercury a beauty brand embedded within Macy's having a standalone value of 1-2 Billion. He thinks that Blue Mercury itself can be worth more than Macy's.

Figure 5: Macy's Stock price compared to Median P/E, P/S, & P/B Ratios

However, Macy's even in its weakened state still generated about $1.3 Billion in Fund Flow from Operations after Tax. Given its real estate holdings, Macy can continue to close down unprofitable and less profitable locations and continue to monetize its underperforming real estate empire. Macy's is really a real estate company disguised as a retailer.

Figure 6

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Lyn Alden Schwartzer in her thought-provoking article put up a chart showing that even though US per capita mean income is among the highest in the world, its median income is quite low.

Nordstrom is a high-end retailer catering to the rich, and America has more rich folks than any other country in the world. Schwartzer's theory is to invest in high end and low-end retailers in the US and eschew the middle.

Figure 7: Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report via Wikipedia

Nordstrom is selling at 5-year lows and cheap on historic metrics. It reported a bad quarter and recession spooked investors sent its stock into the gutter. Rich folks are not going to stop spending in a recession.

Figure 8: Nordstrom's Stock price compared to Median P/E, P/S, & P/B Ratios

Its return on invested capital (ROIC) is very good (demonstrating a moat).

Figure 9

With a 4.6% dividend yield, 49% payout ratio, a P/E of ~10, and a good balance sheet, Nordstrom appears to be a safe bet.

Gap Inc. (GPS)

The Gap is another iconic retailer being flattened by the Retail Apocalypse unleashed by e-commerce. It retails its fashions under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Gap stock retreated sharply after announcing disappointing earnings and a quarterly top-line decline of 4% from last year. Vince Martin in his excellent article argues that the Old Navy banner itself may be worth about $10 Billion, while the market is ascribing a total market cap of <~7 Billion to the entire company. He pointed out that last year some Analysts were citing a $50 valuation for Gap. Morningstar gives Gap a fair value of $28 but cautions near-term challenges citing Inventory and Merchandise Concerns. CFRA deems it as a hold with a 12-month target of $19.

Figure 10: Gap's Stock price compared to Median P/E, P/S, & P/B Ratios

The company produces ample cash flow and is easily able to cover the 5.2% dividend. While it will take time for Gap to get back on track, I think this iconic brand should rightsize itself. With a debt-free balance sheet and competent management, it has the time and flexibility to rightsize itself in due course. Given the sharp stock decline, whether Gap will proceed with its announced plans to separate Old Navy from the legacy company remains to be seen.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Walgreens Boots was only tangentially affected by Amazon until now, but its shares recently fell to 5-year lows after Amazon acquired Pill-Pack, a mail order pharmacy. The proximate cause of the Walgreens Boots stock decline seems to be deflation in insurance reimbursement driven by lower generic drug prices; however, the Pill-Pack acquisition shows that Amazon is in learning mode to break into the pharmacy business. The very real fear is that Amazon will leverage the power of free delivery to its 100 million prime members to deliver drugs to their home at a cheaper price than its competitors. However, the industry is very complex with employers (payors), patients (insured), insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy benefit managers, regulatory barriers (FDA, State Licensing Boards), Licensed Doctors, Nurses, Dentists, and Pharmacists as well as Liability concerns. It is unlike anything Amazon has tackled before and jury is still out if Amazon will have much of an effect on cutting the Gordian knot.

CVS & Walgreens together form a quasi-duopoly and fill over 40% of the prescription in the US. In addition, Walgreens operates the largest drug store chain in the UK under the Boots banner. The industry obviously has great demographic tailwinds with an aging population and increased drug use.

Figure 11: Source: Drug Channels

Walgreens Boots is currently trading at a P/E of ~10, the lowest it has been since the Great Recession. It pays a nice dividend of 3.2% with a payout of only 35%. It also owns 26% of drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen (ABC). Kody's Dividends in a well-argued recent article says that the stock is trading at 10% to 15% discount to fair value.

Figure 12

In addition to its dividend, WBA is aggressively buying back shares resulting in impressive shareholder yield.

Data by YCharts - Figure 13

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Dick's operates over 700 sporting goods stores across the U.S. The stock has recovered somewhat from the lows it hit in 2017.

Figure 14

Margins appear to have stabilized over the last 2 years.

Figure 15

Jeff Vande Hey in his article on Dick's says that stock, for now, appears to range-bound between $33 and $37, and he expects it to stay that way for the foreseeable future. It is currently trading at the upper end of that range. Dick's pays a dividend of 2.7% and payout of 29%. Its share buyback yield is about 4% over the last 3 years. However, Detroit Bear is sounding a note of caution on inventory and debt buildup on the balance sheet. Though he thinks the shares are a little undervalued, he elects to be on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts - Figure 16

Closing Thoughts with some Words of Caution

Retailing is a tough business. It's very hard to build a moat and easy to lose it. Some companies have succeeded, like Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, and, of course, Amazon. The company's mentioned above I think are worthy of further research. Warren Buffett in his Berkshire's 2007 letter to shareholders:

A truly great business must have an enduring "moat" that protects excellent returns on invested capital. The dynamics of capitalism guarantee that competitors will repeatedly assault any business "castle" that is earning high returns. Therefore a formidable barrier such as a company's being the low cost producer (GEICO, Costco) or possessing a powerful world-wide brand (Coca-Cola, Gillette, American Express) is essential for sustained success. Business history is filled with "Roman Candles," companies whose moats proved illusory and were soon crossed."

I don't think any of the businesses mentioned above has a wide or enduring moat. Some of the businesses mentioned above have narrow moats. I think Kroger benefits from scale and network effect. The fact that an established Kroger store is in the neighbourhood prevents a new competitor from setting up shop. After all, how many grocery stores can a neighbourhood support? Macy's & Nordstrom don't have such moats; however, Macy's real estate value provides a floor for the stock. Nordstrom has a defensible niche with the well-off consumer, of which, there are plenty in the US. Gap and Dick's are just plain cheap. Walgreens' scale and integration with Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Insurance companies and demographic tailwinds provide it a narrow moat. I don't think any of these businesses are buy-and-hold type of stocks and will likely get much cheaper in a recession (the probability of which is increasing as the economy is showing signs of stress). Trump's various trade wars and tariffs are not helping. They have to be monitored constantly. There are other retailers which are intriguing which I did not cover here but are worthy of your thoughts, like Target, which is real estate rich and Kohl's (KSS) which is cheap. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.