Phreesia Prepares For U.S. IPO

PHR has grown impressively but that growth is decelerating; the IPO appears pricey.

Phreesia (PHR) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $125 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides patient intake and engagement software solutions to healthcare organizations.

PHR is crossing the $100 million annual revenue run rate threshold but growth is decelerating and the IPO appears richly priced, so I'll watch it from the sidelines to see if there is a lower entry point post-IPO.

Company & Technology

New York-based Phreesia was founded in 2005 to provide healthcare organizations with patient onboarding and engagement software communication solutions.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Chaim Indig, who has been with the firm since the company’s inception and was previously Manager of Spotfire.

Phreesia has developed a suite of end-to-end solutions to manage patient intake processes with an integrated payments solution for secure processing of patient payments, and a channel for life sciences companies to engage patients using targeted and direct communication.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Phreesia

Various features of the Phreesia platform include initial patient contact, registration, appointment scheduling, payments as well as post-appointment patient surveys.

The Phreesia platform is available for mobile devices, through a web-based dashboard for use by providers, self-service intake tablets named PhreesiaPads, and in-person kiosks.

For the year ended January 31, 2019, Phreesia facilitated over 54 million patient visits at about 50,000 individual healthcare providers, in 1,600 healthcare organizations across all 50 US states.

Additionally, management says that PHR’s platform is highly customizable and scalable to any size healthcare organization while integrating within a provider client’s workflows and leading Practice Management and Electronic Health Record systems.

Investors in Phreesia included HLM Venture Partners, BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners, Polaris Venture Partners, Ascension Ventures, Vantage Point Venture Partners, Echo Health Ventures, LLR Equity Partners, Sandbox Industries, and LRVHealth. Source: Crunchbase, company registration statement

Customer Acquisition

Phreesia markets its products through a direct sales organization comprised of several highly-targeted and teams concentrated in the Raleigh, North Carolina, New York, New York, and Ottawa, Canada regions.

Additionally, the company has a ‘demand generation team’ that develops content and identifies prospects that PHR’s sales development team researches and qualifies to generate high-grade, actionable sales programs.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have fluctuated but have trended downward in recent periods, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To April 30, 2019 27.2% FYE Jan 31, 2019 26.4% FYE Jan 31, 2018 31.0%

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.7x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To April 30, 2019 0.7 FYE Jan 31, 2019 0.8

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Provider Client has increased markedly, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Provider Client Period ARPPC Variance FYE Jan 31, 2019 $54,231.00 25.6% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $43,163.00

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

The firm’s dollar-based revenue retention rate was 107% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019. Any figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from its existing cohort of customers and is a positive signal about the efficiency of its revenue growth efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global patient care management market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $25.9 billion by 2025, growing at a very strong CAGR of 17.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing emphasis on patient-centric and more efficient care management, the growing burden of healthcare expenditure as well as rapid adoption of technological advancements.

Other factors fuelling market growth include a growing geriatric population and a growing incidence of chronic illnesses requiring ongoing management.

The North American region held the largest market share in 2017 due to advancements in the IT solutions sector as well as an increase in demand for affordable and salable products to reduce healthcare costs.

The European region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing adoption of advanced health informatics due to a growing emphasis on patient-centric care.

Major competitors that provide or are developing patient care management software include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Epic Systems

Cognizant (CTSH)

EXL Service (EXLS)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Athenahealth

Cerner (CERN)

Medecision

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

PHR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Variable operating loss and net loss

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To April 30, 2019 $ 28,310,000 18.6% FYE Jan 31, 2019 $ 99,889,000 25.1% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $ 79,834,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To April 30, 2019 $ 24,314,000 17.8% FYE Jan 31, 2019 $ 84,784,000 26.0% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $ 67,272,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To April 30, 2019 85.88% FYE Jan 31, 2019 84.88% FYE Jan 31, 2018 84.26% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To April 30, 2019 $ (4,255,000) -15.0% FYE Jan 31, 2019 $ (9,494,000) -9.5% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $ (14,553,000) -18.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To April 30, 2019 $ (6,695,000) FYE Jan 31, 2019 $ (15,062,000) FYE Jan 31, 2018 $ (18,192,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To April 30, 2019 $ 2,033,328 FYE Jan 31, 2019 $ (2,129,926) FYE Jan 31, 2018 $ (11,141,862)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of April 30, 2019, the company had $5.9 million in cash and $77.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 30, 2019, was a negative ($9.8 million).

IPO Details

PHR intends to raise $125.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 7.8 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $595 million (Pro forma).

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use approximately $18.1 million to pay a cash dividend to the holders of 22,871,507 shares of our Senior Convertible preferred stock, which is payable to such holders upon the conversion of all such shares into an aggregate of 10,408,818 shares of our common stock upon the closing of this offering. We also currently intend to use $17.7 million of the net proceeds from this offering to repay all of our revolving line of credit with Silicon Valley Bank, which has an outstanding balance of $17,675,556 as of July 8, 2019 ($15,175,556 as of April 30, 2019). We intend to use the remaining net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Allen & Company, William Blair, and Piper Jaffray.

Commentary

Phreesia is a reasonably fast-growing firm that has just crossed the $100 million annual revenue run rate threshold, based on its Q1 FYE 2020 results.

The firm’s financials indicate that its growth is decelerating somewhat while at the same time making some progress toward profitability.

Sales and marketing efforts are improving and the company’s dollar-based net retention rate, a very important metric for determining its revenue growth efficiency, is positive.

The market opportunity for patient intake and management is large and expected to grow substantially in the years to come as health organizations seek to more efficiently handle larger numbers of patients in North America.

But there is significant competition among the major healthcare software players, so competitors aren’t standing still. PHR’s integration efforts with EHR firm software is an important aspect of its ability to complement rather than compete with incumbents.

As to valuation, compared to Allscripts, the IPO appears richly priced, although PHR’s growth rate is significantly positive while Allscripts has slightly negative growth in its most recent period.

While Phreesia has higher growth than others, I’m concerned the IPO is priced too high for that growth, which is decelerating.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 17, 2019.

