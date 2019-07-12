Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight

VER is my best bet in the net lease sector right now.

VEREIT, Inc.'s (NYSE:VER) shares have 9-18% upside potential. The commercial property REIT has a strong investment portfolio and very decent distribution coverage, even though I think a lot of investors still underestimate VEREIT. The REIT's shares remain undervalued, in my opinion, and have a real shot of trading up to at least $10. In the meantime, investors get to collect a healthy 6.0% dividend from one of the largest, most-diversified property REITs in the United States.

What Is VEREIT?

VEREIT is a large commercial property REIT with almost 4,000 properties in its portfolio, representing 94.7 million square feet. The REIT currently has an equity value of $8.8 billion and it is truly a national real estate company with properties located in 49 out of 50 U.S. states.

Here's a portfolio snapshot:

Source: VEREIT Investor Presentation

VEREIT is a hybrid REIT in the sense that the company invests in a lot of different real estate assets. The real estate investment trust invests in retail and industrial properties, offices and restaurants. Retail properties account for the majority of its investments, representing 42% of real estate exposure.

Here's a split by property type:

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT has had top-notch occupancy rates over time, which is why I think the commercial property REIT is much better than investors think.

The average occupancy rate in the last nine quarters was 98.8%, indicating that the portfolio is well utilized and well managed.

Source: Achilles Research

As far as diversification is concerned, the allocation of capital to different property types helps VEREIT spread out risk. The company nonetheless remains vulnerable to a U.S. recession since most of its investments are in cyclical real estate categories; retail, industrial and office properties certainly are all highly cyclical.

VEREIT mitigates those risks, however, through a large presence of high-quality tenants with stable cash flows and a very low default probability. VEREIT's largest investment category, retail, for instance, has 51.6% investment-grade-rated tenants as opposed to just 3.1% in its much smaller restaurant business.

Source: VEREIT

A large representation of investment-grade-rated tenants (41.3% total on a company level) stabilizes the REIT's cash flow and lends a higher degree of safety to the REIT's dividend. Investment-grade-rated tenants are tenants that have an S&P credit rating of BBB- or higher or a Moody's credit rating of Baa3 or higher.

In terms of overall portfolio diversification, VEREIT ranks about mid-field in its peer group of net-lease REITs, but it ranks higher than Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), both of which are considered high-quality commercial property REITs.

Source: Store Capital Corp.

What About The Dividend?

VEREIT's dividend is about as safe as it gets, in my opinion. The real estate investment trust earned $0.184/share quarterly, on average, in adjusted funds from operations over the last three years, but paid out only $0.1375/share. The dividend is NOT growing, and I don't expect this to change in the near-term. AFFO payout ratio has only moved in a narrow range of 67-80%, indicating high earnings quality.

Source: Achilles Research

9-18% Upside Potential From Here

I have a short-term price target of $10 on VEREIT's shares which implies ~9% upside potential. At today's share price of $9.17, the dividend stream effectively sells for ~12.7x Q1-2019 run-rate adjusted funds from operations. A $10 price target implies a 13.9x annualized Q1-2019 AFFO multiple, at which point VER would still not be overvalued.

In fact, there would be nothing wrong with VEREIT trading for ~15x AFFO, considering that its more established (but also more conservative) REIT peers demand AFFO multiples of 20x and higher. A 15x AFFO multiple implies a fair value estimate of $10.80, implying ~18% upside from yesterday's close.

Importantly, VEREIT's upward trend is technically intact and shares are no longer overbought after the healthy correction in June. Momentum has also picked up again and could drive shares to new 52-week highs in the coming weeks, especially if the REIT's second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Source: StockCharts

Due to a rising share price over the last six months, VEREIT's dividend yield has compressed from more than 7% at the beginning of the year to 6% today, which is still at the top end of its peer group of commercial property REITs. I see the normalization of VEREIT's dividend yield as evidence that investor sentiment with respect to the company has improved.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

VEREIT is highly diversified in terms of geography, property type and tenant base, but the real estate investment trust would likely be hit hard by a recession. I think VEREIT's lease portfolio is built to withstand a downturn (superb portfolio utilization, long-duration leases, high representation of investment-grade-rated tenants), but deteriorating investor sentiment and risk appetite are going to be real obstacles to price appreciation in a downturn. If the U.S. economy falls into a recession, investors generally don't like to buy risk assets, including real estate investment trusts, due to the related impairment risk and potential tenant defaults. I recommend not to invest more than 3% of total portfolio assets into VER in order to manage risk appropriately.

Your Takeaway

The real estate market, and by extension the REIT sector, are in good shape right now, which points to more upside potential for undervalued real estate investment trusts like VEREIT. I think VER can trade up to at least $10, at which point the commercial property REIT would still not be overvalued. It remains my best REIT bet for the second half of 2019 because I think most other net lease REITs are overvalued today. VEREIT's risk/reward remains compelling at less than 13x AFFO and the dividend is about as safe as it gets. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.