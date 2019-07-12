Aurora Cannabis: The Looming Risk Of Oversupply Is Real

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has managed to capture a substantial share of the recreational market in Canada post-legalization last year. However, one question remains in place that will determine Aurora's future revenue and profitability which is, how will pot prices evolve in the near future? We have long predicted that the Canadian market will face the inevitable oversupply. The latest data from Statistics Canada just confirmed our long-held view that the Canadian domestic market will face a wall of supply in the coming quarters. Aurora stands to face immense pressure on pricing as it relies almost entirely on the Canadian market for its revenue.

(All amounts in CAD)

Canada Facing Oversupply

Based on the latest data published by Statistics Canada, Canadians bought a total of 8,853 kg of dried cannabis in April. Although April saw a 16% increase in dried cannabis sold, the bigger concern should be the amount of inventory and unfinished products that recorded. Based on the data, there is currently 31,880 kg of finished inventory in the system which is held roughly equally between distributors/retailers and LPs. More concerning, there is over 183k kg of dried cannabis that is currently labeled unfinished inventory that presumably should be in the process of being turned into finished products. In summary, the amount of finished inventory is roughly 4x current sales and 21x unfinished inventory. In other words, it takes 4 months to clear the current inventory and another 21 months to clear unfinished inventory.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

When turning to cannabis oil sales, current finished inventory is 8.8x sales and unfinished inventory is 5.8x sales. Similar to dried cannabis, there appears to be excessive inventory in both forms relative to sales in April.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

Another important observation is that inventory has been rising steadily since legalization in October 2018. Sales, meanwhile, have been stagnant and we have not seen any sustained growth. The surprising fact is that the media and consumers have been complaining about undersupply in Canada ever since legalization happened. However, official data suggests that there are more than enough finished inventory to support sales. We think potential reasons for the disconnect include inferior product quality that resulted in unwarranted products sitting on the shelves. It is also possible that the distribution of productions is uneven among different markets and some provinces could face a worse situation than others.

Impact for Aurora

A simple search on the Ontario Cannabis Store website shows that one of Ontario's best sellers happen to be Aurora's Blue Dream. That stream is selling for $9.71 per gram for consumers. The two other streams from other LPs are selling for $11.26 and $12.25 per gram, respectively. However, producers are receiving far less compared to the final retail price. Aurora reported average selling price of $6.40 per gram last quarter which is in-line with most producers in Canada. For reference, Canopy (OTC:CGC) reported average prices of $7.49 per gram and Aphria (OTC:APHA) reported average prices of $8.03 per gram.

(Source: OCS)

However, most Canadians are not paying anywhere near the official retail prices. Statistics Canada initiated a crowd-sourcing project to collect prices consumers are paying for their cannabis across the country. The average price paid by Canadians in Canada was $6.94, much lower than the typical retail prices found in legal stores now. However, given the data is collected from January 2018, a portion of the entries are likely based on illegal purchases rather than the legal channels opened on October 17, 2018. Nevertheless, we think Canadians are paying much less for their cannabis due to reliance on illegal spending rather than the legal channel.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

For Aurora, we believe the company will face increasing pressure to lower prices as supply and inventories increase while most consumers refuse to pay the current higher prices from legal channels. Aurora and other LPs are currently enjoying the highest possible selling prices due to the initial undersupply of cannabis throughout Canada. Going forward, we think there is only one way for the prices to go and it's not upward. As the latest monthly government data suggest, we think unfinished inventories will soon be turned into inventories and create pressures on the provinces and retailers to lower prices. Aurora will inevitably be impacted given the vast majority of its revenue is from Canada.

Looking Ahead

Statistics Canada reported its 2019 April cannabis report which showed yet another month of increasing inventory and unfinished inventory. As LPs aggressively ramp up their production and raw materials being processed into finished products, we think there will be immense pressure for the market to drop prices for legal cannabis. Most consumers are already paying far less from illegal channels and we see the current undersupply turning into oversupply within the next few quarters. The impact for Aurora will be substantial given a $1.0 or 16% decrease in average selling price which would have reduced its revenue by $6 million or roughly 10%!

We would closely monitor the next few quarters including the average selling prices realized by Aurora and other LPs. We expect LPs including Aurora to eventually face declining prices in Canada which could be mitigated by higher selling prices from international markets and new product forms including vape, concentrate, and edibles. The exact impact on Aurora's bottom line will be hard to estimate given the various moving pieces mentioned above. Investors should closely monitor the next few quarters to identify signs of falling prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.