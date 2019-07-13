BlackBerry Should Stop Talking To Wall Street Bean Counters

BlackBerry recently acquired Cylance, a leading AI-based cybersecurity platform for $1.4B, all cash. The market was unimpressed. At less than 7 times projected revenues, many investors criticized Jack Chen for paying too much.

A few months later, CrowdStrike (CRWD), one of Cylance’s main competitors, went public and its market valuation immediately shot up to $13B. Including the nearly $200M in cash on its balance sheet, CRWD trades at 9 times the P/S ratio BlackBerry paid for Cylance.

Such a difference in price could be explained by the difference in size. Indeed, CRWD’s revenues in 2018 (fiscal year ending Jan 2019) are higher than Cylance’s (whose fiscal year ends in February). But Cylance’s $170M revenues vs CRWD’s $250M do not justify such a valuation discrepancy. Everything being equal, based on last year’s revenues, Cylance should trade at two thirds of CRWD, roughly $8.5B. On this comp alone, it seems as if Jack Chen got a bargain.

That is obviously not the full story. Profitability does not come into account since both companies are still losing money. More relevant is their comparative growth rates. Here CRWD seems to have a clear advantage. In 2018, CrowdStrike more than doubled its revenues (up 110%) while Cylance’s revenues went up “only” 90%. Moreover, the latter’s growth rate dropped gradually to reach a more sustainable 31% in the last quarter. The cautious John Chen expects Cylance to grow between 25 and 30% for the full year.

CRWD is expected to grow faster than Cylance. By how much more, we will find out from the company’s guidance on July 18 when they publish their second quarter numbers. In view of this, and the fact that they are perceived by the market to be the industry leaders, CRWD does deserve a premium. But there seems to be room for more than one player.

Another major player in the AI cybersecurity space is Carbon Black (CBLK). It has a $1.2B market cap and an enterprise value of $1.08B. CBLK’s 2018 revenues were $210M, up only 31% from 2017. CLBK’s growth rate is expected to be lower than Cylance’s in 2019.

Comparing the three leaders in the sector, one has to conclude that the market has decided that this is a winner-takes-all business. In a recent Seeking Alpha article (BlackBerry: Not A Value Stock), Michael Wiggins De Oliveira uses the following comparison:

P/S P/CF CrowdStrike (CRWD) 46.8 N/A Carbon Black (CBLK) 5.4 N/A BlackBerry (BB) 4.3 40.6

More relevant is the EV/Sales ratio:

CRWD 14 CBLK 5.6 BB 4.3

Anything standing out here? Is Crowd Strike that much better? Are they about to wipe out all competition? Is there no room for other players in the industry? If so, how come BB Cylance is still growing at 30% and why are CRWD's revenues less than twice BB's?

CRWD may have taken the lead in a very crowded $35B market for endpoint security. But that lead is not very big. In the article mentioned above, Michael explains away the huge difference in valuation by the fact that BB is a more mature company than CRWD. Mature companies attract a different sort of shareholder “than that which would get involved with a recently IPO’d stock.” This is a very weak argument, to say the least.

BB is not a mature company at all. It is a company that has been completely reinvented. John Chen deserves an A+ for strategic thinking. Many investors have grown impatient, but it takes a long time to build a new company. Chen had to stop the hemorrhage, get rid of the legacy business, monetize the IP portfolio and refocus the business from a hardware company to a software company. The acquisition of Cylance is what should leverage BB’s expertise in cybersecurity for mobile devices to the next level. If anything, CRWD’s recent IPO and extreme valuation shows how prescient Chen has been by making an acquisition in a rapidly growing, cutting edge industry.

Furthermore one should not underestimate the synergies coming from BB’s acquisition of Cylance. The latter’s expertise is actively being applied to BB’s QNX and UEM businesses, further enhancing BB’s endpoint cybersecurity offering. In Chen’s words: The integration of BlackBerry Cylance into UEM “will add mobile threat detection capabilities using AI on to our endpoint management solution. This will be a very differentiated product in the endpoint market.” Combining Cylance’s expertise with BB”s existing software will accelerate Cylance growth.

BB is arguably the world leader in mobile security software, selling to most developed countries' governments and armies. Adding Cylance's AI expertise to QNX infotainment and Internet of Enterprise businesses could make BlackBerry a player that is difficult to overlook. QNX's infotainment platform is already installed in more than 150 million cars worldwide, according to BlackBerry. Demand for infotainment is already increasing rapidly. And, down the road, as cars become more autonomous, demand for security against car hacking will further boost revenues at BlackBerry. Similarly, increased security demand for Internet of Enterprise will grow.

The brilliance of Chen's strategy is that all these elements work together. The addition of Cylance not only adds more growth to the immediate future, it also lays the groundwork for long-term growth by making the whole package more attractive. For this reason, it is wrong to value each division separately.

Wall Street wolf pack mentality has focused on BB lately. John Chen cannot do anything right in investors’ opinion. Even the Cylance acquisition at less than 7 times revenues is being dismissed as a waste of money. Is it really? CrowdStrike may have exposed the purported Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee but then again Cylance is the company that exposed Iran’s Operation Cleaver!

The fundamental transformation of BB is complete. Growth is ahead. Patient investors will be rewarded.

