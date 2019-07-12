Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is one of the five stocks that will ultimately make up the modern tech stack, according to ServiceNow (NOW) CEO Jack Donahoe. The other four companies are Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow, and Microsoft (MSFT) (Office 365).

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Workday has outdistanced the other four of its peers over the last year with an impressive 70% gain in stock price. Investors certainly believe that Workday will definitely be a future mainstay in the digital workplace.

Workday sports a 33% YoY revenue growth, decent free cash flow margin, and has a promising future as a leader in at least two industries. I love this company! There is just one problem, and that is that Workday is overpriced at the moment. But I believe that there will be an opportunity to get in at a better price if I have read the stock chart correctly.

Workday is a Leader

According to Gartner Magic Quadrant, Workday is an industry leader in both Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises and Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises. In both of these markets, Oracle (ORCL) is the company's prime competitor.

(Source: Gartner)

Gartner scores Workday's products high in product functionality and customer satisfaction. Oracle, on the other hand, scores lower on both functionality and customer satisfaction partially because the software is new and has not yet been fully deployed by customers.

In any case, cloud adoption is still in its early days and should fuel Workday's revenue growth for several more years.

(Source: Workday financial analyst day 2018)

Internationally, cloud implementation lags that of the United States by several years. Currently, Workday's international sales represent 23% of total revenues, but international growth is strong and will be a big contributor to Workday's continued growth story.

(Source: Workday financial analyst day 2018)

Workday invests significantly more than its competitors in R&D, improving the likelihood that it will remain a leader.

(Source: Workday financial analyst day 2018)

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in a recent article on Splunk (SPLK), high-growth companies such as Workday generally aren't understood by analysts. These companies can't be measured by the standard metrics that analysts are used to. The result, if you follow analysts' advice, will be a lost investment opportunity.

In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin, and the software company "Rule of 40".

Revenue Growth

Workday had a great year with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 33%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 43% is also extremely good. Management is guiding towards high 20s YoY growth for 2019, but their guidance is usually very conservative, and we will likely see around 30% revenue growth YoY for this year.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Workday's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since the start of 2015 and is currently sitting at 7.6% of revenues. The free cash flow has taken a hit recently as a result of acquisition and increased headcount.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Gross Margin

Workday's gross profit margin (GM) has been a steady 76% since mid-2015. The best SaaS companies have a gross margin in the neighborhood of 85-90%, but Workday's GM is not bad. The lower GM is a result of non-recurring professional services.

(Source: Portfolio123)

SG&A Expenses

SaaS businesses tend to burn cash, and Workday is no exception. SG&A expenses are 85% of revenues, higher than what would be expected from a mature software company, which would typically have a figure around 50-60%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Note that SG&A includes sales and marketing, general & administrative, and R&D.

Workday's SG&A expenses had been steadily declining until the start of 2019 where they have started to rise again. But, at least, the SG&A expenses are less than total revenues, which is not the case for some SaaS stocks that I have analyzed recently, such as Okta (OKTA), which has more than 100% SG&A as a percentage of revenues.

The Rule of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow and is considered financially healthy.

In Workday's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33% + 7.6% = 40.6%

Since the calculation comes out slightly higher than 40%, I conclude that Workday is financially healthy.

Efficiency Score

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the valuation divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my digital transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

(Source: Portfolio123 /MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above graph, Workday sits modestly above the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me, at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that Workday's stock price is overvalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe.

Technicals

As can be seen from the stock chart below, Workday's stock price has been bouncing up and down within an ascending channel for the last three months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

In the absence of any company-related news, I expect that there is a high probability of a pullback in the next few days, and that will provide a better entry price in the $210 range. Waiting for a better price is a risk unto itself as there is the possibility that the recent price surge may be the start of a major breakout, in which case this will be the story of the big fish that got away. That is the risk of waiting for a pullback.

Summary

Workday appears to have a very strong future, potentially being one of the last companies standing in the race towards the digital workplace. The company is a leader in two industries that still have a relatively low level of penetration.

The company has YoY revenue growth of 33% and is likely to achieve similar growth for several years based on a high level of customer satisfaction, outsized R&D investments, and international expansion. The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. But in my estimation, Workday is overvalued, and it is likely that there will be a pullback in stock price that will make a better entry point.

