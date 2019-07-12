In Case Boeing Is 'On The Cusp Of A Steep Sell-Off'

In the event my site is wrong and Boeing does suffer a steep sell-off, I present ways shareholders can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

My own site predicts a positive but below-market return for Boeing over the next several months.

737 Max planes parked in the employee parking lot at Boeing Field (still via YouTube).

Boeing On The Cusp Of A Steep Sell-Off?

In a recent article ("Boeing's Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off"), Seeking Alpha contributor Mott Capital Management, operator of the Reading The Markets Marketplace service, warned Boeing (BA) shares could fall significantly. Mott Capital Management's article is worth reading in full if you're long Boeing, but in a nutshell, they see concerns stemming from valuation, technical analysis, and the options market sentiment regarding BA shares. My own site estimates a positive return for Boeing over the next several months, as I elaborate below, but in the event Mott Capital Management's warning comes to pass, below are ways you can stay long Boeing while strictly limiting your risk.

Adding Downside Protection To Boeing

Up until recently, when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each BA hedge below, two of which expire in November and two of which expire next June. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 19% in his BA shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In November

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts - as of Thursday's close - to hedge 200 shares of BA against a >18% decline by mid-November of this year.

The cost here was $920, or 1.28% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 3.71% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In June 2020

This hedge uses the same parameters, except it expires in a little less than a year.

The annualized cost here was higher at 6.02% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring In November

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar - as of Thursday's close - to hedge against a >18% decline by mid-November if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 18% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, you would have had a net credit of $120 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of -0.17% of position value, or -0.48% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In June 2020

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June 2020.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $430 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -0.6% of position value, or -0.64% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given Boeing a "neutral" rating here, I have done so because although it passed Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens on Thursday, the site's potential return estimate for it was lower than that for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Of the 2,091 securities that passed both of Portfolio Armor's initial screens on Thursday, Boeing ranked #956 out of them in terms of the site's potential return estimate for it over the next six months.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel

In the event my site's analysis of Boeing's potential return is wrong, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

